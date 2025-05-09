 Skip to main content
These 3 common mistakes could quietly destroy your luxury watch

Is your watchmaker damaging your timepiece? 3 critical servicing errors to avoid

By
A. Lange & Söhne timepieces
A. Lange & Söhne / A. Lange & Söhne

True watch aficionados understand that owning luxury timepieces goes beyond a mere accessory and is considered a solid investment that deserves the amount of care that any other expensive item you own deserves. When left neglected and not updated, even the most premium of watches can lose their luster and functionality if not properly looked after. Unbeknownst to many, there are some common watch maintenance errors owners make that can significantly contribute to the demise of a watch’s performance, integrity, and resale value. The following are three watch servicing mistakes that could destroy your timepiece and the pre-emptive measures you can take to ensure they last not just your lifetime, but for generations. 

Overpolishing is the silent death knell of timepieces

Close-up Rolex GMT-Master II "Batman"40mm with blue-Black bezel Steel Ceramic men's watch
i viewfinder / Shutterstock

Of course, we all like new and shiny things, and no one wants to lose any shine on their favorite timepiece, but polishing excessively can do the exact opposite by removing thin layers of metal and wearing down the case and bracelet over time. Even the cream of the crop when it comes to luxury timepieces, like the Patek Philippe Calatrava, for example, can have its shape altered and value reduced if the original edges are compromised through excessive polishing. 

In order to make this a non-issue, the best route to take to maintain the look of your watch is to polish only when necessary as tiny scratches often lend character to the piece and can remain untouched. If you find that your watch needs polishing, seek out a skilled watchmaker who knows exactly how to preserve the original lines of your luxury watch. Vintage watches need light polishing by hand as they are too gentle for machine buffing. 

Using the wrong lubricants

Audemars Piguet against a black background.
supparsorn / Shutterstock

Not all oils offer the same protection, and it is imperative that watch movements have the proper amount of oil necessary to prevent wear and tear, as well as reduce friction. Cheap lubricants can be a problem in the long run as they can lead to a few factors that can reduce the value of your watch. If oil migrates to the wrong parts of the watch, it can result in a sluggish performance that will require expert care down the line. Also, too much friction can be detrimental too as it accelerates component wear and can compromise the efficiency of the watch. Lastly, the gears are delicate and require the right technical attention in order to avoid costly repairs. Premium brands typically use specific synthetic oils to keep timepieces in peak condition by using them in precise measurements. At the end of the day, leave your timepieces in the hands of professionals familiar with the make and model, and avoid any quick-fix promises that you encounter at local jewelry stores that may use inferior products. 

Skipping regularly scheduled servicing

Piaget Andy Warhol watch face
Piaget

Don’t delay when it comes to scheduled maintenance on your timepiece, as the longer you wait, the more internal damage may be caused. Dried oils, worn-out components, and debris can lead to timekeeping errors, metal grinding directly on metal, and expensive replacement parts. Manufacturers provide specific service intervals that owners should adhere to, and these are typically every few years for mechanical watches. If a timepiece experiences any issues like being exposed to magnetism, shocks, or even water, a check-up is necessary. And for vintage watches, service should be done with more frequency to protect the integrity and overall functionality.

Stay up to date on protecting your timepiece

A great watch can last across several generations if taken care of properly, and these servicing mistakes to avoid will ensure you maintain the precision and functionality of your treasured items. Remember to take good care of your timepiece, and it will take good care of you. 

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!

Travis Hunter’s NFL draft moment gets a luxury timepiece
Versatility is the keynote feature in this luxury watch
Travis Hunter, Jr.

There aren’t many sure things in this year’s NFL draft, but the early selection of Travis Hunter, Jr. is one of them. As a unicorn two-way player, the Colorado star won’t have to wait long to hear his name called. And if he wants to record his waiting time for posterity, he’ll be able to do it with a premiere luxury watch that’s specially designed to celebrate his unique versatility.
AXIA Time is the company behind the watch, and John Kanaras is the man who designed it. Axia specializes in producing custom timepieces for championship teams and organizations, and Hunter’s watch, the ORATOS, came about as a result of Axia’s partnership with the Heisman Trophy Trust.
“Travis Hunter and I met [during Heisman weekend in New York],” he explains. “As the official timepiece of the Trust, AXIA Time designed the Heisman DIASIMOS, a limited edition timepiece that the 2024 Heisman Trophy recipient, finalists, and honorees would receive.
“During the weekend, I had the opportunity to meet with Travis and the other finalists. Hunter was excited to be named the 2024 Heisman Trophy recipient and appreciated being gifted the Heisman DIASIMOS. We discussed the range of AXIA's ultra-custom designs and how taking it a step further to reflect [that] his versatility on the field could be an incredible design.”
Design-wise, the watch embodies the unique game-within-a-game process that Hunter has learned while playing both cornerback and wide receiver in college and excelling at both positions.
“There is a lot of symbolism in the design of the Oratos,” he says. “I aimed to create something that was ultra-premium yet versatile. It also needed to be sleek and durable, but most of all, it needed to be elite from a mechanical perspective, and I wanted to provide visibility into the precision of the mechanism.”
The versatility starts with a simple three-hand movement, but the watch also comes with multiple strap options that include a  Titanium 5 bracelet, an alligator strap, or an FKM rubber strap. All three options feature quick-release mechanisms.
“Depending on the strap, the watch can be worn on the red carpet or even for a dip in the pool,” Kanaras explains. “And with the X1 grade Super Luminova, the watch will glow for hours.  The Oratos will be the most premium watch we have released to date, but even at the higher price point [of $3,500], it remains a great value relative to watches with similar specifications.”
As pivotal as Travis Hunter has become in this year's draft machinations, he won’t be the only one to be honored with a new watch. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs was a finalist for the Lott Impact Award, and that led to the watchmaker striking up a relationship with Downs.
“Caleb was gifted one of our watches when he was a finalist for the Lott Impact Award,” says Kanaras. “It was Caleb’s first ‘nice’ watch and he expressed interest in working together.  As Ohio State progressed on the playoffs, we decided to work together to build awareness around AXIA Time and our timepieces via use of his NIL on social media and some podcast appearances. He’s becoming quite the watch enthusiast!”

New Ming 37.02 Ghost watch draws inspiration from architectural finishes
Ming's latest platinum watch is reminiscent of architectural components
Ming 37.02 Ghost

Popular for its minimalist aesthetic, Ming is now setting the standards with a new titanium watch, based on a previous 2024 model, the Ming 37.02. While the latest model has the same design as the 2024 edition, it is accentuated by a brushed finish that reflects light stylishly, making the watch look more modern. Ming’s main inspiration for the new watch was metallic finishes from different architectural components—baffles, claddings, struts, and buttresses.

Every Ming watch aligns with a certain theme. The LW.01 model, for instance, is made from a lightweight material and holds the title of the lightest model from the brand. Given that architectural finishes inspire the new Ghost model, the casing is made of Grade 2 titanium, a material that can be molded to align with the architectural theme.

5 watch brands that prove sustainability never goes out of style
How five watch brands are putting the planet first
Oris Divers Sixty Five 60th Anniversary Edition

Luxury watch creation always focuses on endurance. Clocks have been made with the intention of care and endurance, which is, of course, a sustainable practice. Even with this built-in endurance, the business sometimes lacked proper environmental tactics, and waste has been an unnecessary by-product of the industry.
Because buyers demand responsibility in product making these days, visionary watch companies now address their environmental impact. They do so with long-term plans that are more than just an advertising gimmick. These firms rethink everything from materials and production to packaging and brand ethos.
Below are five watch brands leading the charge with real environmental promise in 2025. This proves that luxury watchmaking can exist without compromising sustainability.

Oris: Ocean conservation through purpose-driven timepieces

