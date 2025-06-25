 Skip to main content
Why Aaron Taylor-Johnson may already be James Bond in everything but name

Luxury watches could reveal Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the next 007

By
Aaron Taylor Johnson attends the Madrid photocall for "ACQUA DI GIO" By Giorgio Armani at Matadero Madrid
OSCAR GONZALEZ FUENTES

Now that Daniel Craig has shaken and stirred his last martini as James Bond, the hunt for the next 007 has only intensified in recent months, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson emerging as a leading contender. With his movie star looks and commanding presence on screen in films both indie and blockbuster over the years, his recent appointment as an Omega brand ambassador might just be the biggest clue yet

The British actor, whose career has quickly gone from indie to A-list, possesses all the traits necessary to front one of the industry’s longest franchises. Blending an understated sophistication, rugged charm, and casual cool that lies just below the surface, Taylor-Johnson has what it takes to step into Bond’s shoes as well as his wardrobe. Aside from his impressive filmography, however, lies a passion for luxury watches, and this is where the clues to the Bond legacy may be hiding in plain sight for all interested parties. 

From the indies to the heavyweights: Taylor-Johnson’s Hollywood ascension

Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Bullet Train' held at the Regency Village Theatre.
Tinseltown

Audiences were first introduced to him through his breakout role as a young John Lennon in Nowhere Boy in 2009, which garnered international acclaim and showcased his versatility as a performer. However, it was in the surprise hit movie Kick-Ass the following year that made him a star, as he brought physicality and charisma to the part. In Tom Ford’s sophomore effort, Nocturnal Animals in 2016, Taylor-Johnson took on a challenging role that ultimately earned him a Golden Globe as a maniacal drifter. Starring opposite Brad Pitt in Bullet Train cemented his star power, and his upcoming role in 28 Years Later is expected to solidify his status as a household name. As rumors swirl of other projects he may be attached to in the near future, it is impossible not to throw his name into the conversation as who will be the next to portray 007 on screen after Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. 

Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Omega moves

Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the Nosferatu Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theater IMAX.
Kathy Hutchins

James Bond has been a fixture on the big screen for generations, and the character’s penchant for the finer things in life has long been one of his calling cards. One association that has been one of the most enduring has been the franchise’s partnership with Omega, which has been the spy’s preferred timepiece since Pierce Brosnan portrayed him in Goldeneye. With the recent announcement of Taylor-Johnson as an Omega ambassador, industry insiders have speculated that it is likely more than a mere coincidence. In fact, it is similar to the moves both Brosnan and the most recent Bond, Daniel Craig, made before taking on the role. 

The choice speaks volumes as Taylor-Johnson possesses all of the characteristics that resonate with Bond devotees – charm, sophistication, athleticism, and timeless style. The actor’s public appearances have featured Omega’s most beloved models, from the Speedmaster to Bond’s signature watch, the Seamaster. If these selections are any indication, we may already be in the midst of a soft (re)launch of the Bond character under his name. 

Bond’s collection is a connoisseur’s dream

Sam Taylor-Johnson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Kathy Hutchins

Similar to James Bond, Taylor-Johnson’s personal timepiece collection embodies both rugged and refined visuals. His choices reflect his preference for switching things up while maintaining a distinctly high-end appearance. The actor has been seen on red carpet premieres sporting a Rolex Daytona, a watch that aligns with Bond’s own personal style. Another look preferred by Taylor-Johnson is the Calatrava from Patek Philippe, a model featured in Casino Royale. The desire for precision and modernity is also prominent, and the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak suggests that he understands the presence of a meticulously crafted timepiece. All of these luxury watches speak volumes and are excellent complements to quintessential Bond style. 

Why Taylor-Johnson is a frontrunner for the role

Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Sam Taylor-Johnson arrives to the Tom Ford Womenswear Collection in Hollywood, CA
DFree

Aside from being handsome and seemingly built for action sequences, Taylor-Johnson’s ability to oscillate between gritty action hero and refined man of taste is essential to portraying Bond convincingly. Whether he opts for a tailored Tom Ford suit or a more casual look in a leather jacket, he always seems ready for whatever comes his way. And currently, all signs point towards Taylor-Johnson adding James Bond to his already impressive filmography. 

Passing the baton, continuing a legacy 

It takes more than a luxury timepiece to nail down a believable Bond portrayal, but if anyone can breathe life into the character and present it to a new generation, it is Aaron Taylor-Johnson. As Omega’s newest ambassador and A-list status in Tinseltown, the actor has arguably been silently campaigning for the role for the better part of a decade. With most of the important pieces now in place, the waiting game continues as we await word on the official reveal.

Stay tuned…

