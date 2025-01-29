Gap reteams with vintage expert for 2025’s vintage boom

There is a significant boom in the fashion industry right now: reaching back into our sartorial past and finding those garments we loved so we can repurpose them for today. Of course, once you open those floodgates, it seems like everyone is looking for the vintage aesthetic and resuscitating old trends. 80s trends are coming back. 90s trends are resurfacing. And “Grandpa Core” is having a moment. That means that brands are also looking for their moment in the sun by releasing throwbacks. Gap is doing it in a unique way by combining it with the burgeoning resale market. They are teaming up with artist and designer Sean Wotherspoon to drop a new batch of vintage Gap pieces that are perfect for the fashionable person looking for that sartorial diamond in the old, outdated clothing rough. The Gap x Sean Wotherspoon team is running it back.

Perfect timing for the recollab

The pair came together in 2023 when Wotherspoon co-founded and ran MNTGE, a vintage clothing brand. He took his knowledge and love of vintage clothing to curate a collection of classic Gap pieces to jumpstart a resale fad for the brand. The entire collection sold out quickly and proved that the consumer wants something old as much as they want something new.

Recommended Videos

“I’m excited to see Gap take curated control over the supply of its vintage product and renew this program in an even bigger way since we pioneered it almost two years ago,” said Sean Wotherspoon, Gap Global Vintage Curator. “As the vintage and secondhand market continues to grow and resonate among younger generations, I’m looking forward to bringing GapVintage to the hands of today’s youth around the world.”

Gap