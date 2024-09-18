Best additions for boot season 2024

Fall is on the way. Football is kicking off (pun intended), baseball is rounding third (again … pun intended), and we’re starting to get our first taste of back-to-school freedoms. A lot of things come along with fall, like changing out the decor around the house and swapping out the closet for the warmer clothes and packing away the summer threads.

Another place your wardrobe needs a little update is in the shoe department. Gone will be the sandals, boat shoes, and drivers to make way for the fall boots. If you’re anything like us, you use that excuse as an opportune time to shop the best new boots for men and give your collection a little boost.

Lucky for you … we got you covered with the best of the best.

The rugged boots for the pumpkin patch

It is that time of the year, and your partner is going to want you to spend at least one Saturday strolling through a field drinking apple cider and eating apple cider donuts (we won’t pretend we don’t love every second of those two things). But somewhere between the hayride and the corn maze, you’ll be picking out a pumpkin or two in some sweet rugged boots — something like these.

Redwing Heritage Iron Rangers

Redwing is one of the most well-known boot brands in the country, thanks to their high quality and legendary appearance. These were originally developed for coal miners in the 1930s, which means they are more than capable of handling anything you throw at them. They are also as stylish as they come, with their tan color going splendid with any jeans or chinos and a cap toe to bring the entire look together.

The winter boots for the early snow

Fall can give us a false sense of security. We’re thinking about warm sweaters and pumpkin spice lattes (we won’t tell anyone that you got it for you and not your partner), and then the weather hits you with some unexpected early winter. You need to be prepared for the cold with some cold weather boots … and we have just the pair.

L.L. Bean Original Bean Boots … or Duck Boots

If you don’t know about the classic elegance of duck boots, then you need to start reading up on just how underrated these boots are. Not only are they waterproof, but the flannel-lined boots hold up in some of the coldest temperatures. Unique looking and functional, you can’t go wrong with L.L. Bean’s Original Bean Boots, lovingly nicknamed, Duck Boots.

The dress boots for the holidays

The fall is the beginning of the holiday season, which means you have party after party to go to. While many of the parties will be casual, some will be dress-up. That means you need something a little more versatile to wear on both occasions. Here is the pick we have that looks just as sharp with jeans and a sweater as it does with a jacket and chinos.

Ariat Benchmade Chelseas

Chelsea boots have been having a moment for the last three-quarters of a century. So it’s no surprise that our pick for dress boots are Chelsea boots. However, the surprise comes with the idea that Western is having a moment, and these Chelsea boots from Ariat take you from the denim look to the chino look seamlessly. They are equally as strong on the street as they are at the holiday dinner table.

The casual boots for the foliage spectating

Remember how your partner was going to make you go to the pumpkin patch while you secretly loved it? Well, that’s not the only fall occasion they’ll be dragging you to. One of the best parts of the changing season is the changing leaves. You need good casual boots to wear while you stroll through town, sipping your hot chocolate and watching the greens turn to fiery oranges and reds.

Bruno Magli Taddeo suede chukkas

There is just something overtly fall about suede. Maybe it’s the heavier texture. Maybe it’s the way it seems to play well with corduroy, tweed, fleece, and flannel. In any case, we have a love for suede in the fall and this season it is the perfect time to pick up Taddeo chukkas from Bruno Magli. They look amazing with jeans and give us a very James Bond vibe when worn with chinos and a tweed sport coat.

The outdoor boots for hunting season

OK, your partner is giving you a rest from your seasonal duties to get out early in the morning and have some time alone. Just you, nature, the crisp cold air, and your prey. Hunting season is upon us and whether you’re a seasoned veteran or you’re striking out on your first hunting trip, you need good boots for the experience. Here is the one we suggest.

Danner Cedar River Hunter Boots

Hunting boots need a host of different qualities. Many of which make them suitable for all kinds of autumn activities. These Danner boots are lightweight and mobile. While they may be intended for chasing ducks or deer through the forest and fields, they do nicely in any of the above activities. Since they are made to be warm, they cover the early winter problem. And with their moc toes and luxurious tanned leather, they look as sharp as any. All that to say, these may be the boots you must get whether you hunt or not.

As fall comes raging toward us and the summer fades away, we can get excited with you for boot weather if we can pick up just one of these stellar fall boot choices.