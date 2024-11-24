A timepiece that was featured on James Bond No Time To Die is finally here in different variants

James Bond has always been an icon of style and elegance. Thanks to his sophisticated taste and style, he’s inspired many brands over the years. Omega is one watch brand that has always been closely aligned with the iconic character. The latest James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, piqued interest at the Paris Olympics, when he was spotted rocking a new Omega model, a black-dialed stainless steel no-date Seamaster 300M.

Now, the wait is over: The watch has officially been rolled out, along with a brushed silver dial and bezel option.

Recommended Videos

The new timepiece looks like the special edition watch that Daniel Craig wore in No Time To Die. While the previous generations of Seasmasters were quite popular for the ceramic build, the new Seamaster variants are manufactured from more durable materials. One features an aluminum bezel, while the second variant comes with a titanium bezel.

The aluminum variant is black, and the dial is complemented by a sea wave pattern that makes it look more sophisticated.

Featuring a stainless steel dial, the titanium variant is more striking than the black option due to the brushed finish.

While these two variants are manufactured from different materials, they are powered with the 8806 caliber, which delivers a 55-hour power reserve.

As a watch that was designed to withstand tough conditions, the Seamaster 300 M can go to deep depths of about 300 meters.

Both options have a mesh bracelet, which can be swapped with a plastic bracelet. The new Seamaster Diver 300 M retails from $5,900 to $6,500.