The most thrilling part about a first date is the excitement of getting to know a new person. It can seem stressful and scary but remember, they also have to get to know you! We all have the same date night nerves, so when thinking of an idea for that first face to face it helps to put yourself in your date’s place.

Luckily, the year 2020 put an end to the first-date clichés like dinners out, catching a movie, and/or hitting the best bars in America. We all learned how to think outside the happy hour for date night and learned there are so many more creative, personal, and natural things to do.

Not every date has to be a grand event, sometimes it’s the more thoughtful and interesting occasion that makes the best memories and strongest connections. To give you some inspiration for your next first or repeat date situation, here are the 20 best first-date ideas that are fun and fresh for you and your potential partner.

What To Do Instead Of: Having a Sit-Down Dinner

For some reason, dinner has always been the signature first date. However, I think we’ve all realized over the past year that it doesn’t have to be. While eating is always encouraged, a full sit-down dinner can sometimes feel like too much pressure or even worse, like an interview. There are so many great alternatives to do — and taste together that are all focused around the love of food.

Cooking Classes for Two

Nothing says loving like something from the oven. Whether it’s a lesson in making the perfect pasta or learning how to bake the dessert of your dreams, a cooking class is a fun way to connect and create something with your date. Look for in-person lessons at local restaurants and culinary schools or keep in cozy at home with an online class.

Visit a Food Festival

If you live in a big city, chances are theirs always some type of food festival or street fair going down. Food festivals are a great opportunity to get to know someone and get to try out some new local fare. Who knows, you all might find out you have similar tastebuds and decide to have dinner after all.

Get Ice Cream

Keep it casual and classic with a midday date to enjoy a sweet scoop or shake. Unless someone has a food allergy. Ice cream is fun and super laid back and obviously a great way to get to know each other’s sweet spots. Try out different flavors or maybe try and make your own. Either way, something will be melting by the end of the date.

Food Truck Crawl

You can’t go wrong with some good grub and good company. As opposed to a sit-down meal, food trucks are a casual way to try some new tasty and trendy snacks around your town. Take turns ordering your favorites dishes or try something new together and get to know more about your date’s tastes along the way! Consider walking or biking your way along the crawl.

Bonfire and S’mores

Whether on a beach, the backyard, or a warm-weather-friendly national park, coordinate a bonfire party where everyone brings fun, favorite, or crazy ingredients for s’mores and more. Light the fire pit and enjoy a no-pressure evening of roasting marshmallows and maybe even some shrimp on the barbie.

What To Do Instead Of: Going to the Movies

While a dinner could be too much pressure, going to see a movie on a first date is not quite enough. For the majority of the date, you won’t get to talk to each other so a lot is relying on what happens next. But it’s important to get to know what entertains each other, so why not talk about your favorite top Netflix movies while doing something more interactive.

Arcade Games

A little friendly competition never hurts anyone, and an arcade is a great way to do some playful flirting. Get a bucket of coins and spend the day exploring your favorite games, then divvy up the raffle tickets and pick stuffed animals for one another. Or try an escape room and put your minds together to find the key to a puzzle and maybe your date’s heart.

Planetarium

Give your date the moon and the stars with an educational and actually romantic trip to the planetarium. Spend an evening gazing at the planets and learning about the constellations and see if the stars align.

Take Dancing Lessons

Learning a new dance together can be fun and also funny. Even if neither of you is a great dancer, the simple act of dancing brings you literally and figuratively closer together.

Visit an Art Gallery

Whether you are an art connoisseur or just creatively curious, an airy and air-conditioned museum can be a wonderful spot for a summer date. Taking a trip to a small gallery is a great way to support local artists or a larger museum is a great opportunity to learn together about the classics with an audio or guided tour.

Take an Art Class

Make more than memories together and get crafty with an art class. From painting to clay, you can get to know each other while creating one of a kind, priceless art.

What To Do Instead Of: Instead of Drinks at a Bar

Grabbing drinks for a first date isn’t the worst option but it isn’t the most creative. If you want to include some alcohol in your evening, then why not make it more of an experience. Meet for drinks in a place that gives you more to do than just watch the ice melt.

Tour a Brewery or Winery

If you’re both into vino or brews, take a tour of a local brewery, cidery, or the scenic vineyards on a wine tasting tour. It’s a great way to get to know each other and enjoy alcohol more educationally.

Trivia Night

Put your heads together and really get to know what your date is about when you see who has the most interesting, strange, and obscure facts. Play together or join a random crew and see if you all make a winning team.

Enjoy Local Theatre

Supporting local art culture is a great date and a great personality trait to look for. Find a play, poetry, dance, cabaret, or drag show and enjoy the arts and getting to know the new character in your life.

Hit Up a Karaoke Bar

Break the ice and hopefully not any eardrums and meet up for a night of karaoke. Even if you all don’t get on the mic, it’s always an interesting night of people watching.

Go to a Carnival

Take your date for a roller-coaster ride of the good kind, with a fun-filled day at the carnival or an amusement park. Share cotton candy, ride all the crazy rides, and see who can win each other a prize. It’s a great way for you both to relax, kick back, and just be kids for a day.

What To Do Instead: Hiking or Physical Activity

An outdoor adventure can be a tough first-date idea — especially if you don’t know the person very well. If it’s something pre-agreed then proceed but if not, you might want to offer some alternatives. Depending on the activity it could add more distance being outside and you also never know someone’s physical abilities or level of comfort. There’s nothing wrong with spending your date in nature — it’s encouraged! The great thing is there’s a whole wide world of low-impact possibilities.

Trip to the Beach

If you are lucky enough to live by the beach, you’ve already got the perfect built-in date! A long walk on the sand, the sound of waves, and the heat from the sun are a great mix of romance and relaxation. Add some wine and cheese on a blanket and you’ve got an instant date situation. You and your date can also head to one of America’s underrated beaches, if possible.

Play Mini Golf

Hit the greens with this nostalgic and actually entertaining low-stakes game. It’s a silly way to break the ice and bond over doing something you both probably haven’t done in years (and probably never again).

Outdoor Concert

Summer is a fantastic time for outdoor concerts, so peruse local newspapers or blogs for concert listings. Most cities and towns have some sort of outdoor festival during the season, which you can usually show up to loaded down with your own food and beverages. And the great thing is no matter what music is playing, it’s a great way to groove together and enjoy some good tunes.

Scenic Bike Ride

Break a sweat and catch a breeze on a fun, free, and mood-boosting bike ride. Take an unseen tour of your city, traverse long-distance bike trails, find a route with beautiful scenery, or just hop on and let your date lead the way! For more adventure (and a test of your teamwork skills) give a tandem bike a try.

Volunteer

Get closer to your partner by working together to give back to someone else. Acts of service can really bring people together, which is why a volunteer outing could be a great activity for a one on one date or a group. There are a plethora of different ways to volunteer during the summer (from outdoor beautification to tutoring and sports programs), so pick one that seems right for y’all and spread a little charity. Maybe not the most outwardly romantic date idea, but one that could teach you a lot about your potential mate.

