Red Wing Heritage's latest limited edition boot

To celebrate Red Wing Heritage’s latest “Will Your Wings” campaign, the boot brand is releasing a new limited edition Classic Moc shoe in honor of the iconic Steve McQueen. Along with the iconic actor’s granddaughter, Molly McQueen, Red Wing Heritage is releasing the Classic Moc boot inspired by McQueen’s original pair of Red Wings. The brand’s “Will Your Wings” campaign encourages owners to pass down their shoes to the next generation by stitching in a tiny will with space to add the original owner and the next heir of the pair. This campaign demonstrates the long-lasting quality, the design’s timelessness, and their sustainability efforts.
Red Wing Heritage and Steve McQueen
Red Wing Heritage has returned a classic design with the Classic Moc for this new limited edition drop. Inspired by Steve McQueen’s pair, the brand has crafted the boot using Oro Legacy Leather, Dull Gilt brass eyelets and speed hooks, and tan leather laces. On the bottom, the shoe has a black Traction Tred outsole. As a custom touch, the boot includes a custom embossment of Steve’s signature and his ‘278’ number added on the heel. Only limited amounts of this boot will be released starting November 16 in select retailers. Online sales of the boot will begin on November 21 via Red Wing Heritage’s web store. Along with Steve McQueen’s granddaughter, Red Wing Heritage has crafted the ultimate homage boot that celebrates a legacy that transcends generations. As Molly McQueen reiterated for the campaign, “Just like the boots, it’s about handing over something meaningful and built to last. It’s about receiving a piece of history to cherish, uphold, and make your own. And that’s what makes this campaign so special: it’s not just about what’s worn, but about what’s carried forward.”