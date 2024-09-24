Red Wing brought back its iconic 2000s boot and it’s still a must-have

Finding the right fall and winter boot style that serves luxury and elegance is challenging. Most boots tend to have a rugged aspect that can make them bulky and casual. Although these boots do offer protection, they’re not the best when you need to dress up. For that reason, Red Wing Shoes have become a staple boot brand for their ability to turn casual, everyday boots into dressier options that deliver that same level of comfort. In their latest release, Red Wing is taking it back to the 2000s and giving users the best of both.

Red Wing Heritage’s ‘Beckman’ boot

In an ode to its founder, Red Wing Shoe Co. has rereleased one of its most iconic boot designs in its Heritage collection, the Beckman. Named after founder Charles Beckman, the Beckman boot first appeared in the 2000s, when it quickly became a sought-after style thanks to its elegant, yet practical structure and design. The company has used the same team behind the first release to give this iconic boot a modern touch. Using full-grain Excalibur leather and an added heel pad, this boot has both comfort and luxury. With its smooth round toe, this boot can easily be used day to night, making it one of the most versatile pieces in your fall and winter wardrobe.

Unlike the 2000s version, this iteration of the Beckman boot comes with the elusive Gro-Cord outsole, giving the overall look a less rugged style and a smoother finish. This Gro-Cord outsole is made of a mixture of tire cords and was first developed for the company in the 1920s. For an elegant touch, the Beckman boot comes with deep-colored stitching, making it perfect for a subtle look that matches anything from streetwear to a business suit. This new version retails for $399 on Red Wing Shoes’s site and comes in three hues: black, black cherry, and cigar.

