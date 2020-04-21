Just because you can’t go to your favorite bar and begin enjoying your favorite summery tropical cocktails does not mean that the cocktails should not be made. Au contraire. You should be making more of your favorite tropical cocktails at home to stave off the cabin fever that is more than likely sitting at the edges of your sanity by this point. And when you think of summery tropical drinks, what spirit do you think of? Rum, of course.
With so many rum drinks out there, we decided to pare the list down a little. Below, you’ll find the rum cocktails you need to know how to make. From your standard daiquiri to the perfect winter warmer, hot buttered rum, we’ve got you covered. We’ve even found some of the best cheap rums if you’re drinking on a budget.
Daiquiri
- 1.5 oz white rum
- 1 oz lime juice
- .5 oz simple syrup
- Lime wheel, for garnish
Method: Shake ingredients with ice. Strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.
The Papa Doble
(Recipe found in To Have and Have Another: A Hemingway Cocktail Companion by Philip Greene)
- 3.75 oz white rum
- 2 oz lime juice
- 2 oz grapefruit juice
- 6 drops maraschino liqueur
Method: Blend well with ice and pour in a large glass.
Mai Tai
- 1.5 oz white rum
- .75 oz dark rum
- .5 oz lime juice,
- .5 oz orange curaçao
- .5 oz orgeat
- Mint leaf, for garnish
Method: Shake all ingredients (except dark rum) with ice and strain into an ice-filled glass. Float dark rum on top and garnish with a mint leaf.
Hot Buttered Rum
- 2 oz dark rum
- 5 oz hot water
- 1 pat no-salt butter, softened
- 2 tsp brown sugar
- .5 tsp cinnamon
- .5 tsp vanilla extract
- .25 tsp nutmeg
- .25 tsp allspice
Method: Put butter and spices in the bottom of an Irish coffee mug and muddle together. Add rum, vanilla, and hot water. Stir to combine.
Mojito
- 1.5 oz white rum
- 6-8 mint leaves (and an additional sprig for garnish)
- 1 oz lime juice
- 2 tsp powdered sugar
- Club soda, to top
Method: Muddle mint, sugar, and lime juice in the bottom of a tall glass. Add ice and rum. Top with club soda and stir. Garnish with a sprig of mint leaves.
Check out our list of the best rums for mojitos.
Piña Colada
- 1.5 oz white rum
- 3 oz pineapple juice
- 1 oz coconut cream
- Pineapple wedge, for garnish
Method: Shake ingredients together and strain into a glass with ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge. To make it a blended drink, add ingredients and ice to a blender. Blend and pour into a goblet.
Check out our list of the best rums for Piña Coladas.
Rum and Ginger Beer
- 2 oz dark rum
- 3.25 oz ginger beer
- Angostura bitters
- Lime wedge, for garnish
Method: In a highball glass filled with ice, add rum and ginger beer. Add a few dashes of bitters and garnish with lime wedge.
Rum Runner
- 1 oz light rum
- 1 oz dark rum
- .5 oz banana liqueur
- .5 oz blackberry brandy
- 1 oz orange juice
- .5 oz pineapple juice
- .5 oz lime juice
- Dash of grenadine
- Pineapple leaf, for garnish
- Maraschino cherry, for garnish
Method: Combine all ingredients with ice and shake well. Strain into a glass with ice. Garnish with a cocktail cherry and pineapple leaf.
Cuba Libre
- 2 oz white rum
- 4 oz cola
- 1 oz lime juice
- Lime wedge, for garnish
Method: Add rum, cola, and lime juice to a tall glass with ice. Stir lightly and garnish with a lime wedge.
