 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Birdwell gets 80s punk rock with surfing legend Matt Archbold

Legendary surfer Matt Archbold collabs with Birdwell

By
ARCHY-X-BIRDWELL-41_bw
Birdwell

If you grew up in the ’80s and the ’90s, you undoubtedly know that surfers were a clean-cut crew back then. Sure, their hair was long and bleached by the sun, but they had a very distinct culture that wasn’t aligned with today’s love of tattoos. Well, Matt Archbold changed all of that and paved the way by going a bit more punk rock and rebelling against the entire culture. Not only that, but he was an insanely talented surfer who charged hard at waves others avoided. After a hard life of substance abuse going along with his punk lifestyle, he cleaned himself up and opened Archy’s Garage, a niche shop for true lovers of the sport and the culture. Although he shut it down to move to Hawaii, he is back and relaunched it. Now collaborating with Birdwell, he has a set of products perfect for the love of the sport.

“Growing up, I was always inspired by Matt Archbold and the way he pushed the limits of surfing with his style, both in and out of the water. It’s been amazing to bring together Birdwell’s legacy of making the world’s best boardshorts with the timeless performance and custom culture of Archy’s Garage,” said Eric Crane, CEO of Birdwell. “The product is incredible, and the feedback has been just as great. We’re proud to team up with someone like Matt, who’s still shredding in his 50s!”

Recommended Videos

Built for speed and born to ride

ARCHY-X-BIRDWELL-35_bw
Birdwell

There are two highly fashionable and attractive pieces in the collection. The sleek nylon Coach’s Jacket features a custom Archy’s Garage screen print, a black floral printed cotton liner, plastic-coated snap closures, elastic cuffs, and side seam pockets. And lightweight, quick-drying, zero-chafe, 4-way stretch recycled polyester, and bonded, heat-welded seams throughout, the board shorts are made to function in the most demanding conditions. Both are built for speed just like the inspiration.

Archy’s Garage x Birdwell

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Suits actor gets comfy off set with Velvet by Graham & Spencer
California basics made for comfort
Velvet x Bryan Greenberg tee

As we all finish binge-watching our favorite Harvey Specter moments as we get ready for the Suits spin-off, we find ourselves reminded of the impeccable fashion we fell in love with on the series. Women marveled over Jessica Pearson's sensational dress and heel combinations. And us men, we learned the value of the power suit from Specter. Now that we have a new LA version of the series (Suits LA) starring Stephen Amell, we can start thinking about the style again, only with a West Coast twist. However, there is another angle to Suits LA's style: the offset collaboration with a different actor. Bryan Greenberg is tackling this new series with the former Arrow actor, and he has put together a new collection. The Velvet x Bryan Greenberg capsule shows off how style isn't reserved for the suit and tie.
Staying relaxed offset

 

Read more
Celebrate a British legend with Turnbull & Asser’s Churchill Collection
150 years after his birth, one legend nods to another in sartorial tribute
Churchill statue and English flags

Imagine being able to get your hands on the shirts made for George Washington. Maybe you want to get a bespoke suit made by the same guys who outfitted Abraham Lincoln. We look up to our historically beloved leaders because they stayed calm in the face of danger and turmoil and never blinked in the face of oblivion. Eighty years after he led his country through one of the darkest times England has ever seen, Sir Winston Churchill is still thought of today as one of the great legends of English history. He stood toe to toe against the evils of the Nazi party and never faltered in the face of destruction from Adolf Hitler and the German Army. Because he has such a legendary status, men have always looked to his style as something to emulate, and Turnbull & Asser are there to help. They don't just understand outfitting men like Churchill; they were involved in outfitting the man himself. With the Turnbull & Asser Churchill Collection, the iconic brand nods to another British legend.
Celebrating the life and style of an English legend

Churchill is credited with developing the onesie in World War II. Now, go with us here, we're not talking about the kind you wore as kids, or the kind your mechanic wears, but the concept was similar. He developed what became known as the Siren Suit, an easy-to-throw-on suit that kept you prepared and on the move during a night raid during the war, all while keeping your modesty. Turnbull & Asser made him his most famous green velvet Siren Suit, and they were a favorite of his when he needed dress shirts to meet with the likes of Eisenhauer, Stalin, and the Queen. With the Churchill Collection, you can choose from your pick of a few dress shirts, slacks, a bow tie, and even a robe and nightshirt.
Turnbull & Asser Churchill Collection

Read more
Ariat teams with rodeo legend for true cowboy collection
Trevor Brazile knows cowboying, and wants to help you become one
Ariat Relentless

Ariat is a big name in western wear. They are one of the biggest. From stellar boots and jeans to attractive and functional shirts and outerwear, they have always been one of the go-to brands for everything cowboys need. With the National Finals Rodeo about to kick off in Las Vegas, you will likely see Ariat everywhere, and even more likely, you will see their collection with 26-time world champion Trevor Brazile. The collection, Ariat Relentless, is one of the most stylistically functional lines a cowboy has seen.

“I've been a big part of everything I’ve done with Ariat,” Trevor explains. “The team is truly interested in moving cowboys’ and cowgirls’ lives forward, and they've been at the forefront of innovation for so long, and that’s what drew me in. On their own, technology and tradition are not enough. But Ariat puts those two together with everyday use, which has made this collection real.”
Nobody knows cowboys like the rodeo and Ariat

Read more