These Santa Fe bars will make your next trip unforgettable

Santa Fe is well known for its vibrant culture and rich history, so I was beyond thrilled when Tourism Santa Fe invited me on a press trip to experience the area. While I was in New Mexico, I skied a ton at Ski Santa Fe and went bar-hopping on a quest to find some of the most unique places in the area. We tried some of the best bars in Santa Fe, and I’m so excited to finally be sharing some of my absolute favorites. Without further ado, here are my top three picks to sip your way through Santa Fe.

Tumbleroot Pottery and Pub

Tucked just off the bustling Santa Fe Plaza rests a cute little pub that’s not your average establishment. Born from the collaboration of Jason and Angela Kirkman, this art bar merges their two passions: award-winning beverages and handmade ceramics. This place is incredibly unique because not only do they have amazing drinks and snacks, but you can purchase a pound of clay to make anything you want.

This clay is fibrous in texture and air-dries in about 24 hours by a sunny Santa Fe window, and it can also be painted immediately, no kiln required. Because there isn’t a need for a kiln, you can take your creations home immediately. The only thing to note here is that the clay will get soggy again if you get it wet, so these crafts are not ideal for any kind of cup, bowl, or soap dish (which is what I was originally going to make before I saw the info sheet).

The vibe here is casual, with long tables that invite patrons to make friends while they sip and create. They also host monthly contests, encouraging patrons to snap pictures of their masterpieces for a chance to win prizes like whiskey cups. Local potters’ works are also for sale, so all around, this is a charming pub that’s perfect for a quirky date. Kid-friendly during the day, they also serve non-alcoholic beverages.

As Above So Below Distillery

This charming distillery is right in the Railyard district, so it’s the perfect place to stop by after an afternoon of shopping or a sunset ride on the Sky Railway. Our contact was Caley Shoemaker, co-founder and master distiller, and we were super impressed by the setup. Upon entering, this distillery gives off all the steampunk vibes a bar could ask for, including windows behind the bar that give visitors a peek into the distillery.

They have five signature spirits, including whiskey, vodka, gin, aperitivo, and absinthe. These spirits come in super cool “apothecary” packaging and can be purchased on their website. They also use these spirits throughout their menu, mixing some bespoke spirits and fantastic cocktails that can only be described as indulgences.

With a rotating menu based on the freshest offerings of the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market, this distillery has everything you need for a great evening out. My husband and I loved the London Fog, a beautiful earl gray, oat milk, and vodka concoction with a sprinkle of cinnamon atop a layer of foam. As someone who drinks tea regularly, this was a magical reimagining of one of my favorite drinks.

This bar welcomes a DJ to pump up the music, and it is also equipped with a modern, gender-neutral bathroom.

According to Tourism Santa Fe’s website, the distillery has a shop where you can take home bottles of your favorite spirit and it also offers distillery tours.

Rowley’s Farmhouse Ales

While off the beaten path and slightly understated, Rowley’s Farmhouse Ales was a pleasant surprise. As a true micro-brewery and a farm-to-table gastropub, this location not only had some of the best beer we had during our entire trip, but the food was great, too. We sincerely enjoyed chatting with the owner, John Rowley, over our entrees and house-made pretzels with homemade mustard.

We ordered four beers from the menu, ranging from delicious sour brews like the Grimace to saisons like Fields of Rye. After giving them all a taste, I had to know the secret. As it turns out, John Rowley is a chemist, and his superpower is his taste buds. He can taste even the slightest bit of chemicals like chlorine in the water, and not only uses these powers to create award-winning beers, but he judges competitions, too! Personally, I didn’t need any more convincing that he was just about as masterful at this craft as I was ever going to find.

I haven’t had many chances to see a behind-the-scenes look at a brewery, and John was so passionate that he gave us an exclusive tour of the restaurant’s back side. It was fascinating to see his fermentation tank setup, the canning station, and all of the barrels stacked up in the basement. While it wasn’t in the heart of Santa Fe, I’m so glad we stopped by.

These were our personal picks for the best bars in Santa Fe. Hopefully, you’ll get to experience them yourself sooner rather than later. You won’t regret it!