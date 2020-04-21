  1. Food & Drink

9 Essential Rum Cocktails You Have to Try at Home

By

Just because you can’t go to your favorite bar and begin enjoying your favorite summery tropical cocktails does not mean that the cocktails should not be made. Au contraire. You should be making more of your favorite tropical cocktails at home to stave off the cabin fever that is more than likely sitting at the edges of your sanity by this point. And when you think of summery tropical drinks, what spirit do you think of? Rum, of course.

With so many rum drinks out there, we decided to pare the list down a little. Below, you’ll find the rum cocktails you need to know how to make. From your standard daiquiri to the perfect winter warmer, hot buttered rum, we’ve got you covered. We’ve even found some of the best cheap rums if you’re drinking on a budget.

More Cocktail Recipes:

Daiquiri

how-to-make-a-daiquiri-cocktail-lime-crop
  • 1.5 oz white rum
  • 1 oz lime juice
  • .5 oz simple syrup
  • Lime wheel, for garnish

Method: Shake ingredients with ice. Strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

The Papa Doble

Jamie Grill / Getty

(Recipe found in To Have and Have Another: A Hemingway Cocktail Companion by Philip Greene)

  • 3.75 oz white rum
  • 2 oz lime juice
  • 2 oz grapefruit juice
  • 6 drops maraschino liqueur

Method: Blend well with ice and pour in a large glass.

Mai Tai

South China Morning Post / Getty Images
  • 1.5 oz white rum
  • .75 oz dark rum
  • .5 oz lime juice,
  • .5 oz orange curaçao
  • .5 oz orgeat
  • Mint leaf, for garnish

Method: Shake all ingredients (except dark rum) with ice and strain into an ice-filled glass. Float dark rum on top and garnish with a mint leaf.

Hot Buttered Rum

  • 2 oz dark rum
  • 5 oz hot water
  • 1 pat no-salt butter, softened
  • 2 tsp brown sugar
  • .5 tsp cinnamon
  • .5 tsp vanilla extract
  • .25 tsp nutmeg
  • .25 tsp allspice

Method: Put butter and spices in the bottom of an Irish coffee mug and muddle together. Add rum, vanilla, and hot water. Stir to combine.

Mojito

mojito mint lime cocktail
  • 1.5 oz white rum
  • 6-8 mint leaves (and an additional sprig for garnish)
  • 1 oz lime juice
  • 2 tsp powdered sugar
  • Club soda, to top

Method: Muddle mint, sugar, and lime juice in the bottom of a tall glass. Add ice and rum. Top with club soda and stir. Garnish with a sprig of mint leaves.

Check out our list of the best rums for mojitos.

Piña Colada

pina colada cocktail pineapple
  • 1.5 oz white rum
  • 3 oz pineapple juice
  • 1 oz coconut cream
  • Pineapple wedge, for garnish

Method: Shake ingredients together and strain into a glass with ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge. To make it a blended drink, add ingredients and ice to a blender. Blend and pour into a goblet.

Check out our list of the best rums for Piña Coladas.

Rum and Ginger Beer

rum-cocktail-lime
  • 2 oz dark rum
  • 3.25 oz ginger beer
  • Angostura bitters
  • Lime wedge, for garnish

Method: In a highball glass filled with ice, add rum and ginger beer. Add a few dashes of bitters and garnish with lime wedge.

Rum Runner

tropical cocktail rum runner beach
Skynesher/Getty Images
  • 1 oz light rum
  • 1 oz dark rum
  • .5 oz banana liqueur
  • .5 oz blackberry brandy
  • 1 oz orange juice
  • .5 oz pineapple juice
  • .5 oz lime juice
  • Dash of grenadine
  • Pineapple leaf, for garnish
  • Maraschino cherry, for garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients with ice and shake well. Strain into a glass with ice. Garnish with a cocktail cherry and pineapple leaf.

Cuba Libre

cigar drink cocktail cuba librew dark and stormy
Elizabeth Fernandez/Getty Images
  • 2 oz white rum
  • 4 oz cola
  • 1 oz lime juice
  • Lime wedge, for garnish

Method: Add rum, cola, and lime juice to a tall glass with ice. Stir lightly and garnish with a lime wedge.

Editors' Recommendations

How to Make the Perfect Gumbo Recipe With Chef Isaac Toups

Isaac Toups Chasing the Gator Book Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

How to Pair Wine With Weed

how to pair wine with weed pairing feature

A Cannabis-Infused Lobster Mac and Cheese Recipe For 4/20

Kitchen Toke Cannabis Infused Lobster Mac and Cheese

The 9 Best Rums for Mixing Up Mojitos

mojito rum cocktail

Expert Pitmaster Tips on How to Smoke a Brisket at Home

hill country barbecue market brisket 3

What’s Albariño? Digging into One of Spain’s Most Famous White Wines

what is albarino white wine albari o

How to Turn Astronaut Ice Cream Into a Grown-Up Dessert

The Absolute Best Vodkas for Making a Moscow Mule

Eleven Madison Park Transforms Michelin-Starred Kitchen to Feed New Yorkers in Need During COVID-19

A Quick Guide to Iranian Wine (and What You Can Get in the U.S.)

Talking Australian Whisky With Starward Whisky’s Dave Vitale

starward nova

Chivas Releases Extra 13 Collection Scotch Whiskies

whiskey in a glass

Guy Fieri’s Breakfast Burrito Recipe Is the Comfort Food We Need

guy fieri breakfast burrito recipe family food cookbook

How Are Wine Country Maps Made? We Asked an Expert

How to Cure a Hangover: A Guide to Nature’s Worst Joke