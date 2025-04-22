P.F. Flyers striking while the vintage iron is hot

P.F. Flyers is a brand that sparks nostalgia in every corner of its catalogue. From footwear that recalls the mid-century athletes to shoes many of us saw for the first time on the feet of Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez in The Sandlot. Of course, since those landed in our cultural lexicon thirty years ago, the brand has continued to corner the market in nostalgia. They are looking to do it again with their new collection, which pays homage to the mid-1900s sports apparel. The P.F. Flyers Home and Away collection reimagines the iconic Center shoe, with nods to vintage, home-and-away varsity jerseys, as well as a vintage-inspired apparel collection.

The time is right for yesterday

If you’ve been paying attention to the trends happening right now, you’ll know that vintage is in. Everything from “Grandpa Core”- involving WWII flight jackets, pleated pants, and braces in place of belts – all the way to a firm grasp of Y2K baggy style, is making a comeback to the forefront of 2025 style. But it’s more than simply thinking Don Draper looks excellent in a suit; it’s a reimagining of a past before the chaos of the 2020s. The time is right for a brand like P.F. Flyers to do what they do best and take us back to the middle of the 20th century and remember the days of Friday Night football games and high school worries. From jerseys and jackets to shoes and hats, this collection takes you back to a bygone era.