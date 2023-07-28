 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The best Santa Fe restaurants: A guide to this city’s incredible food and wine

Off to Santa Fe in 2023? Here are the best places to eat and drink.

Mark Stock
By
La Fonda Hotel in Santa Fe.
Mark Stock/The Manual / The Manual

There’s so much to love about the American Southwest. And in towns like Santa Fe, you not only get the charm and scenery of a high desert town, you get some serious food and drink options. Tourists may go for the adobe architecture and sunny skies but they’ll stay for the New Mexican cuisine.

Santa Fe, located a short and stunning drive from Albuquerque, is a great place to eat. The rich culinary scene falls right in line with the town’s major focus on the arts. As you might expect, the food is informed by classic Mexican cuisine but is also very much its own thing. Dining in New Mexico is a truly singular experience that pulls ingredients and customs from the immediate area. If you’re lucky enough to get out there this summer, here’s where to wine and dine.

Dinner at Tomasita's.
Mark Stock/The Manual / The Manual

Tomasita’s

With locations in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, Tomasita’s is feeding the state what it wants most: incredible tortilla soup, arguably the best frozen Margaritas around, and generous portions. The restaurant has been drawing crowds for decades and first launched about 40 years ago. There’s a reason why it’s mentioned by every cab driver or gallery employee in town as it’s a local favorite with a great atmosphere. Look out for the Flautas Compuestas, tamale plate, Chicos (only served Saturdays), and even the burger (get it with green chile, New Mexican style) and top it all off with a complimentary house-made sopaipilla.

La Fonda in Santa Fe.
Mark Stock/The Manual / The Manual

La Fonda

Great just about anytime for a cocktail and bite, La Fonda really shines right around sunset. That’s the best time to access the rooftop bar and take in the massive high desert panorama. If you’re lucky, you can even snag a seat beneath the historic bell tower and take in both the shade and the view. Standout drinks include the Prickly Pear Margarita, Spicy Serrano, and the refreshing frozen Sangria. Ask about local beers on draft and be sure to snack on some chile con queso or burrata, served with a basil-piñon pesto. For more impressive food, head to La Plazuela on the main floor and order the quail breast with tellicherry pepper, chilled corn soup, or chile rellenos. Talk up your server about a great wine to accompany the meal as the hotel’s list is quite solid. The green chile mac and cheese is all kinds of comforting, and the Huitlacoche Tamal and Corn is about as New Mexican as it gets.

Ahmyo Wine Garden.
Facebook/Ahmyo Wine Garden / Ahmyo Wine Garden

Ahmyo Wine Garden

A little gem hidden away on historic Canyon Road, Ahmyo Wine Garden is the ultimate pre-funk spot. There’s a sprawling patio, often live music, and even a nature path through one of the coolest gardens in the city. Get a meat and cheese plate and wash it down with a wine slushie. While the food menu is a bit limited, there are plenty of small plate items to accompany you as you check out the offerings from New Mexican wineries such as Vivác. If it weren’t for the New Mexican decor, you’d think you were in a small cafe in the foothills of the Mediterranean.

Geronimo in Santa Fe.
Facebook/Geronimo / Geronimo

Geronimo

One of the fancier outfits in Santa Fe, Geronimo is appetizing from start to finish. The restaurant itself is housed in a mid-18th Century adobe home while the service and dishes satisfy to the fullest. This is where you go for fine cuts of Wagyu or pan-seared Foie Gras. Try the impressive vegetarian tasting menu or indulge in mains like the Green Miso Sea Bass, Tellicherry Rubbed Elk Tenderloin, or New Mexico Four Corners Grilled Rack of Lamb. Ask the wise staff to break down the cocktails of the day or select a great wine to match your meal.

VARA Vinoteca in Santa Fe.
Facebook/VARA / VARA Winey & Distillery

VARA Winery & Distillery

A bar built with the wino in mind, VARA’s Santa Fe Vinoteca is a great place to unwind and try some local fermented grapes and spirits. Enjoy a wine-centric cocktail or sample from varietal to varietal, trying things like Tempranillo, Garnacha, Albarino, and more. The theme is very Spanish (definitely peruse the tapas menu) and the approach is often local, per VARA’s gin, made from New Mexico grapes and treated to juniper, coriander seed, sage, angelica root, nutmeg, star anise, cardamom, and more. The label’s approach to crafting spirits is much like crafting wine in that it’s all about details and blending the right complementary flavors.

La Reina bar at El Rey Court.
Mark Stock/The Manual / The Manual

El Rey Court

Easily the coolest hotel in Santa Fe, the vibe at El Rey Court is infectious, the pool is great, and the bites and drinks are superb. No, there’s no hotel restaurant, just the aptly named Turquoise Trailer, a food cart turning out everything from breakfast burritos, tortas, and avocado toast in the morning to papas flautas, seasonal soups, and churros come evening. There’s a great hotel bar called La Reina, which touts an impressive mezcal selection as well as great signature cocktails like a refreshing Ranch Water, Bonal and Bourbon, and Negroni Rosa. They even have a small but reputable beer and wine list, if that’s your thing.

Iconik Coffee Roasters.
Facebook/Iconik Coffee / Iconik Coffee Roasters

Iconik Coffee

Any good foodie guide is incomplete without a proper filling station full of excellent coffee. Iconik Coffee is that place, the first stop of the day to keep you fueled for a full shift of wandering and meal eating. Fortunately, the roaster has three locations in Santa Fe, where you can get excellent coffee and tea but also other great drinks like lavender lemonade and smoothies. Load up on pastries and if you need more fuel later in the day, check out the lunch and dinner menus, offering everything from tacos to Korean galbi steak.

Paloma Santa Fe.
Paloma / Paloma Santa Fe

Paloma

The menu at Paloma is as colorful and eclectic as New Mexico. Drawing from dishes south of the border, the restaurant features things like pepita salad, squash blossom quesadillas, steak fajitas, and short rib barbacoa. Pull from the great agave-centric drinks menu and don’t leave out the roasted shishitos. You can get any number of great Margarita riffs or go for a Tiki Tomate (Charanda Anejo, Puro de Surales Rum Agricole, tomato, bananum, allspice) or Suelo Oscuro (Amaro Sfumato Rabarbaro, Fernet-Vallet, ginger, goji).

Recommended Videos

Thinking about heading to New Mexico? Read our New Mexico roadtrip feature and our guide to Albuquerque. And if you’ve got spicy cuisine on the brain, check out our tips on how to make a good spicy cocktail at home.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
The best sous vide machines for precision cooking
These machines make sous vide cooking ridiculously easy
Joule Turbo sous vide machine

It might sound strange to cook your food in plastic bags submerged in water, but we all know how delicious sous vide cooking can be. Once it’s time to try your first perfectly prepared steak, cheesecake, or salmon (Charlie from It’s Always Sunny would be freaking out with excitement to "boil" some jelly beans), pick one of these 10 best sous vide machines ranging in price from single man’s counter topper to full-family meal beast.

Before you sous: Grab large ziplock bags (you don’t need vacuum-sealed fanciness, but they will work even better), because most machines won’t come with them.

Read more
Your ultimate guide to summer produce — the delicious fruits and veggies that are in season
Seasonal produce: Get to know what you should be eating this summer
Asian pears on tree

Summer cuisine is known for an abundance of seasonal produce, weekend farmers' markets, and setting the rich, hearty, stick-to-your-ribs meals aside for a few months. It's a time for pitchers of sweet fruity cocktails and dinners that focus on tasty ingredients fresh from the garden. And while we understand that the comprehensive lists of fruits in season or vegetables in season are too immense to name them all, these are a few of the stars, the widespread highlights, the ones you're most likely to find at your local outdoor market, no matter where you are in the country. These are the stars of the summer produce section, when you should look for them, and why you should be eating them more often.

Apricots
Peak months: May, June, July

Read more
The iconic Benjamin Steakhouse shares its best meat cooking tips
Executive Chef Arturo McLeod imparts his decades of steak cooking knowledge from top NYC steakhouses
Benjamin porterhouse whole.

Cooking a great steak requires both technique and practice to get it right. Although it appears straightforward, there are a plethora of choices and decisions that go into proper steak cooking. What's the best cut? How do you season a steak properly? What temperature should the grill be at? For the best advice, why not seek the help of a steakhouse professional?

As a steak expert, Executive Chef Arturo McLeod of Benjamin Steakhouse has a wealth of knowledge on beef. Possessing over 30 years of preparing meat between Benjamin Steakhouse and Peter Luger, McLeod knows his beef. Benjamin Steakhouse is a family-owned restaurant that prides itself on high-quality steaks and fantastic service. Besides New York City, the restaurant has locations in Tokyo, Japan.

Read more