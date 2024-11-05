Explore 'The City Different'

Perched high in the desert of the American Southwest, Santa Fe, New Mexico, is a city as rich in history as it is in charm. Founded back in 1610, it’s the oldest state capital in the U.S., and you can feel that deep blend of cultures — Native American, Spanish, and Anglo — everywhere you go. Known as “The City Different,” Santa Fe stands out with its unique adobe architecture, bustling art scene, and laid-back vibe.

Whether you’re into art, food, or history or are just looking for a cool place to explore, Santa Fe has something for everyone. Think world-class museums, mouthwatering New Mexican food, and quirky shops perfect for one-of-a-kind treasures. We’ll take you through some of the best things to do in Santa Fe, from savoring the local cuisine to diving into its cultural gems and hitting up the best shopping spots.

Georgia O’Keeffe Museum

The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum is a must-visit for art lovers. Dedicated to the legacy of Georgia O’Keeffe, a pioneer of American modernism, the museum showcases her iconic work spanning six decades. With nine galleries, the museum offers rotating exhibits from its extensive collection, highlighting O’Keefe’s evolution as an artist. Beyond the art, visitors can delve into her fascinating life and the inspiration she drew from the landscapes of New Mexico, making this museum a true cultural gem.

Santa Fe Plaza

The Santa Fe Plaza has been the heart of downtown Santa Fe for nearly 400 years. As a National Historic Landmark, this city square is where history, culture, and community come together. The Plaza hosts annual events like Indian and Spanish Markets, along with concerts and local gatherings. It’s also a hub for Native American vendors, who set up along the Palace of the Governors to sell traditional jewelry and artwork.

Loretto Chapel

The Loretto Chapel is a must-see when exploring the best things to do in Santa Fe. This former Roman Catholic church is now a museum and wedding chapel, famous for its mysterious helix-shaped spiral staircase. The staircase has baffled experts for years due to its innovative design and the unknown identity of its builder. Visitors flock to the chapel to explore the staircase, which has been featured in several books, TV specials, and movies.

Aspen Vista Trail

If you’re visiting Santa Fe in the fall, then the Aspen Vista Trail is a must-see. This popular hike takes you through the stunning Sangre de Cristo Mountains, where the gorgeous colors of changing aspen trees create a breathtaking display. Starting at 9,900 feet and summiting at 12,000 feet, the trail offers a steady climb and spectacular views. Beyond hiking, Aspen Vista is perfect for bird-watching, picnicking, horseback riding, and wildlife viewing, making it a great spot for nature lovers year-round.

Santa Fe Farmers Market

Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers Market is one of the oldest and most successful markets in the country. What sets it apart is its commitment to local products — everything sold is grown or made by the vendors themselves. With over 150 farmers and producers from across New Mexico, this is a great spot to find fresh produce and connect with the local community.

Railyard District

If you’re looking for a one-stop spot for art, entertainment, shopping, dining, and nightlife, then check out the Railyard District. With eclectic eateries, trendy boutiques, and lively bars, the Railyard District is one of the best things to do in Santa Fe. Once a bustling railway center, it’s now transformed into a lively area with something for everyone. You can explore the Railyard Art District, catch a show at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, or browse local goods at the Railyard Farmers Market.

Sazón

In a city known for its New Mexican cuisine, Sazón stands out as a beacon for lovers of Mexican flavors. Chef Fernando Olea has been serving diners in Santa Fe since 1991 with his innovative take on traditional and contemporary Mexican dishes. Sazón has earned the prestigious AAA 4 Diamond award and is ranked sixth in the country for fine dining on TripAdvisor’s “Best of the Best” list. The restaurant also boasts one of the largest selections of tequila and mezcal in the nation.

La Tierra Trails

La Tierra Trails offers a fantastic way to explore Santa Fe’s natural beauty. Located just a few miles from downtown, this multiuse trail system spans 25 miles and is great for hikers, cyclists, and equestrians. Rent a bike and enjoy the diverse trails that wind through the northwest part of the city, or check out the separate “Buckman Track” area designed for motorcycles and ATVs. With its close proximity to town and varied terrain, La Tierra Trails is an easy and exciting outdoor adventure.

The Santa Fe Margarita Trail

The Santa Fe Margarita Trail offers a unique journey through over 50 of the best margaritas in the world. To join the fun, download the Santa Fe Margarita Trail Passport App or pick up a paper passport at downtown TOURISM Santa Fe Visitor Centers. Show your passport or app at participating bars to get $1 off each signature margarita. Collect stamps from bartenders as you explore, and earn exciting prizes along the way.

