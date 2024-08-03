 Skip to main content
The best flavored whiskey: We absolutely love these bottles

Not all flavored whiskeys are created equal

Bourbon
Maxim Hopman/Unsplash

It’s easy to get overwhelmed with the whiskey world. There are countless styles and subsets. This includes bourbon whiskey, rye whiskey, single malt Scotch whisky, Japanese whisky, Irish whiskey, and more. In addition, some distilleries also add flavors to elevate their whiskeys.

But, as is expected, not every flavored whiskey is worth your time. Quite a few overly sweet, over-the-top flavored whiskeys don’t belong in your home bar. But for every handful of duds, there are a few flavorful, nuanced, memorable flavored whiskeys that actually do deserve a spot on your home bar or bar cart.

6 flavored whiskeys actually worth drinking

Glass of whiskey with ice cubes served on wooden planks.
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

The best flavored whiskeys don’t mask less-than-desirable whiskeys with cloyingly sweet flavors. Instead, their flavors are complex, and subtle, and elevate the whiskey with complementary notes. Flavors include cherry, chocolate, caramel, orange, cinnamon, and more.

Fear not, you don’t have to find these flavored whiskey-based diamonds in the proverbial rough yourself. We did the work for you. Keep scrolling to see six outstanding flavored whiskeys that are actually worth adding to your home bar or bar cart.

Jim Beam Red Stag Whiskey

Jim Beam Red Stag
Jim Beam

Jim Beam is well-known for its bargain-priced Jim Beam White Label. This mixable, surprisingly sippable expression is great on its own. But if you prefer a little extra flavor in your whiskey, you’ll love Jim Beam Red Stag. Simply, it’s a bourbon whiskey with the addition of dark cherry flavor. The result is a complex whiskey with notes of caramel, vanilla, charred oak, and sweet cherry throughout. It’s a great sipping whiskey and an outstanding mixer to add a little sweetness to your favorite whiskey-based cocktail.

Ballotin Bourbon Ball Whiskey

Ballotin Bourbon Ball
Ballotin

When it comes to boozy holiday desserts, it’s difficult to beat the appeal of a classic bourbon ball. The folks at Ballotin Whiskey must agree with us because they made Ballotin Bourbon Ball Whiskey. This whiskey was flavored to taste like the classic holiday treat. The result is a complex, sweet, memorable sipping whiskey with notes of caramelized sugar, rich milk chocolate, oak, and boozy whiskey. What’s not to love?

Crown Royal Salted Caramel Whisky

Crown Royal Salted Caramel
Crown Royal

If you’re a fan of Canadian whisky, there’s a good chance you’ve enjoyed your fair share of Crown Royal over the years. The brand also makes a handful of flavored whiskies including Apple, Vanilla, Peach, and Salted Caramel. The latter is what we’re most concerned with today. This limited-edition whisky is a blend of Canadian whiskies that is infused with salted caramel. The result is a complex, creamy whisky with notes of sea salt, caramel, oak, and boozy, rich whisky.

Wild Turkey American Honey Sting Whiskey

Wild Turkey American Honey Sting
Wild Turkey

If you’re looking for a unique flavored whiskey, look no further than Wild Turkey American Honey Sting. The iconic Kentucky-based distillery’s classic American Honey is sweet, boozy, and decadent. This whiskey begins as the brand’s popular Kentucky Straight which has sweet honey and spicy ghost peppers added to it. The result is a complex, very sippable whiskey with notes of sticky toffee, vanilla beans, oak, sweet honey, and gentle, warming heat. It lives up to its name. It starts sweet and ends with a gentle sting of peppery heat.

Knob Creek Smoked Maple Bourbon

Knob Creek Smoked Maple
Knob Creek

If you only try one flavored whiskey on this list, make it Knob Creek Smoked Maple Bourbon. While some flavored whiskeys are lower in alcohol content, Knob Creek doesn’t believe in watering down its whiskeys. This 90-proof sipping, mixing whiskey is a blend of the brand’s popular Kentucky Straight Bourbon and natural smoked maple flavors. This creates a memorable whiskey with notes of butterscotch, vanilla, gentle spices, maple candy, charred oak, and just a hint of smoke.

Traverse City Michigan Apple Whiskey

Traverse City Michigan Apple
Traverse City

If you’re a fan of both apples and whiskey, you’ll love Traverse City Michigan Apple Whiskey. The whiskey is made with corn, rye, and malted barley. After it’s distilled and aged, it’s infused with three types of hand-picked northern Michigan apples. This creates the perfect whiskey for fans of all weather. It’s known for its hints of vanilla beans, cinnamon candy, caramel, and crisp, tart apple flavor.

Bottom line

Whiskey in a glass
Giorgio Trovato / Unsplash

If you’re new to flavored whiskey and you’re not sure where to start, your best bet is to head for the flavors you like in your non-whiskey life. If you enjoy caramel, go for one of the caramel-flavored whiskeys. If you like cherries, go for one of the cherry-flavored whiskeys. It’s pretty simple. It’s a good starting point to find the flavored whiskey for you. Just remember to enjoy flavored whiskey journey.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
