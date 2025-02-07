Sotheby’s to auction rare Breguet timepieces, including King George IV’s watch

Sotheby’s will host one of the largest watch auction events in 2025, focusing only on Breguet watches. Since 2025 is Breguet’s 250th anniversary, Sotheby’s will do something special to honor one of the most popular watch brands of the 21st century.

Well, Breguet has a very rich history, so rare timepieces might pop up at this auction event. Sotheby, in partnership with Breguet, will unveil one of the most sought-after timepieces of all time—a perpétuelle tact watch that was created for King George IV. The watch dates back to 1827, and has both a date display and a power reserve. The king’s monogram is featured on the caseback.

Recommended Videos

While this auction event will mark an important milestone, it will also explore Breguet’s history.

Breuget’s CEO, Gregory Kissling, said, “As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we are honoring the creative genius of Abraham-Louis Breguet and his many inventions. These historic timepieces, each holding a unique story, are now ready to continue their journey.”

Daryn Schnipper, Chairman Emeritus of Sotheby’s Watches, added, “Given our distinguished and unparalleled history of bringing Breguet timepieces to auction, it is our honor and privilege to curate a special sale in celebration of the brand’s 250th anniversary. Abraham-Louis Breguet is perhaps the greatest watchmaker of them all – he profoundly influenced the course of horological history and laid the foundations of contemporary watchmaking.”

While this is just a preview of everything, the two organizations, Sotheby’s and Breguet, will provide more information in the coming months. The auction will take place November 9 in Geneva.