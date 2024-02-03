Stanley Tumbler or Stanley Bottle - you choose

If you’ve been on Instagram or TikTok, you’ve probably seen the making its rounds as the must-have accessory for staying hydrated on the go. (We’re using the term “accessory” because that’s precisely what the internet has turned it into.)

This seemingly basic product has garnered millions of views with the hashtag #StanleyTumbler, thanks to influencers promoting its sleek design, durability, and ability to keep beverages cold for hours — even in extreme temperatures. (You did see the video where the car was engulfed in flames, but the Stanley Tumbler survived unscathed and full of ice, right?)

Even with its trendy colors and limited-edition designs, we feel obligated to give credit where credit is due. The may not be as flashy or hyped up on social media, but it holds its own when it comes to performance and reliability.

Introducing the Stanley Bottle

While the Stanley Tumbler may be stealing the spotlight right now, with its viral popularity among millennials, Gen Z, and Target moms across the nation, Stanley’s Classic Legendary Bottle is the grab-and-go choice for athletes, outdoor adventurers, and anyone who prefers functionality over trends.

Sure, it doesn’t have a straw or rotating cover, but it does have an insulated screw-top lid that doubles as a handy mug. It comes in nine colors (including seasonal designs like Pool Swirl and Lavender), has a collapsible handle for easy carrying, and has a leak-proof design that’s been trusted for generations.

Fill it with hot soup, chili, freshly brewed coffee, or ice-cold water (or whatever else you’re craving) – it’ll keep its temperature for hours. According to the , it’ll keep your drink hot for up to 38 hours and cold for up to 35 hours.

It’s also dishwasher safe and features a double-wall vacuum insulation. And, if anything happens to your Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle, it’s backed by the Stanley lifetime warranty (like all Stanley products).

Stanley Tumbler vs. Stanley Bottle

When it comes down to it, the Stanley Tumbler is a glorified water bottle. It’s great for staying hydrated on the go or for getting your daily coffee fix. With 11 hours of cold insulation, reusable straw, and up to 64 oz. capacity (for the largest size), it’s a solid option for everyday use, whether you’re going to the office, running errands, or heading to the gym.

But, if you’re going camping, hiking, or have a long day on the job site, the Stanley Bottle is the way to go. Its larger capacity (it’s available in sizes up to 80 oz.), insane durability, and long-lasting temperature retention make it the ultimate companion for outdoor adventures or demanding work conditions. Just throw it in your truck, backpack, or gear bag, and you’re good to go.

