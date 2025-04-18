Girard-Perregaux Elevates the Laureato with Dazzling Diamond and Sapphire

Girard-Perregaux presented two new versions of the Laureato timepiece. These combine the watch’s classic structure with gemstone work.

The new 38mm models will become available around the globe from April 15, 2025. They display the company’s advanced skill with watchmaking and decoration.

One item shows a bezel with 32 baguette-cut diamonds (around 3 carats). This setting needed extraordinary craftmanship work, with each stone sitting in a channel designed for small size changes. The bezel’s height received careful adjustment for maximum diamond shine, and the octagonal shape needed attention at the corners. A white gold dial with the Clous de Paris pattern finishes this single-colour design.

For those who want some color, the other Laureato adds a color gradient. Its bezel joins 10 brilliant-cut diamonds (around 0.177 carats) with 46 brilliant-cut sapphires (around 0.798 carats). The sapphires make a set of blue shades that get darker at the 12 o’clock position. Diamonds sit near 6 o’clock. This model matches its gemstone display with a gray dial. It has Clous de Paris decoration and blue text.

The GP03300 caliber operates both timepieces. The company made it at their La Chaux-de-Fonds factory. The movement has a pink gold oscillating weight with circular Côtes de Genève. Bridges have straight Côtes de Genève, beveling, polished screws along with circular graining on the main plate. It gives a minimum 46-hour power reserve.

The steel case keeps the Laureato’s design. It joins an octagonal bezel, a circular plinth, as well as tonneau-shaped base. The correct mix of polished and satin-finished areas makes light play. The gemstone settings add to this.

With the new products, Girard-Perregaux restates the Laureato’s place as a design piece. It shows the company’s 230-year history of craft work. The collection balances elegance and current luxury. This offers collectors a fresh interpretation of the Laureato shape.