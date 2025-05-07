Chrono24 reveals top luxury watches by age group

Chrono24, a luxury watch marketplace with headquarters in Karlsruhe, has made public some new information. This data shows clear preferences among different generations of watch buyers. Rolex is the most popular brand overall, but certain models appeal more to different age groups.

The company in Karlsruhe examined transaction information to determine which watches are bought more frequently by each age group. The results showed both expected patterns and some surprising exceptions.

Recommended Videos

Rolex models are in first place in four out of five age categories, but the specific choices change quite a bit. The Datejust is the top pick among buyers under 30. The Submariner leads with people aged 30-39. The Daytona is most popular with those who are 40-49, while the Sea-Dweller comes out on top with buyers aged 50-59. Only the group over 60 goes against this trend, showing a stronger preference for the Patek Philippe Calatrava.

Loyalty to Rolex seems highest among younger buyers. Three of the top five models for people under 30 and those aged 30-39 are Rolex. This drops to two Rolex models in the top five for buyers aged 40-59. For buyers over 60, only one Rolex-the Sky-Dweller-makes it into the top five.

The 40-49 age group shows the most variety in taste. Their top ten purchases include nine different manufacturers, such as Breitling, Vacheron Constantin, and IWC. By comparison, buyers over 60 are drawn to more expensive options, with three Patek Philippe models in their top ten.

Interest in Omega is especially strong among Gen Z watch enthusiasts (mainly the under-30 group). Three Omega models appear in their top ten, along with four Rolex watches, two from Cartier, and, somewhat surprisingly, a Grand Seiko Heritage Collection model. This Grand Seiko is the only one to appear in any age group’s top choices.

The data confirms the wide appeal of luxury watches across generations. Chrono24 reported that more than a third of Gen Z already own a high-quality watch or plan to buy one soon. With about 540,000 watches from around 3,000 dealers and 45,000 private sellers across more than 120 countries, Chrono24 offers a unique view of global watch market trends.