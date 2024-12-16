 Skip to main content
Aaron Taylor-Johnson rocks a Dandy Del Mar Sebastian Knit to Kraven premiere

Aaron Taylor-Johnson the newest celebrity on the Dandy Del Mar train

Dandy Del Mar Sebastian Knit Polo
Dandy Del Mar

We all know that the vintage look is having a moment. Every look from the 90s to the 40s is making a comeback and permeating every corner of our culture. Whether you are seeing the other men in the office embrace pleated pants and cuffed hems, or you are getting throwback style vibes from movies, music videos, or social media posts, no one can argue that the styles of our fathers, grandfathers, and great grandfathers are in. That is also true for the celebrity stylists. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is also having a moment. From the moment audiences fell in love with his vested look in Bullet Train, he has been front and center in our minds. He is rumored to be the next James Bond, and he is about to reenter the superhero genre as the titular character in Kraven the Hunter. His moment came front and center to the vintage moment when he stepped out for the premiere wearing one of the best polos available from the vintage kings, Dandy Del Mar.

New color drop adds to your possible depth

Dandy Del Mar Sebastian Knit Polo
Dandy Del Mar

The Sebastian Knit Polo is one of the top options from Dandy as they dive into the 70s buttonless pullover, cuffed hem and arms, and knitted texture. It is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to feel as though they are carefree in the Riviera and want to show just the right amount of chest. Of course, you will have to hit the gym if you want to fill it out the way Kraven himself does. While Aaron Taylor-Johnson sports the darker Onyx colorway, the brand just dropped the Shell option, which gives depth to the entire collection.

Specs
Tailored in Italy
Knitted Pattern
Buttonless Polo Neck Placket
Ribbed sleeves, collar and waist
100% Cotton

The Kraven special

New color drop

Mark McKee
