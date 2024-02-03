 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Stanley Tumbler is hot right now, but the classic Stanley Bottle is much cooler

Stanley Tumbler or Stanley Bottle - you choose

Tabitha Britt
By
Stanley bottle against gray background
Stanley / Stanley / Canva Pro

If you’ve been on Instagram or TikTok, you’ve probably seen the making its rounds as the must-have accessory for staying hydrated on the go. (We’re using the term “accessory” because that’s precisely what the internet has turned it into.)

This seemingly basic product has garnered millions of views with the hashtag #StanleyTumbler, thanks to influencers promoting its sleek design, durability, and ability to keep beverages cold for hours — even in extreme temperatures. (You did see the video where the car was engulfed in flames, but the Stanley Tumbler survived unscathed and full of ice, right?)

Recommended Videos

Even with its trendy colors and limited-edition designs, we feel obligated to give credit where credit is due. The may not be as flashy or hyped up on social media, but it holds its own when it comes to performance and reliability.

Stanley bottle in purple
Stanley / Stanley / Canva Pro

Introducing the Stanley Bottle

While the Stanley Tumbler may be stealing the spotlight right now, with its viral popularity among millennials, Gen Z, and Target moms across the nation, Stanley’s Classic Legendary Bottle is the grab-and-go choice for athletes, outdoor adventurers, and anyone who prefers functionality over trends.

Related

Sure, it doesn’t have a straw or rotating cover, but it does have an insulated screw-top lid that doubles as a handy mug. It comes in nine colors (including seasonal designs like Pool Swirl and Lavender), has a collapsible handle for easy carrying, and has a leak-proof design that’s been trusted for generations.

Fill it with hot soup, chili, freshly brewed coffee, or ice-cold water (or whatever else you’re craving) – it’ll keep its temperature for hours. According to the , it’ll keep your drink hot for up to 38 hours and cold for up to 35 hours.

It’s also dishwasher safe and features a double-wall vacuum insulation. And, if anything happens to your Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle, it’s backed by the Stanley lifetime warranty (like all Stanley products).

Stanley tumbler vs stanley bottle
Stanley / Stanley / Canva Pro

Stanley Tumbler vs. Stanley Bottle

When it comes down to it, the Stanley Tumbler is a glorified water bottle. It’s great for staying hydrated on the go or for getting your daily coffee fix. With 11 hours of cold insulation, reusable straw, and up to 64 oz. capacity (for the largest size), it’s a solid option for everyday use, whether you’re going to the office, running errands, or heading to the gym.

But, if you’re going camping, hiking, or have a long day on the job site, the Stanley Bottle is the way to go. Its larger capacity (it’s available in sizes up to 80 oz.), insane durability, and long-lasting temperature retention make it the ultimate companion for outdoor adventures or demanding work conditions. Just throw it in your truck, backpack, or gear bag, and you’re good to go.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tabitha Britt
Tabitha Britt
Freelance Writer
Tabitha Britt is a freelance writer, editor, SEO & content strategist.
Our favorite rum drinks, ranked
The best rum drinks, ranked
rum cocktail

Rum is produced all over the world from Louisiana to the Philippines, but its heart is in the Caribbean. Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Barbados, and many other islands are cranking out amazing, high-quality, nuanced rums.

There are few spirits more versatile than rum. This distilled spirit is made by fermenting and distilling sugarcane juice or molasses to make a clear, sweet liquor. It’s then bottled immediately or aged in charred oak barrels. Because of its complex flavors of sweet vanilla, caramel, oak, and spices, it’s a great spirit to mix into your favorite cocktails.

Read more
This secret ingredient will make your crock pot ribs so much better
You probably already have it in your kitchen
Barbecue ribs with sauce

When made correctly, ribs are an American classic dinner that is both delicious and hearty. Even better, ribs made in the crock pot are easy to make by nearly anyone, resulting in the melt-in-your-mouth texture of you seek. Crock pot ribs can be made in dozens of different ways, but there's one secret ingredient you need to bring your slow cooker ribs to the next level. Although it might sound disgusting at first glance, BBQ ribs are quickly elevated by adding some coke (yes, Coca-Cola) to your ribs recipe. Here's why.
The secret ingredient to crock pot ribs
One of the simplest ways to perfect your crock bot BBQ ribs is by adding Coke to your slow cooker. This might sound odd at first, but there's a scientific reason it works. The acidity of Coca-Cola works to tenderize the meat, helping to make it soft and easy to chew. On the other hand, the sugar in a Coke helps enhance the taste of your BBQ ribs by adding just the right amount of sweetness.

On average, Coke has a pH of 2.7, which helps tenderize the ribs but is not acidic enough to break down the protein in it completely. Even better, it's an ingredient you might already have in your pantry (or an inexpensive one you can quickly grab at the grocery store). Also, if you don't have Coca-Cola on hand, any classic soda like Pepsi or even Dr. Pepper will do the trick.

Read more
Can eating peanut butter reduce stress? The answer might surprise you
How eating peanut butter may reduce stress
Peanut butter

 

Peanut butter is a go-to for many of us, offering an excellent option for a healthy snack and a great way to reach your protein macronutrient goals. However, few people know about one of peanut butter's secret benefits -- the ability to lower cortisol. Consuming just one two-tablespoon serving of peanut butter a day might help you manage stress better and bring down high cortisol levels. Here's how.
What is cortisol?
Cortisol is a steroid hormone produced in the body's adrenal gland in response to stress. At the same time, cortisol can be good in some cases, such as in a response to exercise, too much cortisol can leave you susceptible to many physical and emotional symptoms of stress. When chronic stress occurs in the body, high cortisol levels can leave you with symptoms such as fatigue, irritability, weight gain, headaches, and so many more unwanted symptoms.

Read more