Seiko adds an icy new GMT to its Prospex collection, and it’s one of our favorite Seiko watches yet

Seiko watches unveils Prospex Arctic Ocean

Sarah Veldman
By
Seiko Prospex Arctic Ocean GMT
Seiko

The world of luxury watches is always buzzing with excitement, and for good reason. The marriage of precision engineering and exquisite design in a wristwatch is an art form that captivates the hearts of many. Seiko has once again set the world of watches for men abuzz with its latest creation — the Seiko Prospex Arctic Ocean GMT.

Before we dive into the icy waters of the Arctic Ocean Seiko watch, let’s talk about Seiko. The mere mention of Seiko conjures up images of exceptional craftsmanship and timeless designs. With a legacy that dates back to 1968, Seiko has consistently pushed the boundaries of watchmaking. And now, it has outdone itself once again. The Seiko Prosper Arctic Ocean GMT is a limited-edition timepiece, with only 1,500 watches available worldwide starting in November.

Chilling inspiration: Save the ocean

What sets this watch apart from the rest of the Seiko watches in the Prospex collection is its inspiration. The Arctic Ocean GMT isn’t just a watch; it’s a symbol of Seiko’s commitment to environmental conservation. The timepiece draws its inspiration from the need to protect and preserve the Arctic Ocean.

The watch’s silver-colored textured dial is reminiscent of the surface of an ice glacier, a stunning and symbolic choice. The GMT hand and 24-hour scale are colored in a striking ‘Arctic Blue,’ mirroring the harsh beauty of the Arctic sea. But here’s the cool part (pun intended): A portion of the proceeds from this watch will go toward the PADI® and PADI Aware Foundation’s Marine Debris Program, aimed at cleaning our oceans from marine debris. So, not only does this watch look good, but it also does good.

Seiko Prospex Arctic Ocean
Seiko

A mechanical marvel

Beyond its stunning design and noble cause, the Arctic Ocean GMT boasts impressive mechanical features. It’s powered by the 6R54 movement, making it the first Seiko Prospex Diver’s mechanical GMT movement with a remarkable three-day power reserve. This means you won’t have to worry about winding it constantly, making it perfect for the modern, on-the-go man.

The GMT functionality is a game changer. It allows you to track multiple time zones simultaneously, making it an ideal companion for those who jet-set across the globe. Whether you’re a globetrotter or a business tycoon managing international deals, this feature is incredibly practical.

Stylish and rugged

The Arctic Ocean GMT features a 42 mm diameter stainless steel case, giving it a sturdy and robust presence on your wrist. The unidirectional rotating bezel with a dive timer is a testament to its utility, whether you’re exploring the depths of the ocean or just timing your pizza delivery. One of the standout design elements is the textured dial. Vertical striations give the illusion of a river of ice flowing down a mountain valley in the Arctic Circle. It’s a subtle yet captivating detail, setting it apart from the standard fare of luxury watches.

The color white dominates the dial, reminiscent of the snowy peaks of a glacier. It’s a stark departure from the previous Blue Glacier model, which embodied the brilliance of ice under sunlight. The switch in the color palette, seemingly simple, creates a significant impact on the watch’s overall aesthetic. As you examine the watch closely, you’ll notice the 24-hour scale on the flange, coordinating with the blue GMT hand. It’s a functional and visually appealing detail that complements the overall design.

The Seiko Prospex Arctic Ocean’ GMT is not just another watch; it’s a statement. A statement of Seiko’s dedication to preserving our planet and a statement of your commitment to style and functionality.

