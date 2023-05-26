 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

How to waterproof a jacket in 3 simple steps

Waterproofing your jacket isn't as hard as you might think

Sarah Joseph
By
Creative Cat Studio/Shutterstock

Do you have a favorite jacket that you wish you could go out in the rain in? I don’t blame you, especially if you live somewhere rainy. Waterproofing your jacket can transform a comfortable wardrobe staple into the ultimate waterproof rain jacket, and it’s really not as hard as you might think. Believe it or not, there are plenty of ways to make your jacket waterproof, and it can be done in as easy as 3 simple steps. 

Why waterproofing your jacket is important

There are several reasons why you might want to waterproof your jacket. Protection from the rain is one, but waterproofing can also protect you from the wind, too. The extra coating adds an additional layer that can make your favorite jacket that much more comfortable. 

Recommended Videos

Waterproofing your jacket can also make it more durable in the long run. It can extend your jacket’s lifespan by preventing water damage and reducing wear and tear. You might also find that your new waterproofed jacket has a ton of versatility. It can now be worn in a variety of outdoor activities, from hiking to running, and you never have to worry about bringing an extra layer. 

How to waterproof a jacket 

Step 1: Choose your waterproofing method

There are several ways to waterproof your jacket, and it all depends on what kind of material it’s made of. There are several options on the market, including waterproof sprays, wash-in solutions, and wax-based solutions. 

Waterproof sprays are great for synthetic materials such as polyester and nylon. Windbreakers, softshell jackets, down jackets, and ski jackets are all water resistant to a certain degree, but they can be improved upon with a waterproof spray. 

Wash-in solutions are also fantastic for jackets that are machine friendly. It’s important to pay attention to the wash-in solution you choose and make sure that it’s compatible with your jacket. Some wash-in solutions require certain machine settings. They could need an extra rinse cycle, so make sure to read the directions thoroughly to ensure that you don’t ruin your jacket. 

Waxing is a traditional method of waterproofing that is often used to treat natural materials such as cotton, leather, or canvas jackets. Pay attention to which solution you buy because some may require heating with a hair dryer or a heat gun to melt the wax into the fabric. 

Step 2: Clean your jacket

Before applying the product, ensure that your jacket is clean of dust, dirt, and any other kind of residue. If you skip this step, don’t be surprised if you get patchy results. Use a mild detergent and warm water to thoroughly clean all the nooks and crannies, and then rinse it to remove all the soap. After that, hang the jacket to dry completely. 

Step 3: Apply the waterproofing product

If you’re using a spray, many brands recommend holding the can at a distance of six inches from the jacket and spraying evenly. With a wash-in solution, add it to the washing machine during the rinse cycle. If using a wax-based solution, apply it evenly with a soft cloth, then heat the jacket with a hair dryer or heat gun to melt the wax into the fabric.

Some brands recommend different application strategies, so be sure to follow the instructions on the waterproofing product before applying it to the jacket. 

After that, allow your jacket to dry completely before wearing it. Hang it in a well-ventilated area, and avoid exposing it to direct sunlight or heat. 

Waterproofing your jacket is a simple and effective way to protect it from the elements and extend its lifespan. By following these three easy steps, you can transform your favorite jacket into a versatile and reliable piece of gear that can be worn in any weather condition.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Pack your multiday backpack for comfort with our guide
How to pack your overnight backpack
A man treks through the Scottish highlands with mountains all around

One of the most frustrating things I see all the time on the trail is badly packed backpacks. You pass a group of otherwise capable-looking hikers, only to see that their packs are bent out of shape, their gear is hanging out everywhere, and they're being pulled all over the place by their poor weight distribution. You want to stop and help them, but is your unsolicited advice welcome, or will you sound like a hiking snob? Perhaps it's in the delivery, but surely they can't be comfortable.

Packing a backpack is an art form. Once you have your packing down, it becomes therapeutic to piece your puzzle together in a way that fits perfectly and comfortably and means that the hiking backpack you bought with the expensive back system actually works like the label promised. This might sound like too much excitement just for packing, but trust me, once you learn how to pack a backpack properly, it becomes second nature and allows you to hit the trail so much more comfortably. So, how do you do it?
Essentials vs. luxuries
There are items you simply can't go trekking without. These include your sleeping system — a camping tent, sleeping bag, and sleeping pad, as well as food and usually a stove. Then you need spare clothing, a waterproof jacket and pants, and space for a water bottle and purification system. It's worth writing yourself a backpacking checklist for the first few hikes and adjusting it to suit you.

Read more
This is how much it actually costs to climb Mount Everest
What's the actual all-in price to stand on top of the world?
mount everest nepal

Towering approximately 29,032 feet over the Himalayas (and growing every year), Mount Everest is well-known as the world's tallest mountain. Okay, so technically, it's only the tallest mountain fully above sea level, but that's good enough, right? No need to split hairs. Since the first successful ascent by Edmond Hillary and Tenzing Norgay in 1953, Everest has become a litmus test for true athletic endeavor. Jagged peaks, breathtaking (literally) high altitude, and technical climbing have seen off many would-be summiteers who have set their sights on the top of the world.

To date, a little over six-thousand mountaineers have reached this pinnacle of mountaineering with more than 11,000 total summits between them because, evidently, once isn't enough for some people. Plenty of climbers set their sights on Everest. It's a true bucket-list adventure, after all. It takes years of physical conditioning and technical know-how to reach the top, even with the assistance of a team of sherpas to help you. And then there's the financial outlay. Permits, air transportation, gear, oxygen, ground transport, food, time off from work — it all racks up pretty quickly. Whether you're thinking of heading there yourself or you're just curious as to how much these daredevil athletes shell out for their trip, here's our guide to the actual all-in cost of summiting Mount Everest.

Read more
6 essential knots for every outdoorsman to learn
A well-versed arsenal of knots of a must-have for any outdoorsman
A reef knot is tied against a tree

There are 101 things to tie up in the backcountry. Perhaps you're setting up a ridgeline for a camping tarp, or you need to hang a bear bag to avoid your favorite snacks being snaffled overnight. Whatever it is, we know that the rope you keep in your bag is a lifeline and an essential part of being an outdoorsman. But there's more to tying things up than just learning a simple knot and relying on it for every situation. There are thousands of knots to choose from, and given a little time, you can always improvise one of your own.

Each knot has its own uses and will come with a raft of benefits and drawbacks and should be favored in certain situations. This means that to be a successful outdoorsman, you need to have at least a small arsenal of knots up your sleeve to pull out in the right situation.

Read more