Sweet and tasty cocktails to make with your chocolate whiskey

Whiskey can be a love it or hate it sort of spirit. With its high abv, strong flavors, and often heavily peated notes, it’s the kind of drink that some people are immediately drawn to while others find difficult to handle. If you’re in the latter group, though, don’t assume that all whiskeys are heavy peat bombs that you’ll never enjoy.
There’s a growing group of high quality flavored whiskeys available on the market now. These aren’t the overly sweet Fireball-esque concoctions of your youth, but a more nuanced take on whiskey with careful additions that can be more welcoming to new drinkers. Options like Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey might appeal to those with a hankering for some chocolate goodness, and we have recipes for how to use this spirit in cocktails.
Love Bomb
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey
- 1.5 oz Lemonade
- .5 oz Grenadine
- 2 Strawberries
Method:
- Muddle one strawberry at the bottom of the tumbler glass and set it aside.
- Combine all other ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well for 10-15 seconds.
- Strain into the tumbler with fresh ice and garnish with the remaining strawberry.
- Cheers to liquid perfection.
Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Cocoa Bomb Whiskey
- 1 oz Espresso (cooled)
- .5 oz Coffee liqueur
- Espresso beans, for garnish
Method:
- In a shaker, add Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey, cooled espresso, and coffee liqueur.
- Shake over ice for 10 seconds.
- Pour into a martini glass and garnish with 3 espresso beans.
Cocoa Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Cocoa Bomb Chocolate Whiskey
- 3 dashes Orange Bitters
- .25 oz Simple Syrup
- 1 dash of Cocoa Powder
- Orange peel
Method:
- Combine all ingredients in a tumbler glass with a large ice cube and stir.
- Garnish with an orange peel and a dash of cocoa powder.
- Cheers to good times with great whiskey.