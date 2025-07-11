 Skip to main content
From skeptic to believer: My surprising Kauai backcountry tubing experience

Why you need to add this activity to your trip itinerary

Kauai Backcountry Adventures
Kauai Backcountry Adventures

In almost every scenario, I run the other way when it comes time for water sports or activities. I love doing things like hiking outdoors, but water activities have never been my thing. Generally, I prefer to stay on the beach or sit on the pool’s edge with a drink in hand. I guess I’m just one of those people who tend to be skeptical of everything, for no apparent reason.

At the same time, I firmly believe in the “in omnia paratus” motto. After all, how can you know if you like something if you haven’t tried it? With this in mind, my husband convinced me to try the popular Kauai Backcountry tubing adventure during my recent trip. I’m glad I gave this experience a chance, because it was nothing like I expected it to be (in the best way possible).

The reason we visited Kauai

Kauai Backcountry Adventures
Kauai Backcountry Adventures

Some memories stick with us, while others fade. As a kid, my husband visited Kauai on this same tour with his family. It was so impactful that he remembered having a blast, fueling his desire to return as an adult. This experience was one of the primary reasons we chose to add a few days in Kauai to our Hawaii trip. Ironically, our rental car broke down on the last day of our trip when we were on our way to this tour. We wanted to go to this so much that we left our rental car, quickly called an Uber, and barely made the tour in time (yes, that’s a true story). I almost skipped this tour, which became one of the most memorable parts of my trip to Kauai.

When I hear “backcountry mountain tubing adventure”, I think of a day-long event far too intense for my liking. Yet, this experience isn’t what you’d expect. Instead, it’s a perfect blend of relaxing and thrilling. It’s not too intense even for those who aren’t big on outdoor adventures. Ideal for anyone at any age, you can enjoy this thrilling mountain tubing experience no matter who you are.

In just three hours, I learned more about the history of Kauai through the eyes of a local and floated through open canals and five tunnels. If you’re skeptical of outdoor adventures that seem too taxing, this one is the perfect intro to tubing that isn’t too intense. At the same time, the twists and turns through dark tunnels add an element of thrill and surprise to this tour that keeps you wondering what’s coming up next.

Why this Kauai tour is for anyone

Kauai Backcountry Adventures
Kauai Backcountry Adventures

The 3-hour experience begins with a tour in the vehicle up to where the tubing tour begins. On the drive up, our tour guide told us everything we needed to know about the history of this old irrigation system. As a family-owned business, the love and passion the tour guides had for the island and the tour itself enhanced my experience. Beyond the tubing itself, I learned so much about life in Kauai and the importance of community for those who reside there.

Each person is given a helmet with a light, which helps with visibility when floating through the dark tunnels. The group travels together through each component of the tour, with a tour guide in the front and back of the group to guide the experience. This mountain tubing experience is the perfect blend of thrilling without being too intense.

