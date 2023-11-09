 Skip to main content
Girard-Perregaux brings back a renewed Constant Escapement, one of its most interesting luxury watches

How the Neo Constant Escapement improves upon the original

In the world of watches, few brands command the level of admiration and respect that Girard-Perregaux does. When you think of luxury watches for men, Girard-Perregaux is undoubtedly a name that springs to mind, and it’s recently made a bold statement by reintroducing its Constant Escapement — a masterpiece that has left watch aficionados buzzing with excitement. Established in 1791, this venerable brand has been crafting extraordinary timepieces for centuries. Its dedication to precision and innovation has forged a legacy that’s as enduring as the watches themselves.

Now, onto the star of the show — the Neo Constant Escapement. The reintroduction of this masterpiece has set the luxury watch community abuzz and for good reason. It’s the kind of watch that reminds you why you fell in love with horology in the first place.

The Neo Constant Escapement: Precision redefined

This watch is a testament to Girard-Perregaux’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. When you think about luxury watches, you’re not just considering a time-telling device; you’re contemplating a work of art, a fusion of engineering and aesthetics, a piece of history strapped to your wrist.

The Neo Constant Escapement is all that and more. As we explore this horological marvel, it’s crucial to understand what sets it apart from the rest of the watches in the Girard-Perregaux catalog, and indeed, from many other luxury watches on the market. One word: escapement. The escapement is the heart and soul of any mechanical watch, controlling the release of energy from the mainspring to the balance wheel. It’s the beating heart of the watch, quite literally. The Constant Escapement, which was first introduced by Girard-Perregaux back in 2013, takes this concept to an entirely new level.

The technical marvel of the Neo Constant Escapement

Now, what’s so special about this revamped Constant Escapement? For starters, it’s all about efficiency. Girard-Perregaux has reimagined and refined the escapement mechanism, ensuring that it delivers a constant and stable flow of energy. It’s like having a dependable friend who’s always there for you, never letting you down.

The technical specifications of the Neo Constant Escapement are as impressive as they come. The case, made of titanium, measures a substantial 45 mm in diameter and 14.80 mm in height. A sapphire anti-reflective “box” crystal graces the front, while a sapphire crystal case back reveals the mesmerizing movement within. The dial features suspended indexes with luminescent material, emitting a captivating blue glow, and the skeletonized, rhodium-plated “dauphine” hands also boast luminescent properties. Its water resistance goes up to 30 meters.

Girard-Perregaux has always been known for its attention to detail, and the Neo Constant Escapement is no exception. The watch features a black rubber strap with a fabric effect, perfectly complementing the titanium triple-folding buckle with a micro-adjustment system. This attention to detail ensures that the watch is not just a functional timepiece but a wearable work of art that caters to the comfort and style of its wearer.

Girard Perregaux New Constant Escapement
Girard Perregaux

The verdict

Due to the intricacies involved in crafting the Neo Constant Escapement, Girard-Perregaux has limited its annual production to a modest range of 50 to 60 watches, commencing in January 2024. This decision is influenced, in part, by the fact that the brand currently counts only five to six highly specialized watchmakers with the expertise to handle the intricate movements. It’s important to note that the retail price for this exceptional timepiece is set at $99,600.

Typically, a 45 mm timepiece is a bit unwieldy, but the titanium case works its magic, making it surprisingly comfortable on the wrist. Credit where it’s due, Girard-Perregaux’s determination to revisit its remarkable achievement from a decade ago is commendable. We must confess that we’ve already mentally accepted that this might be the lower limit in terms of size for a watch housing this cutting-edge technology. Interestingly, even Girard-Perregaux acknowledges that if further miniaturization were possible, they’d be up for the challenge.

