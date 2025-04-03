 Skip to main content
Patek Philippe introduces new Calatrava with 8-day power reserve

This elegant white gold timepiece combines practical complications with exceptional autonomy

By
Patek Calatrava 8-day
Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe, the global Swiss brand, showed a fresh, important item for its well-known Calatrava series at Watches & Wonders Geneva. The Reference 5328G-001 offers a new manually-wound engine with quick displays for both the day plus date plus a great, 8-day power store.

The clock shows Patek Philippe’s skill with handy additions, held inside a nice, 41mm white gold box. A clear look exists, using a baseband with the “Clous de Paris” or hobnail guilloché design – a design that has been key to the Calatrava group since 1934.

The caliber 31-505 8J PS IRM CI J sits as a core element in this new model, a movement which needed five years to create. It comes from the rectangular engine look started in 2013 – this round engine holds some tech changes aimed at power use and quick calendar jobs.

For example, the watch’s huge power store comes from two barrels coupled in a row. They save enough power for eight days to work, with a ninth reserve day marked in red on the curved power store sign placed at noon. But the engine uses Patek’s own Pulsomax escapement, with parts built from Silinvar, a silicon thing made by the company’s “Advanced Research” plan.

A clear item for the Reference 5328G-001 exists in its rare display set up down a straight line. The power store sign sits at 12 o’clock – however, the day space, date hand next to small seconds gather at 6 o’clock. It gives a clear reading on the textured blue face, with its black faded edge and white gold numbers.

The quick day plus date jump setup uses a patented system with a spring that does two jobs. It lets the clock change right at midnight, while time can be set each way, even at the key midnight time, without risking engine harm.

Adding to the watch’s uses, it has two straps to switch: a blue calfskin leather strap, with material look plus cream stitching and a grained taupe calfskin choice. A new patented triple-blade fold-over clasp in white gold makes it more secure also lets fast strap changes occur without tools.

The Calatrava 8 Days Reference 5328G-001 stands for Patek Philippe’s continued steps in long power store clocks and joins a noted line that has the 10 Day Power Reserve Reference 5100 from 2000, made for the turn of the century and the rectangular Gondolo “8 Days, Day & Date Indication” Reference 5200 from 2013.

Its price for this skilled piece in the Calatrava set is yet unknown.

