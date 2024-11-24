 Skip to main content
The new Omega Seamaster is just as bold as James Bond

A timepiece that was featured on James Bond No Time To Die is finally here in different variants

By
Omega Seamaster
Omega Seamaster Omega / Omega

James Bond has always been an icon of style and elegance. Thanks to his sophisticated taste and style, he’s inspired many brands over the years. Omega is one watch brand that has always been closely aligned with the iconic character. The latest James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, piqued interest at the Paris Olympics, when he was spotted rocking a new Omega model, a black-dialed stainless steel no-date Seamaster 300M.

Now, the wait is over: The watch has officially been rolled out, along with a brushed silver dial and bezel option.

The new timepiece looks like the special edition watch that Daniel Craig wore in No Time To Die. While the previous generations of Seasmasters were quite popular for the ceramic build, the new Seamaster variants are manufactured from more durable materials. One features an aluminum bezel, while the second variant comes with a titanium bezel.

The aluminum variant is black, and the dial is complemented by a sea wave pattern that makes it look more sophisticated.

Featuring a stainless steel dial, the titanium variant is more striking than the black option due to the brushed finish.

While these two variants are manufactured from different materials, they are powered with the 8806 caliber, which delivers a 55-hour power reserve.

As a watch that was designed to withstand tough conditions, the Seamaster 300 M can go to deep depths of about 300 meters.

Both options have a mesh bracelet, which can be swapped with a plastic bracelet. The new Seamaster Diver 300 M retails from $5,900 to $6,500.

Justin Boots launches new cutter-toe Frontier Collection boots
Justin Boots unveil cowboy collection
cowboy boots lined up in barn

As part of their continuing delivery of authentic Western style, Justin Boots has brought the cutter-toe style to their Frontier collection to add a contemporary touch. When it comes to typical cowboy boots, users usually find an array of styles from round to pointed-toe shapes. However, the cutter-toe option offers a hybrid of these two styles for more room that still feels Western. The cutter toe style was made for cowboys to have more toe space yet narrow enough to fit into stirrups, making it the ultimate comfort in a cowboy boot. In this collection, Western fans will find the cutter toe style and plenty of bold and unique designs that stay true to the cowboy spirit. 
Introducing the Frontier collection

The latest Frontier collection additions include the cutter toe style with premium goat and rugged leather options. Equipped with the brand’s ProStep Plus comfort system, these designs are made with some of the best comfort and support available in a cowboy boot. Versatile enough to wear in rural and urban environments, the new cutter toe style gives users more styling options to use with their shoes. Including supported arch construction and cushioned insoles, the Frontier collection is made with durability and all-day usage in mind. The Frontier collection expands various colorways and designs, giving wearers more options in finding the right pair. A fusion between authentic Western flair and modern needs, the Frontier collection is an ideal starting place for those looking to infuse the current Western trend into their closet. Now available via Justin Boots’ website, the Frontier collection ranges from $200 to $225. 

GANNI and New Balance create the ultimate chic dad shoe
New Balance, GANNI reunite on new sneaker
red and black and silver and pink sneakers in air

While New Balance has mastered creating stylish lifestyle sneakers, their latest collaboration with GANNI has them at another level. In their newest collaboration, New Balance has again partnered with the Danish fashion brand to bring one of their sneakers to life. This time the two brands have focused on creating a new version of the Fresh Foam Sneaker that incorporates some of GANNI’s contemporary style. This unisex design will be available in two fun colorways for every look. If this latest collaborative shoe is anything like their previous partnership, there’s no reason why the Fresh Foam Sneaker won’t fly off the shelves. 
GANNI x New Balance Fresh Foam Sneaker

Crafted with New Balance’s iconic ‘dad shoe’ chunky silhouette, the Fresh Foam Sneaker contains foam cushioning and airy technical construction for comfort and breathability. For the “Futuristic Silver/Pink” colorway, wearers will find a retro silver base with touches of sparkling pink hues. On the other hand, the “Racing Red/Black” option comes with a red mesh base with black overlays throughout the shoe and a contrasting white midsole. Both variations also contain Y2K-inspired charms on the design’s double-lacing system. As part of both brand’s ethos, a significant portion of the shoe is made with recycled polyester including in the linings, bindings, and insole boards. Small co-branded details can be found throughout the shoe, including GANNI’s butterfly logo. This exciting new sneaker will be available on November 20th via New Balance and GANNI’s web stores. Fans can also find the design at select GANNI stores throughout the country.

Top watches from the Grand Prix D’Horlogerie De Genève, the Oscars of watchmaking
Check out these watch pieces from the Oscar of watches
IWC Portugieser Eternal Calendar

The Grand Prix D’Horlogerie De Genève, which is also known as the Oscar of watchmaking, is an event that pays tribute to the most innovative and stylish watch models.

While the event focuses on watches with superb horological capabilities, it also features other stylish pieces that are quite appealing.

