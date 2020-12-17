No well-rounded collection of men’s footwear is complete without a pair of the best chukka boots for men in 2020 — that’s just the way it is. The chukka boot has long been an iconic men’s footwear style, toeing the line (pun intended) between dressy and rugged with ease. In fact, you very well might consider the chukka boots among the best shoes for men, and we’d certainly say the style is worthy of that distinction.

They’re especially useful during the winter months, but the right pair of chukka boots can pull double-duty in plenty of different seasons. And of course, the best men’s chukka boots also function well among any rotation of the best dress boots for men, too.

It’s tough to narrow down any list of the best men’s chukka boots to just ten, but that’s what we’ve done here. Each of these picks is solidly rugged and ready for this season — and beyond.

Astorflex Greenflex Chukka Boots with Rubber Sole

Get yourself a pair of sustainable and dependable leather chukka boots at a great price, and walk easy knowing the rubber sole has the traction and comfort you need.

To Boot New York Calder Chukka Boots

These chukka boots are sleek and dressy, yet versatile enough to be worn with everything from slim blue denim and a chambray shirt to tan chinos and a henley.

UGG Dagmann Chukka Boots

Yes indeed, UGG makes chukka boots, and they do a darn fine job with these black chukka boots. Wear ’em with slim grey denim and indigo blue denim shirt.

Florsheim Highland Chukka Boots

Florsheim has reliably produced some of the best chukka boots around for decades, and that’s assuredly the case with this ever-dependable and classically stylish pair.

Nisolo Cusco Travel Chukka Boots

The right pair of chukka boots really can do it all, like this hybrid pair that’s well-suited for (safe) travel when the time rolls around again. In the meantime, they’re stylish and comfortable as heck all on their own.

Kingsman + George Cleverley Suede Chukka Boots

The Kingsman series of films has offered the most refined take on British spy films since 007 himself, and these collaboration chukka boots are no exception to the rule.

HELM Boots Declan Tan Chukka Boots

Set your sights on Austin, Texas (digitally, at least) to pick up these finely crafted suede chukka boots, the type you can wear with tailored trousers or your most broken-in selvedge denim.

MR. P Split-Toe Suede Chukka Boots

Blend the warmth of a shearling lining with the kind of refined style only the MR. P collection at MR. PORTER can provide.

Red Wing Heritage Chukka Boots

Red Wing Heritage has a knack for making tough boots across the board, and these casual chukka boots tone things down nicely from the brand’s famed and rugged lace-up work boots.

Kodiak McKernan Waterproof Chukka Boots

Kodiak’s durable and functional boots do a nice job at protecting you from the elements, and they don’t look half-bad, either.

