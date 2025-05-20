 Skip to main content
Want to upgrade your favorite watch? Start with these smart tweaks

Transform your timepieces: The smartest $500 investments every watch lover should make

Awake eco friendly watch blue background
Awake watches / Awake Watches

There’s never a need to spend more than is necessary when it comes to elevating your favorite timepieces. In fact, well-embellished vintage watches can look glorious with the right upgrades, and it may not have to be more than a great custom strap to take the aesthetic up a notch. The following are a few ways that you can maximize your favorite watches. 

A high-grade strap

Bexar Goods Co. Apple Watch Strap
Bexar

If you want to optimize the personality and look of luxury of your favorite watch, a custom strap is one way to achieve it. For a few hundred dollars, you have a few options, which include custom-made leather straps from premium brands like Aaron Bespoke or Jean Rousseau, ostrich or alligator straps, and metal refinishing. Consider changing out the straps between seasons and changing the look with the weather. 

Mind the winder

Barrington watch winder in black
Barrington Watch Winders

A premium winder is a prerequisite if you have several automatic watches in rotation and you value accuracy. A few great options to consider that are available for under $500 include the sleek and customizable Wolf Heritage Single Watch Winder and the Orbita Sparta. Both are reliable and a great investment as they prevent lubricants from settling and reduce serve dates. 

Invest in insurance

Close-up Rolex GMT-Master II "Batman"40mm with blue-Black bezel Steel Ceramic men's watch
i viewfinder / Shutterstock

If you’re going to invest a sizable amount of cash into your watch collection, then you definitely want to protect all of your timepieces with insurance. Lost or damaged watches can run you upwards of thousands to replace, and the great thing is that it only takes a few hundred dollars a year to fully insure them. Depending on the budget you set aside, for around $300 a year, you can acquire specialized insurance that covers accidental damage, theft, or loss, and international coverage. Depending on your lifestyle, choose the plan that covers your bases. Before buying insurance, get an appraisal and have the latest price evaluations on your timepieces.  

Consider a certified movement service

Piaget Andy Warhol watch face
Piaget

For a few hundred dollars, investing in a reputable watchmaker service is the only way to go if you find your watch running a bit behind as they can take a look at it and check for precision as well as longevity. At the end of the day, this option is far more cost-efficient than buying a new timepiece altogether. 

Which upgrade makes the cut for you?

If you still have questions on which options to upgrade, consider these areas as part of your checklist. First, decide if you want a fresh look by adding a few straps or if you want to invest in a totally new watch. If you own more than a few luxury timepieces, know that a watch winder will ensure your pieces stay wound and always ready to wear. If you have concerns over scratches, visual imperfections, or even theft, insurance is an absolute necessity to protect your purchase. Stay strategic in maintaining your watch and avoid dents to your bank account.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!

Chrono24 reveals top luxury watches by age group
From datejust to calatrava: how watch preferences evolve with age
Chrono 24 Gen Z Millenial Boomer Watch

Chrono24, a luxury watch marketplace with headquarters in Karlsruhe, has made public some new information. This data shows clear preferences among different generations of watch buyers. Rolex is the most popular brand overall, but certain models appeal more to different age groups.
The company in Karlsruhe examined transaction information to determine which watches are bought more frequently by each age group. The results showed both expected patterns and some surprising exceptions.
Rolex models are in first place in four out of five age categories, but the specific choices change quite a bit. The Datejust is the top pick among buyers under 30. The Submariner leads with people aged 30-39. The Daytona is most popular with those who are 40-49, while the Sea-Dweller comes out on top with buyers aged 50-59. Only the group over 60 goes against this trend, showing a stronger preference for the Patek Philippe Calatrava.
Loyalty to Rolex seems highest among younger buyers. Three of the top five models for people under 30 and those aged 30-39 are Rolex. This drops to two Rolex models in the top five for buyers aged 40-59. For buyers over 60, only one Rolex-the Sky-Dweller-makes it into the top five.
The 40-49 age group shows the most variety in taste. Their top ten purchases include nine different manufacturers, such as Breitling, Vacheron Constantin, and IWC. By comparison, buyers over 60 are drawn to more expensive options, with three Patek Philippe models in their top ten.
Interest in Omega is especially strong among Gen Z watch enthusiasts (mainly the under-30 group). Three Omega models appear in their top ten, along with four Rolex watches, two from Cartier, and, somewhat surprisingly, a Grand Seiko Heritage Collection model. This Grand Seiko is the only one to appear in any age group’s top choices.
The data confirms the wide appeal of luxury watches across generations. Chrono24 reported that more than a third of Gen Z already own a high-quality watch or plan to buy one soon. With about 540,000 watches from around 3,000 dealers and 45,000 private sellers across more than 120 countries, Chrono24 offers a unique view of global watch market trends.

Why your automatic watch stops at night—and how to fix it yourself
The real reason your automatic watch dies at night — and how to keep it running
Chronograph Automatic watch in green

Picture it…

You wake up, take a look at your automatic watch, and then realize it has stopped in the middle of the night. In an instant, your mind is likely to unwrap a plethora of potential issues that could be the culprit.  Initially, it’s startling and frustrating, and it takes a small quagmire to figure out the next step of why automatic watches stop at night. Do you locate the nearest and your most trusted watchmaker and possibly pay an exorbitant fee, or do you devise a plan to fix it on your own?

The secret codes behind the world’s most iconic watches
What do all those watch brand names really mean?
Close-up Rolex GMT-Master II "Batman"40mm with blue-Black bezel Steel Ceramic men's watch

There’s a story and hidden meaning behind many of the most famous timepieces available on the market today, and many watch brands’ secret codes are only known by the true connoisseurs. In this article, we'll explore and uncover the hidden meanings behind the nicknames of these horological legends that have shaped the history of luxury watch secret codes. 

Rolex Stella: The secret name for rare, colorful dials

