A comprehensive look at duck boots

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Leon Leonwood Bean, the founder of L.L. Bean, was sick of wet feet hunting and noticed that farmers wore rubber boots out in the fields to keep their feet dry. As Mr. Bean did throughout most of his life, he worked hard to develop new ideas to solve problems. After stitching the bottom of a rubber boot to the top leather of a work boot, the first Bean Boot was born, and he sold his first pair in 1912 when he founded his brand.

The Bean Boot was initially called the Maine Hiking Shoe. It has quietly been a utilitarian mainstay of L.L. Bean’s product lineup for the last 100 years. In the early 2000s, those quiet sales would change. Students at elite prep schools started to pick up the Bean Boots as required parts to their wardrobe. Other brands noticed the duck boot craze and jumped on board.

Don’t be fooled by the imitators, though. Quality doesn’t come cheap. Other brands may last a year, but quality brands like L.L. Bean expect shoes to last generations. Bean once said, “I do not consider a sale complete until goods are worn out, and a customer is still satisfied.”

We’ve rounded up some of the best duck boot brands. Of course, we will lead with the original Bean Boots.

L.L. Bean Tumbled-Leather Bean Boots

The original 8” Bean Boot dates back to 1911 and the founding of L.L. Bean. Of course, after a hundred years, they have developed versions with Gore-Tex, Thinsulate insulation, Primaloft insulation, or shearling lining. Our favorite has a tumbled-leather upper for a more supple feel with the traditional waterproof rubber bottoms.

The soft padded collar on the back updates the comfort but keeps the functional features. The triple stitching that connects leather to rubber that started back in 1911 is still there. The signature chain-tread bottom is good for traction and has also stood the test of time.

Most companies would ship such a popular model to be made offshore, but L.L. Bean has steadfastly stuck to its brand and still makes the Bean Boots by hand in Maine.

The fit on these Bean Boots runs large, so size down 1-2 sizes from your standard shoe size.

L.L. Bean Tumbled-Leather Bean Boots

Sperry Cold Bay Duck Boot

What started as an experiment in grip on the wet decks of sailboats, Sperry has grown to be a global brand in many different footwear styles. Their classic look carries over to their version of the duck boot, the Cold Bay.

Stain and water-resistant full-grain leather uppers are attached to a lightweight and durable EVA shell on the bottom. They come fully lined with 200 grams of Thinsulate insulation for extra warmth. And, of course, the signature super-grippy, razor-cut, non-marking Sperry sole is ready for sailing or any other terrible condition you want to throw at it.

Sperry Cold Bay Duck Boot

Kamik Yukon 5

Kamik was founded in 1898 and used natural rubber in its boots until 1982. Always striving to reduce their environmental impact, they phased out natural rubber in favor of RubberHe, a synthetic alternative that is 100% recycled and 100% recyclable.

The Yukon 5 boot from Kamik features the lighter RubberHe sole with large, grippy lugs, a moisture-wicking liner, and waterproof leather upper. Two hundred grams of Thinsulate insulation keeps your toes warm. The removable felt liner is made from at least three recycled plastic water bottles.

Years later, once the boots are completely worn out, just call Kamik. The brand will mail you a pre-paid label to return the boots so they can fully recycle them.

If you're in between sizes, think about sizing up for the Yukons.

Kamik Yukon 5

Eddie Bauer Hunt Pac 6”

The Hunt Pac 6” is the ankle-high version of Eddie Bauer’s first Hunt Pac boot, introduced in the 1960s. With a waterproof, seam-sealed leather upper and 200 grams of ThermaFill polyester insulation, they’re great for light snow and rain—the perfect boot for the Pacific Northwest.

The gusseted tongue is connected to the rest of the boot and keeps water and dirt out. The rustproof hardware and vulcanized rubber sole match the wet, slushy conditions these boots love.

Eddie Bauer Hunt Pac 6”

Sorel Caribou Wool Boot

If there’s something Sorel knows well, it’s winter boots. The company invented the Pac boot style with a waterproof bottom and tall laced upper with a felt liner inside. Perfect for shoveling the driveway or getting around in deep snow.

The Sorel Caribou Wool Boot is a cross between a duck boot and a Pac boot. Totally waterproof and seam sealed, the Caribou has no issues with wet sloppy snow or rain. This version of the Caribou has a removable wool liner inside. Sorel rates this one down to -40 F, plenty to keep you warm in the dead of winter. The soft rubber grips well on ice and is designed to never load with snow.

Sorel Caribou Wool Boot

Whether you are trudging through the cold, wet woods in search of your hunt, or facing the bitter snow and ice in the darker winter months, one of these selections will be perfect for you.

From L.L. Bean to Eddie Bauer, some of the best outdoor brands in the world love to produce the best footwear for your outdoor adventures.

Editors' Recommendations