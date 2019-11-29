There comes a time every year when the weather takes a turn for the wild no matter where you lie in relation to the equator. With the inclement weather comes boot season and a very specific type of boot if you expect to encounter Chione and all her offerings. You need a boot built for the worst winter weather that will keep your feet dry, warm, and above all, looking dapper as you slug through the snow.

Forsake Clyde ll

The “Peak-to-Pavement” outsole combined with a breathable waterproof membrane makes the Forsake Clyde ll exceptionally formal and casual. A gusseted tongue adds to the durability of the boot while defying the hardships of a double knot. The Clyde ll is a boot that’s ready for the morning shoveling, rugged escapades, and a night out on the town.

L.L.Bean Ultralight Waterproof Pac Boots

With feet of snow and cold temps in the forecast, you need a boot that is going to step up to any challenge and never downplay your attire. The L.L.Bean Ultralight Waterproof Pac Boots are sealed with an exclusive TEK 2.5 waterproof membrane, lined with fleece, and are roughly 50% lighter than other pack boots. The boot measures 8 inches from the heel to collar, which means they excel on the deep days while others get lost in the white fluff.

Sorel Cheyanne Metro Hi Boot

It looks like a sneaker but acts like a boot, making the Sorel Cheyanne Metro HI Boot optimal for city expeditions when snow piles up. Surely in walking amongst the snowdrifts, many will question your choice of footwear, but the microfleece lining hiding under the waterproof suede and seam-sealed construction prove that the Sorel Cheyanne Metro HI Boot thrives when the temps drop down low.

Salomon Utility Winter CS WP

Enemy to snow and ice, the Salomon Utility Winter CS WP patiently waits for the harrowing winter months. This boot is loaded with weapons like a ClimaSalomon waterproof membrane with a fur lining to keep your feet warm and dry, a Contagrip sole to keep you in the upright and locked position, and shock deterrents for lasting comfort. The Salomon Utility Winter CS WP is sleek, waterproof, and above all else, a perfect winter boot for when a workday becomes a snow day.

Vans SK8-HI MTE 2.0 DX

These are Vans, no doubt, but perhaps more like the wintery cousin of the typical skate classic you’ve come to know and love. The SK8-HI MTE 2.0 DX has 20-plus years of snowboard boot history at the heart and soul of its design. An UltraCush drop-in molded sock liner, rubber toe cap, and a heat retention layer for climate control take these Vans away from the surf and into the snow. The sole has a Reverse Waffle Lug design for added traction, complementing the boot’s versatility.

The North Face Back-To-Berkeley Redux Leather Boot

It’s what the cool kids would call “murdered out” and what The North Face calls the Back-To-Berkeley Redux Leather Boot. The outsoles are designed for maximum traction on icy conquests, the lining is 100 grams of synthetic insulation so your toes stay warm, and the full-grain leather with added waterproof membrane offers long-lasting durability. When you need a boot, knowing Mother Nature may be against you that day, grab the TNF Back-To-Berkeley Redux and get to stomping.

Lowa Molveno GTX Mid Boot

From the hills of Bavaria, the LOWA Molveno GTX Mid is a lightly insulated hybrid of boot and sneaker for all day, everyday winter wear. The Gore-Tex lining is suited to fight off the elements while the TPU outsole provides the necessary traction without added weight. When you’re trotting around the Christmas tree lot, perhaps against your will, the LOWA Molveno GTX Mid will keep your feet in the festive spirit.

Nike Path Winter

Maybe not the pair you’d expect to find in a winter boots lineup, but the Nike Path Winter is laced to defend against the harsh winter elements with an unmatched style. The Path Winter has an embossed and reflective swoosh adding styled functionality that’s all the more welcome now that the sun is setting before happy hour. With long johns tucked under your slim-cut denim and your core insulated by a three-quarter-length parka, the Nike Path Winter is a hidden gem of winter apparel.

Keen Slater ll Waterproof Boot

Everyone needs a good leather boot for the winter months — a boot that can be worn with a blazer, down hoodie, and a perfectly folded beanie. The Keen Slater ll is that boot. The leather is durable, waterproof, and environmentally preferred. It’s matched with anti-odor technology to keep your new boots smelling new after days on the grind. Lined with just the right amount of insulation to keep your feet warm and toasty when the days get cold, the Keen Slater ll Waterproof Boot is waiting to lay tread on the freshly fallen.

Danner Artic 600 Side Zip

In true Danner style, the Artic 600 Side Zip is suited for life on and off the grid. The 200G of PrimaLoft insulation and Danner Dry waterproof protection add to this boot’s winter mentality while the side zip allows for quick and easy removal when you’re running through the front door demanding a hot toddy. And the Vibram Nisqually Arctic Grip outsole refuses to raise any white flags to the winter’s snow and ice. The Danner Artic 600 Side Zip sits in the mudroom hoping for overnight snowfall and tomorrow’s frigid adventure.

