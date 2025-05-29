 Skip to main content
Goods & Services debuts a field and football hybrid shoe – and it’s pretty incredible

Goods & Services showcases their latest field shoe

If you’re searching for a way to repair your shoes and have them look like they’re brand new, your best bet is to seek out master cobblers like Goods & Services. This Los Angeles-based group of cobblers is known for their distinct ability to repair shoes in unconventional manners, making them experts in the world of footwear. Now, this group is translating their expertise into shoe creation to expand their existing footwear line with a new field shoe that’s almost as unique as it is. A hybrid between a football and work shoe, their latest release is anything but traditional or simple. Joining in on the hybrid shoe trend, this new silhouette comes at a perfect time to be a trendy yet statement piece with quality that’ll make it last for years. 

Get to know the Goods & Services Field Shoe

Donning a vintage black colorway, this shoe contains a mix of quilted distressed lambskin and various cowhide leathers. Using a hybrid blend of 3D mesh, thin webbing, and soft grain leather, the tongue comes with a unique texture and look that adds dimension to the design. Pops of yellow and navy are found throughout the shoe, as well as intricate stitching. Inside, the shoe has EVA midsoles and Vibram soles for comfort and traction that’ll last all day. Combining the brand’s experience in working with shoe materials and the ins and outs of footwear has created the ultimate sleek field shoe. Priced at $525, the Field Shoe will be released via Goods & Services’ webstore on May 30. 

Dr. Martens debuts its most exclusive and premium boot ever
Dr. Martens releases new premium boot
dr martens boot near shoe tree

While Dr. Martens is no stranger to releasing premium and high-quality boots, none are as exclusive and special as their latest drop. Celebrating 65 years of its iconic 1460 silhouette, the lauded footwear brand isn’t holding back for its unique collection. Whether you’re a faithful Dr. Martens fan or love a good premium boot, the newest release is unlike anything you’ve seen. Honoring its original Northamptonshire factory, this release honors the production process and those who participate in creating such a recognizable silhouette. Upgraded with premium materials and launching with only a few pairs, those looking to add this sophisticated boot to their wardrobe must act quickly. 

Dr. Martens 1460 MIE Pascal Love Letter boot

Read more
Nicks Boots debuts a new athletic-inspired boot
Nicks Boots releases new design
man in truck with brown boots

Regarding heritage boot design, Nicks Handmade Boots has created a legacy by creating its works of art. These boots are made to be worn for ages due to their vast customization options and premium craftsmanship. The brand takes it one step further in its latest release with a new work boot that makes walking easier. Inspired by WWII designs, the newest Nicks Boot shoe is an innovative shoe that merges athletic technology with the ruggedness of traditional boots. Available in almost 40 different kinds of leather and three unique outsole options, the newest boot is a one-of-a-kind release that delivers balance, construction, and support into one design. Besides these options, you can also customize these boots for their length, width, three heights, two toe structure styles, and insulation. With all these options, it's no wonder these new boots will be your newest must-have shoe. 
Strider- The zero-drop work boot

 

Read more
Arc’Teryx continues to grow its footwear line with new sneakers
Arc'Teryx reveals new shoe
orange arc'teryx running shoe

After transitioning from a mainstay collaborator to a footwear brand, Arc’Teryx continues its expansion with a new pair of sneakers. Adding a long-distance runner to its lineup, Arc’Teryx is taking its past as a collaborator and meshing performance features with plenty of style. While this new sneaker is minimalist in design, the details and features entice anyone looking for a new running option. While providing a wide variety of colorways, the new Arc’Teryx sneaker allows users to add GORE-TEX to their sneaker. With all the running features you need from a sneaker and the style details from an athleisure shoe, the latest Arc’Teryx release is a positive sign for the brand’s footwear collection. 
Arc’Teryx unveils its ​​Norvan LD 4 Shoe
 

 

Read more