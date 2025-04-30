The Breguet Classique Souscription 2025: A modern reinterpretation of an 18th-century watch

Breguet brings back a watch from the 18th century that won many hearts with its one-arm design.

In the early 18th century, Breguet watches had a high price tag; the founder designed a watch that could meet the demands of those looking for a budget-friendly piece. Apart from offering affordability to watch enthusiasts, the model also passed down the brand’s legacy with its unique and pioneering design, which was quite new at that time.

Recommended Videos

To mark a special milestone in its history books, Breguet revamped the model and rolled it out, as a tribute to the good old times.”This watch is the link between what we wish to share of the history of Breguet and our desire to perpetuate this history going forward,” said Gregory Kissling, Breguet’s CEO.

It’s now reimagined in a new material, developed by the brand, Breguet gold. The contemporary material is manufactured from palladium, gold, copper, and silver for enhanced durability and a high-quality finish. Given that this new model was tweaked to keep up with the times, the brand also worked on the dimensions by downsizing the case to 40mm. And even though the model was somewhat modernized with its small dimensions, the design was preserved.

The back is still stylish, with the same mechanical layout—a subtle nod to the first Souscription from the 18th century. As a watch that was designed to merge the past and the present, this piece features a movement that shows the evolution of the brand with the latest guilloché finish, known as Quai de l’Horloge, that stands out thanks to its curves. One of the most striking components is the ratchet wheel that’s highlighted with inscribed words, beautifully engraved on the surface to explain the model’s history. The Breguet Classique Souscription 2025 costs $48,700.