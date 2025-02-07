 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Sotheby’s to auction rare Breguet timepieces, including King George IV’s watch

An auction that explores Breguet history

By
Breguet
Breguet Breguet / Breguet

Sotheby’s will host one of the largest watch auction events in 2025, focusing only on Breguet watches. Since 2025 is Breguet’s 250th anniversary, Sotheby’s will do something special to honor one of the most popular watch brands of the 21st century.

Well, Breguet has a very rich history, so rare timepieces might pop up at this auction event. Sotheby, in partnership with Breguet, will unveil one of the most sought-after timepieces of all time—a perpétuelle tact watch that was created for King George IV. The watch dates back to 1827, and has both a date display and a power reserve. The king’s monogram is featured on the caseback.

Recommended Videos

While this auction event will mark an important milestone, it will also explore Breguet’s history.

Breuget’s CEO, Gregory Kissling, said, “As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we are honoring the creative genius of Abraham-Louis Breguet and his many inventions. These historic timepieces, each holding a unique story, are now ready to continue their journey.”

Daryn Schnipper, Chairman Emeritus of Sotheby’s Watches, added, “Given our distinguished and unparalleled history of bringing Breguet timepieces to auction, it is our honor and privilege to curate a special sale in celebration of the brand’s 250th anniversary. Abraham-Louis Breguet is perhaps the greatest watchmaker of them all – he profoundly influenced the course of horological history and laid the foundations of contemporary watchmaking.”

While this is just a preview of everything, the two organizations, Sotheby’s and Breguet, will provide more information in the coming months. The auction will take place November 9 in Geneva.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
The new Ultra-Chron Carbon: Longines breathes life into a watch from the ’60s
A model that merges two worlds, the Longines Ultra-Chron Carbon
Longines Ultra-Chron Carbon

Longines has joined the list of brands with elegant carbon watches, thanks to the new Ultra-Chron Carbon chronograph. It’s built on a model that goes way back to the ‘60s, almost 50 years ago. Think of this new watch as a bridge between the past and the present world, backed by a rich story that adds some character.

In 1966, the brand unveiled one of the most accurate watches of that time, which was powered by a high-frequency movement, capable of offering 36,000 vibrations an hour—an impressive functionality that put Longines ahead of the game.

Read more
Seiko’s cherry blossom-inspired Astron watches offer a cosmic twist
These two watches from Seiko will give you a stargazing experience
Seiko Astron GPS Solar

Seiko's Astron collection is made up of watches with high-quality movements, perfectly designed for precision and accurate timekeeping. Such pieces run on the latest technology, such as the GPS tech, which relies on solar energy to display time.

While the Astron collection has high-performing watches, it is also quite popular for its modern-like and contemporary allure. Seiko recently revamped watches from the previous generation. The latest Astron references have a modern, cherry-like theme highlighted by purple and black hues.

Read more
A rare Patek Philippe 5711 raises the bar after fetching $7.5 million in an auction
A special Patek Philippe 5711 was auctioned at $7.5 million
Patek Philippe's Ref. 5711

In November, a rare Patek Philippe 5711 was put up for auction to raise proceeds for a charity organization, which is popularly known as Children Action. On 25th November, the timepiece was auctioned at $7,560,000, setting a new record.

While the bidding process hadn’t kicked off yet in early November, it was quite obvious that this watch would break the record. The Patek Philippe 5711 had been off the market for a couple of years, from 2021 till now, and then it reappeared with a mind-blowing Maori design.

Read more