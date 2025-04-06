 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Why the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro is my go-to projector for travel and camping

Perfect for the campsite, hotel room, and other tricky travel setups

By
XGIMI projector in the woods with turned on lens
Rachel Dennis / The Manual

Is the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro portable projector the ultimate solution for media on the go? After a month of testing it on the road, I’m convinced it’s close. I’ve wasted hours on complicated setups in hotel rooms or while camping in the rain. And the MoGo 3 Pro eliminates so many of those pain points with a sleek interface, nearly cordless experience, and sharp image and audio.

Best of all, it just feels good to use, with a sleek metallic cylinder that swings open to turn on and clicks shut for portability and protection.

Recommended Videos

This guide distills my month of configuration, research, and testing into a quick-start guide, including my tips for making this travel projector really shine in the outdoors.

Related

Why I chose XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro as my travel projector

XGIMI projector in the woods
Rachel Dennis / The Manual

My previous projector’s sluggish interface turned movie nights into technical ordeals. It was barely loud enough to make out the dialogue, and connecting my laptop with an HDMI cord wasn’t ideal, especially outdoors.

The XGIMI Mogo 3 Pro portable projector is a breath of fresh air. I simply point the device at a wall, tent, or sheet, and let the projector do the rest — cord free. With the collapsable 2.43-pound design, the projector is the size of a 1-liter bottle and fits in a small backpack or carry-on, perfect for travel.

The MoGo 3 Pro is jam-packed with features that earned its permanent spot in my travel bag:

  • Fast Google TV app-based interface with thousands of media apps
  • Fully portable when paired with the tripod power bank (2.5 hours of battery with video)
  • Bright HD resolution (1920×1080 pixels), which is the same quality as most HDTVs — you’ll get a clear, sharp picture up to 100-120 inches at night
  • DLP Technology offers better contrast (deeper blacks) and smoother motion handling, resulting in sharp picture quality
  • Bright 450 ISO Lumen projection in midday and low light conditions, brighter than most portable projectors in its class
  • Effortless auto-keystone, focus, and object detection adapts to irregular surfaces and angles in seconds
  • Sleek Android TV remote controller for streaming media, voice navigation, and manual projector adjustments
  • Weather Resistant design protects the lens and components from light rain and dust
  • Built-in multi-directional Harman Kardon Dolby speaker system

Hulu, Prime, Max, YouTube TV, and so much more are available on the Mogo 3 Pro — in fact, 10,000 apps and 800 free channels can be wirelessly connected. I never even felt the need to hook up my phone or laptop. Dare I say, it was a near-portable exprience.

How to set up the MoGo 3 Pro for outdoor use

XGIMI projector on a tent wall at night
Rachel Dennis / The Manual

I configured the XGIMI Mogo 3 Pro portable projector inside beforehand for stable wifi. The screen’s easy-to-follow instructions were similar to that of a Fire Stick or Roku. I connected the remote to the device, logged into my Google TV account (free to create), and set up a few customizations.

The MoGo 3 Pro works best outdoors when paired with the rechargeable power base stand. It provides 2.5 hours of wireless power, and for more off-grid viewing, you can connect it to a portable charger that has more than 65 watts of power — this Anker power bank will do the trick.

I streamed media on apps with my wifi hotspot

XGIMI / XGIMI

The XGIMI Mogo 3 Pro doesn’t have an HDMI port and relies on wireless connections, so it’s not ideal for dispersed camping without signal. But even the smallest amount of data and a phone’s wifi hotspot will do, so I found it worked in most outdoor areas. Even in the woods, in low signal, I could stream media without any lag or disconnections.

With this minimal outdoor setup, I felt safer without precarious cords running on the ground from my laptop to the device. I didn’t worry about tripping or a bit of light rain with fewer components involved. I also had more freedom when placing the projector in the perfect location at my campsite.

I didn’t need a projector screen for a clear image

XGIMI projector on a tent with party lights
Rachel Dennis / The Manual

I thought I would need a screen to bring on the road — just one more thing in my travel pack. But the auto-keystone, auto-focus, and object-avoidance features make it easy to get the best image possible on any surface, be it a wall, tent, or sheet. The projector’s 130-degree tilting range makes it easy to position the image without disturbing the base.

The image was also bright from dusk onward, and I’m impressed with the 450 lumen output given its portable size. That said, I do think this projector would look awesome on a screen, and the Elite Screens pop-up cinema is a portable option I plan to try down the line.

I tested the ambient light speaker mode

A man playing the guitar next to the XGIMI projector in ambient sound mode
XGIMI / XGIMI

For daytime music, audiobooks, and more, the MoGo 3 Pro folds into a Harman/Kardon Dolby speaker that easily connects to your phone via Bluetooth, with customizable colored lights that pulse to the beat of your audio.

The speaker is fairly loud and robust, perfect for smaller parties and on par with an Amazon Dot or Google Mini. The pulsing lights look great at night, easily controlled by the included remote, which can change colors with the press of a shortcut button.

Create an immersive scene with the XGIMI Creative Optical Filter

XGIMI projector using creative optical filter
Rachel Dennis / The Manual

This portable projector is for more than movie nights — it also turns into an immersive light show with the XGIMI Creative Optical Filter. It magnifies the display five times larger and blurs the edges, and is perfect for holiday scenes, music videos, and special effects. The accompanying XGIMI Wall App offers a few dozen scenes (think stars or the aurora borealis), which you can project for free.

Pair the portable projector with its custom travel case for added protection

A man carrying the XGIMI portable projector case in his hand
XGIMI / XGIMI

The XGIMI carrying case fits the projector like a glove, so it doesn’t add any bulk on the road. It has a durable, sleek faux-leather exterior and soft suede lining on the inside. It’s waterproof, drop-resistant, and dust-resistant so that it can hold up in just about any travel scenario.

Final verdict: How does the MoGo 3 Pro perform, and is it worth it?

Couple watching Netflix on the XGIMI projector
XGIMI / XGIMI

After testing the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro portable projector, I can’t imagine living without it on the road. Since it’s so simple to start up and lightweight, it’s easy to justify pulling it out. I use it for my morning workouts in hotel rooms, in my tent, and it’s bright enough to enjoy a crisp image even in indirect daylight.

There’s plenty of outdoor applications — camping, backyard movie nights, and even immersive party lights with the XGIMI Creative Optical Filter. But it’s also powerful enough to use as an indoor home theater projector, in a hotel room, or for a business presentation. In short, it’s flexible and fast to set up anywhere.

The device’s only limitation is that it’s entirely wireless streaming, which won’t work for those who really need a hardwired setup or plan to be completely off-grid. But it’s a game-changing camping accessory if you have a mobile or stand-alone Wi-Fi hotspot.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Rachel Dennis
Rachel Dennis
Author
Full-time slow traveler sharing honest insights on nature, culture, and travel to help you plan informed memorable adventures
High-end shopping: Study reveals what luxury travelers buy around the world
This is what the wealthy buy when they travel
outside of a Prada store

Did you know that some luxury travelers spend millions on high-end purchases during their trips? A new study by Judaica WebStore takes a closer look at the luxury shopping habits of wealthy travelers, uncovering the most sought-after items and the destinations where high-end purchases thrive. From custom jewelry to rare wines, here’s a breakdown of the top luxury items travelers buy on vacation.
Top luxury purchases travelers make on vacation

 
Custom jewelry
Custom jewelry is a favorite buy among luxury travelers, with prices ranging from $5,000 to $150,000. New York City is a hotspot for engagement rings from Tiffany & Co., while Dubai’s Gold Souk is perfect for one-of-a-kind gold pieces. Paris remains the go-to for high-end jewelry, featuring names like Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier.
Fine art
Art lovers often find themselves in Paris, Florence, or New York, where fine art can range from $10,000 to $1 million. Paris offers iconic galleries and auctions, while Florence attracts buyers of Renaissance masterpieces. New York, with events like Art Basel, is a prime spot for rare finds.
Limited-edition handbags
Handbags, especially limited-edition ones, draw the rich to Paris, Milan, and Tokyo. The Hermès Birkin in Paris is legendary, while Milan offers exclusive Gucci and Prada collections. In Tokyo, Louis Vuitton offers bags designed just for Japanese buyers. Prices run from $1,500 to $150,000.
Exotic spices and gourmet ingredients
For foodies, Morocco, India, and Italy are top destinations. Morocco’s markets are filled with fragrant spices, while India’s Kashmir region is known for its prized saffron and Italy’s Piedmont region is famous for its white truffles. Prices for these items are typically between $50 and $1,000.
Antiques and collectibles
Collectors flock to London, Istanbul, and Jerusalem for antiques and unique religious and historical items. London’s Portobello Road, Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, and Jerusalem’s Old City offer treasures ranging from $50 to $100,000.
Perfumes
Perfume is a classic luxury item, with Paris and Grasse offering bespoke options -- Fragonard in Paris and Grasse’s workshops let travelers put together their own fragrances. These luxury perfumes range from $500 to $10,000.
Luxury wines and spirits
When it comes to wine and spirits, travelers head to Bordeaux for private tours and tastings, Scotland, where collectors can find exclusive Scotch whiskies, and Italy’s Piedmont region, known for its coveted Barolo wines. Rare bottles can go for up to $10,000
Handcrafted leather goods
Florence’s Santa Croce district, Marrakech, and Paris are top spots for leather goods. From bags to belts, these handcrafted items range from $500 to $5,000. 
Fine china and glassware
Vienna, Prague, and London are home to some of the world’s finest porcelain and glassware. Prices for these items range from $200 to $5,000, with each piece carefully crafted to appeal to collectors.
Luxury watches
Timepieces remain a timeless investment. Geneva and Zurich lead the way with iconic brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet, with prices ranging from $5,000 to over $1 million.

Read more
CASETiFY takes flight with bold new travel collection
casetify launches new travel collection pr crop 1200x800 2 1

CASETiFY, the tech-lifestyle brand known for its phone cases, is taking its expertise in protection and personalization to new heights with the launch of its CASETiFY Travel collection. This marks a bold expansion for the company, offering a line of fully customizable, made-to-order luggage designed for the modern explorer.

Following its remarkable success in the phone case industry, with over 20 million cases sold worldwide and projected 2024 revenue of $300 million, CASETiFY's move into travel feels like a natural progression, according to Wesley Ng, CEO and Co-founder of CASETiFY. 

Read more
Paravel and Silver Oak Winery collaborate on exclusive holiday travel collection
Check out this gorgeous travel collection
red suitcases with wine on top

Paravel, a leading luxury travel brand, partnered with the renowned Silver Oak Winery to launch an exclusive holiday collection. This limited-edition lineup features three reimagined versions of Paravel's iconic Aviator suitcases – the Carry-On Plus, Grand, and Trunk – each thoughtfully crafted to transport wine bottles with care.

To elevate the experience, each suitcase comes with a curated selection of Silver Oak’s distinguished wines: the 2020 Alexander Valley Cabernet and the 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet. Inside each suitcase, custom-designed inserts securely cradle the bottles, ensuring they travel safely.
Paravel x Silver Oak holiday collection

Read more