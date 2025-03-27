Sweet and tasty cocktails to make with your chocolate whiskey

The Old Fashioned is one of the world's most iconic and popular cocktails, and with such a simple construction you might not think there would be many ways to make this drink better. But according to Daniel Lagestee, beverage supervisor behind the bar and cocktail programs at Journeyman Distillery’s two distilleries in Three Oaks, Michigan, and Valparaiso, Indiana, the Old Fashioned is the perfect base for experimenting and upgrading. He and his team create the Old Fashioned section of their menu, using ingredients as diverse as bacon-washed whiskey and fig-infused rye.

He shared his tips on making the most of this classy, delicious drink:

Give rye a try

Lagestee notes that while bourbons were everywhere for the past decade, recent years have seen an interested in rye whiskeys like Journeyman’s Last Feather Rye or Bulleit Rye. These can add a different dimension to the familiar drink: “These whiskeys provide a softer and subtly sweeter base spirit that tends to play well in the Old Fashioned format.”

Switch up your base spirits

While the classic backbone of an Old Fashioned is always going to be whiskey -- whether that's bourbon, rye, or perhaps even Scotch -- the drink can also be made with other spirits like rum or tequila.