These 3 common mistakes could quietly destroy your luxury watch

Table of Contents Table of Contents Overpolishing is the silent death knell of timepieces Using the wrong lubricants Skipping regularly scheduled servicing

True watch aficionados understand that owning luxury timepieces goes beyond a mere accessory and is considered a solid investment that deserves the amount of care that any other expensive item you own deserves. When left neglected and not updated, even the most premium of watches can lose their luster and functionality if not properly looked after. Unbeknownst to many, there are some common watch maintenance errors owners make that can significantly contribute to the demise of a watch’s performance, integrity, and resale value. The following are three watch servicing mistakes that could destroy your timepiece and the pre-emptive measures you can take to ensure they last not just your lifetime, but for generations.

Overpolishing is the silent death knell of timepieces

Of course, we all like new and shiny things, and no one wants to lose any shine on their favorite timepiece, but polishing excessively can do the exact opposite by removing thin layers of metal and wearing down the case and bracelet over time. Even the cream of the crop when it comes to luxury timepieces, like the Patek Philippe Calatrava, for example, can have its shape altered and value reduced if the original edges are compromised through excessive polishing.

Recommended Videos

In order to make this a non-issue, the best route to take to maintain the look of your watch is to polish only when necessary as tiny scratches often lend character to the piece and can remain untouched. If you find that your watch needs polishing, seek out a skilled watchmaker who knows exactly how to preserve the original lines of your luxury watch. Vintage watches need light polishing by hand as they are too gentle for machine buffing.

Using the wrong lubricants

Not all oils offer the same protection, and it is imperative that watch movements have the proper amount of oil necessary to prevent wear and tear, as well as reduce friction. Cheap lubricants can be a problem in the long run as they can lead to a few factors that can reduce the value of your watch. If oil migrates to the wrong parts of the watch, it can result in a sluggish performance that will require expert care down the line. Also, too much friction can be detrimental too as it accelerates component wear and can compromise the efficiency of the watch. Lastly, the gears are delicate and require the right technical attention in order to avoid costly repairs. Premium brands typically use specific synthetic oils to keep timepieces in peak condition by using them in precise measurements. At the end of the day, leave your timepieces in the hands of professionals familiar with the make and model, and avoid any quick-fix promises that you encounter at local jewelry stores that may use inferior products.

Skipping regularly scheduled servicing

Don’t delay when it comes to scheduled maintenance on your timepiece, as the longer you wait, the more internal damage may be caused. Dried oils, worn-out components, and debris can lead to timekeeping errors, metal grinding directly on metal, and expensive replacement parts. Manufacturers provide specific service intervals that owners should adhere to, and these are typically every few years for mechanical watches. If a timepiece experiences any issues like being exposed to magnetism, shocks, or even water, a check-up is necessary. And for vintage watches, service should be done with more frequency to protect the integrity and overall functionality.

Stay up to date on protecting your timepiece

A great watch can last across several generations if taken care of properly, and these servicing mistakes to avoid will ensure you maintain the precision and functionality of your treasured items. Remember to take good care of your timepiece, and it will take good care of you.