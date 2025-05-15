Girard-Perregaux revives iconic deep diver in collaboration with Bamford

Girard-Perregaux brought back a diving watch, originally released in 1969. It is a cushion-shaped model. Bamford Watch Department collaborated on the new version, which is part of Girard-Perregaux’s limited-edition Legacy Editions series.

The Deep Diver is limited to 350 pieces. Its appearance closely resembles the original, but it uses new materials and technical updates. The watch case is made from grade 5 titanium. It measures 40.30mm by 38.00mm, with a thickness of 13.91mm. It offers a contemporary feel on the wrist while maintaining the original shape.

A design element from the first model is the 14-facet bezel. The brand’s Laureato used the same design, and that watch celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The Deep Diver also features an internally rotating bezel, operated by a crown at 2 o’clock. This approach helps create a slimmer profile and improves water resistance.

The dial combines blue, orange, and white, giving it a look that blends vintage style with a modern touch. It references the 1971 version. The hands and markers glow blue in low light. The numbers use typography from the original model. The date window and the symmetrical crown placement at 2 and 4 o’clock complete the design.

Inside this updated model is Girard-Perregaux’s GP03300 calibre, a self-winding movement that measures 3.36mm thick and has a minimum 46-hour power reserve. The movement features detailed finishing, including circular Côtes de Genève on the oscillating weight, linear Côtes de Genève on the bridges, polished bevels, and circular graining. It can be viewed through a blue metallized sapphire crystal caseback decorated with a trident emblem-a reference to the watch’s aquatic history.

The collaboration with Bamford Watch Department influenced the new look of this classic watch. George Bamford, founder of Bamford Watch Department, said it was a privilege to bring Bamford’s style to the Girard-Perregaux Deep Diver.

The watch comes with a blue rubber strap and an orange option, both with a tool-free removal system. The Deep Diver is a “pool watch,” suitable for summer activities, while still offering the quality expected from a high-end timepiece.

Priced at $15,100, the Deep Diver Legacy Edition is available at all Girard-Perregaux retailers and online at bamfordwatchdepartment.com.