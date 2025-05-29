Goods & Services debuts a field and football hybrid shoe – and it’s pretty incredible

If you’re searching for a way to repair your shoes and have them look like they’re brand new, your best bet is to seek out master cobblers like Goods & Services. This Los Angeles-based group of cobblers is known for their distinct ability to repair shoes in unconventional manners, making them experts in the world of footwear. Now, this group is translating their expertise into shoe creation to expand their existing footwear line with a new field shoe that’s almost as unique as it is. A hybrid between a football and work shoe, their latest release is anything but traditional or simple. Joining in on the hybrid shoe trend, this new silhouette comes at a perfect time to be a trendy yet statement piece with quality that’ll make it last for years.

Get to know the Goods & Services Field Shoe

Donning a vintage black colorway, this shoe contains a mix of quilted distressed lambskin and various cowhide leathers. Using a hybrid blend of 3D mesh, thin webbing, and soft grain leather, the tongue comes with a unique texture and look that adds dimension to the design. Pops of yellow and navy are found throughout the shoe, as well as intricate stitching. Inside, the shoe has EVA midsoles and Vibram soles for comfort and traction that’ll last all day. Combining the brand’s experience in working with shoe materials and the ins and outs of footwear has created the ultimate sleek field shoe. Priced at $525, the Field Shoe will be released via Goods & Services’ webstore on May 30.