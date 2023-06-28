 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

How to care for cowboy boots so your favorite footwear lasts

Keep your cowboy boots in top shape with these tips and tricks

Sarah Joseph
By
Cowboy boots on a wooden porch.
Melanie Mauer, Unsplash Melanie Mauer/Unsplash

Cowboy boots aren’t just a fashion statement — they’re an investment. How can you make sure they stay beautiful? If you want to make your cowboy boots last for years, proper care is essential, and knowing the right techniques and products can make all the difference.

Caring for your beloved cowboy boots isn’t rocket science if you stay on top of the process. With a little bit of consistent TLC, these iconic footwear pieces can elevate your style and become a long-lasting part of your wardrobe.

Recommended Videos

Read on to learn all about cleaning boots.

Man wearing cowboy boots
Phinehas Adams, Unsplash Phinehas Adams/Unsplash

How to clean cowboy boots — your burning questions answered

Whether it’s polishing them to a shine, conditioning the leather, or tackling stubborn stains, taking care of cowboy boots requires some know-how. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll address some of the most commonly asked questions about cowboy boot care. From basic maintenance to advanced techniques, here’s everything you need to keep your boots looking their best for years to come.

How often should you clean and condition your cowboy boots? 

Depending on how much you use your cowboy boots, you should clean them every three to six months. Regularly remove dirt and dust from your boots by gently brushing them with a soft-bristle brush or wiping them down with a damp cloth. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive materials that could damage the leather. The last thing you want is to do more harm than good when you’re trying to clean them.

What oil should you use to condition your boots? 

There are many different kinds of oils you can use to condition your cowboy boots. One of the most common is mink oil. That said, you should be careful when using it because mink oil tends to darken your leather. If you don’t want that to happen, consider using neatsfoot oil or a leather balm that contains beeswax. Whichever one you choose, it’s always a good idea to test it first. 

To condition your boots, apply a high-quality leather conditioner or boot cream to your cowboy boots. This will keep the leather moisturized and prevent it from drying out or cracking. Not just any conditioner will do, though! Choose a conditioner that’s the same color as your boots so they don’t turn out funky-looking by the end. For the best results, follow the instructions on the product.

Can you get your cowboy boots wet? 

Prolonged water exposure can diminish the value of your cowboy boots because it can cause the leather to crack, warp, or stain. If you find yourself in a climate or season in which it rains often, consider purchasing a waterproofing treatment. This can help make your boots more water resistant, which will protect them from excess moisture. Waterproofing technology has come a long way, so these kinds of sprays are great for your favorite jackets, too. 

How to store your cowboy boots

When you’re not wearing your cowboy boots, store them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Avoid storing them in plastic bags or airtight containers because this can trap moisture and promote mold or mildew growth. Instead, use a boot tree or stuff them with acid-free tissue paper to help them retain their shape.

How to get rid of stains on your cowboy boots

Your shirts are definitely not the only piece of clothing that can get stained. When removing stains from your cowboy boots, it’s important to take care and take your time. First, identify the stain. Mud, dirt, oil, ink, and water stains all have different methods for removal. Whatever stain you have, it’s important to act quickly. The longer the stain sits, the harder it can be to remove.

  • Gently clean the area using a slightly damp cloth or sponge, but avoid rubbing. This can make the stain spread or damage the leather, so be careful. Blotting helps to lift the stain without pushing it into the material.
  • Next, mix a small amount of mild soap like dish or saddle soap with water.
  • Apply the mixture with small, circular motions, being careful not to saturate your boot. 

For oil and grease stains, sprinkle some cornstarch or talcum powder onto the stain and let it sit for a few hours. Water stains can be blotted out using distilled water, and ink stains can be removed with a little bit of rubbing alcohol on a cotton swab. 

If your stain or scuff mark is more stubborn than what you can handle, consider taking your boots to a professional. They have the expertise and tools to handle all kinds of complex cleaning and repair tasks, so let them work their magic.

Dirty cowboy boots
Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández, Unsplash Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández/Unsplash

Final thoughts

By following these care tips and incorporating them into your boot maintenance routine, you can extend the lifespan of your cowboy boots and keep them looking as good as new. Regular cleaning and conditioning, along with appropriate stain removal techniques, will preserve the leather’s quality and prevent any unsightly marks. 

Remember to choose the right products for your boots and test them in inconspicuous areas before applying them extensively. With proper care, your cowboy boots will continue to accompany you on all of your adventures as a stylish statement that will withstand the test of time.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Unless offers green, Earth-loving shoes, but you better size up
Look good while doing good for Planet Earth
Man in Unless Plant Based Shoes

It's good to be a degenerate, or at least that's the concept that the Unless Collective is here to convince us to adopt. We wear a lot of sneakers; eBay did a study last year that found that men own, on average, about seven pairs of sneakers. With 162.4 million men in the United States alone, that means there are roughly 1.14 billion sneakers floating around at any given time. And with sneakers being a $74 billion industry every year, one can imagine that sneakers get tossed out on a regular basis, filling up landfills by the ton.

Of course, the environment has her protectors, and Unless has set out to be one of them with The Degenerate, a completely plant-based option for eco-friendly shoes. They're an excellent option for sustainable fashion, but do they hold up once they're on your feet? We grabbed a pair to find out.

Read more
The 5 best men’s dress shoes to step into this spring
Step up your spring dress shoe style with these top choices
Crockett and Jones highbury shoe in black.

The age-old adage goes that the first thing a woman notices about you is your pair of shoes. You can tell a lot about a person based on their selection, especially when it comes to selecting a pair with a more formal outfit or tailored suit.

A pair of the best spring dress shoes ought to do the trick — and quite nicely at that. Dress shoes really are a must-have for today’s modern man, and with plenty of crucial dressing situations likely on the horizon — be it dressing for a summer wedding or figuring out how to dress for the office in the heat — you’re going to need a great pair of dress shoes.

Read more
How to style a jean jacket: The ultimate guide to a denim favorite
Learn how to wear a jean jacket like James Dean and Bruce Springsteen
Persib in denim jacket.

When Levi Strauss created the denim jean in the 1870s, he didn't wait long to capitalize on the incredible runaway success by making the top half of the ensemble with the denim jacket ten years later. As American as biscuits and gravy, the denim jacket became a staple in our nation's fashion, symbolizing rebellion and individualism. But learning how to style a jean jacket is crucial to owning one.

From James Dean capturing the rebellious American spirit in Rebel Without a Cause to "The Boss" himself, Bruce Springsteen, the denim jacket endured decades of fashion by constantly reinventing itself and maintaining its originality. If you feel a slight sense of intimidation going up against the likes of Dean or Springsteen when trying to wear one, below is a guide to help you bring the timeless classic to life in your own wardrobe.

Read more