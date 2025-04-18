 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Girard-Perregaux Elevates the Laureato with Dazzling Diamond and Sapphire

By
Girard-Perregaux Iconic Laureato
Girard Perregaux

Girard-Perregaux presented two new versions of the Laureato timepiece. These combine the watch’s classic structure with gemstone work.

The new 38mm models will become available around the globe from April 15, 2025. They display the company’s advanced skill with watchmaking and decoration.

Recommended Videos

One item shows a bezel with 32 baguette-cut diamonds (around 3 carats). This setting needed extraordinary craftmanship work, with each stone sitting in a channel designed for small size changes. The bezel’s height received careful adjustment for maximum diamond shine, and the octagonal shape needed attention at the corners. A white gold dial with the Clous de Paris pattern finishes this single-colour design.

Related

For those who want some color, the other Laureato adds a color gradient. Its bezel joins 10 brilliant-cut diamonds (around 0.177 carats) with 46 brilliant-cut sapphires (around 0.798 carats). The sapphires make a set of blue shades that get darker at the 12 o’clock position. Diamonds sit near 6 o’clock. This model matches its gemstone display with a gray dial. It has Clous de Paris decoration and blue text.

The GP03300 caliber operates both timepieces. The company made it at their La Chaux-de-Fonds factory. The movement has a pink gold oscillating weight with circular Côtes de Genève. Bridges have straight Côtes de Genève, beveling, polished screws along with circular graining on the main plate. It gives a minimum 46-hour power reserve.

The steel case keeps the Laureato’s design. It joins an octagonal bezel, a circular plinth, as well as tonneau-shaped base. The correct mix of polished and satin-finished areas makes light play. The gemstone settings add to this.

With the new products, Girard-Perregaux restates the Laureato’s place as a design piece. It shows the company’s 230-year history of craft work. The collection balances elegance and current luxury. This offers collectors a fresh interpretation of the Laureato shape.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
New Tissot PR 100 honors the Alps with two dial colors
The Alps on a Tissot dial
Tissot PR 100 Jungfrau

Tissot reaches for the sky with two new watches that draw inspiration from the earth’s upper atmosphere. Lately, the brand has been working on timepieces that align with nature, such as the PRC Solar 100. The newest addition, PR 100, is inspired by the Jungfrau summit located in the Alps region and is offered in two dial colors.

Tissot PR 100 Jungfrau Tissot / Tissot

Read more
Luminox debuts the Navy Seal 4230: A stylish tactical watch
A new Navy Seal watch with a stainless steel casing
Luminox Navy Seal 4230

Luminox went back to the drawing board for the Navy Seal 4230 and replaced the old casing—featured on previous generations of the Navy Seal line—with a new black IP-plated 316L stainless steel case, complemented by high-quality details that add to the look.

As a timepiece cleverly engineered for the Seals, this Luminox model can handle anything and is suitable for different environments, from rough terrain to modern day-to-day spaces, making it a quintessential military watch.

Read more
Why the Cartier Crash is the ultimate collector’s watch
Cartier watches are the ultimate blend of art, history, and innovation
Cartier Crash

As far as premier watches go, few hold the prestige and class as Cartier. Since 1947, Cartier has been associated with sophistication, innovation, and precision craftsmanship. Cartier luxury watches are more than merely accessories -- they are artistic pieces regarded as the pinnacle of horological achievement. Let's explore the Cartier Crash watch.
A definitive departure from the traditional

Since its introduction in 1967, the Cartier Crash watch has its origins in London at Cartier’s Bond Street boutique store under the direction of Jean-Jacques Cartier. Inspired amid the backdrop of rebellion and artistic divergence, the Cartier Crash was a decisive departure from the classic design, making an immediate splash with its asymmetrical, warped silhouette.

Read more