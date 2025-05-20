Want to upgrade your favorite watch? Start with these smart tweaks

There’s never a need to spend more than is necessary when it comes to elevating your favorite timepieces. In fact, well-embellished vintage watches can look glorious with the right upgrades, and it may not have to be more than a great custom strap to take the aesthetic up a notch. The following are a few ways that you can maximize your favorite watches.

A high-grade strap

If you want to optimize the personality and look of luxury of your favorite watch, a custom strap is one way to achieve it. For a few hundred dollars, you have a few options, which include custom-made leather straps from premium brands like Aaron Bespoke or Jean Rousseau, ostrich or alligator straps, and metal refinishing. Consider changing out the straps between seasons and changing the look with the weather.

Mind the winder

A premium winder is a prerequisite if you have several automatic watches in rotation and you value accuracy. A few great options to consider that are available for under $500 include the sleek and customizable Wolf Heritage Single Watch Winder and the Orbita Sparta. Both are reliable and a great investment as they prevent lubricants from settling and reduce serve dates.

Invest in insurance

If you’re going to invest a sizable amount of cash into your watch collection, then you definitely want to protect all of your timepieces with insurance. Lost or damaged watches can run you upwards of thousands to replace, and the great thing is that it only takes a few hundred dollars a year to fully insure them. Depending on the budget you set aside, for around $300 a year, you can acquire specialized insurance that covers accidental damage, theft, or loss, and international coverage. Depending on your lifestyle, choose the plan that covers your bases. Before buying insurance, get an appraisal and have the latest price evaluations on your timepieces.

Consider a certified movement service

For a few hundred dollars, investing in a reputable watchmaker service is the only way to go if you find your watch running a bit behind as they can take a look at it and check for precision as well as longevity. At the end of the day, this option is far more cost-efficient than buying a new timepiece altogether.

Which upgrade makes the cut for you?

If you still have questions on which options to upgrade, consider these areas as part of your checklist. First, decide if you want a fresh look by adding a few straps or if you want to invest in a totally new watch. If you own more than a few luxury timepieces, know that a watch winder will ensure your pieces stay wound and always ready to wear. If you have concerns over scratches, visual imperfections, or even theft, insurance is an absolute necessity to protect your purchase. Stay strategic in maintaining your watch and avoid dents to your bank account.