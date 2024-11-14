Red Wing Heritage's latest limited edition boot

CrossFit is a fitness trend that has swept through the nation and caused massive levels of debate and weight loss. Whether you are a believer in the benefits of CrossFit or someone who believes it is a sham, there is no arguing that there are people who have turned their entire lives around to become the fittest they have ever been by dedicating themselves (sometimes accused of being obsessed or fanatical about it) to the functional-based fitness routine. One of the brands that emerged from the rising fitness focus is NOBULL. While they were most well-known for their shoes explicitly made to handle the specific movements of a CrossFit workout, they grew into a full-fledged fitness brand and are one of the names you see all over the gyms, websites, and even the CrossFit games. Now, the NOBULL Allday Elements line takes the workout regimen to a new location.

Getting CrossFit outside

One aspect of CrossFit that has been there since the beginning is that the circuit-based regimen is primarily done indoors. While that makes it easy to do the weight work and the rope climbs, getting CrossFit outside may be the next significant evolution of the particular brand of fitness. NOBULL is preparing its ranks for that eventuality with NOBULL Allday Elements, a new line featuring durable materials for comfort and cooler weather with water-repellant technology. CrossFit never had to worry about the rain while doing the exercises inside, but now they have the ability to get outside and create all new reasons to love the sport and the brand.

NOBULL Allday Elements