These are the 5 best hiking apps for your outdoor adventures

Don't hit the trails without one of these amazing hiking apps

Sarah Joseph
By
A person holding a phone with the AllTrails maps open.
AllTrails

Going on a hiking trip is an exhilarating experience, but before you go, make sure that you have the right tools. Of course, this means wearing the right hiking clothes, packing the right essentials in your backpack, and making sure you have plenty of water, but it also means having the right hiking app on your phone. Part of the appeal of venturing into nature is escaping technology, but we won’t pretend there aren’t ways technology can enhance your experience. There are so many different hiking apps available, so let’s check out some of the best ones on the market. 

Best hiking apps in 2023

AllTrails

AllTrails is undoubtedly one of the best apps for hiking. It offers an extensive range of features to enhance your hiking adventures. With a user-friendly interface, AllTrails allows you to search for hikes based on various criteria such as difficulty, length, elevation gain, route type, and user ratings. You can also discover hikes with specific tags like trail running, dog-friendly paths, or wildflower trails. Download the free version of AllTrails, or subscribe for $2.99 monthly or $35.99 annually.

Avenza

Avenza Maps is a must-have app for hikers seeking comprehensive map coverage. They claim to have the world’s largest map collection, and they allow you to download maps for offline use. With real GPS positioning, even offline, you can track your location accurately. Additionally, you can record your GPS hikes directly through the app and save photos and notes specific to each location. Avenza Maps also differentiates private land from public land, offering you valuable information about the areas you’re exploring. Download the free version or subscribe for $29.99 per year. 

Gaia GPS

Whether you’re discovering new trails, recording your routes, or monitoring hike statistics and performance, Gaia GPS has got you covered. The app even provides weather forecasts and assists you in finding nearby camping options, ensuring you have a seamless outdoor experience. While the free version of Gaia GPS is suitable for most day hikers, the paid version ($35.99 annually) offers additional features. With both topographic and satellite maps, as well as the ability to track your hike with cell service, Gaia GPS is a reliable companion for your hiking expeditions. 

Spyglass

Designed for more experienced hikers, Spyglass is a feature-rich app that takes your adventures to the next level. With augmented reality overlay, you can precisely locate points of interest on your hike. Spyglass also offers elevation tracking, a Rangefinder to measure waypoint distances, trail photos, and Tactical GPS functionality, including Civilian and Military coordinate options. However, keep in mind that Spyglass has a slightly steeper learning curve. Purchase for a $5.99 one-time fee.

Google Maps

Chances are, you’re already a pro at using Google Maps. Did you know that you can use this platform for your hiking adventures too? Yeah, there’s no need to learn a whole new app. One awesome thing about Google Maps is that it keeps working even when you’re off the grid, as long as you download the maps beforehand. 

In order to download the maps beforehand, make sure the entire trail is visible on your screen. Then, tap your profile icon at the top of the app and scroll down to “Offline Maps.” Tap “Select your own map” and tap “Download.” Google Maps will then start downloading that section. These maps expire, so make sure that you double-check your maps before you do the same trail again.

Whether you’re a novice hiker or an experienced adventurer, these top five hiking apps can revolutionize the way you explore nature’s wonders. Have fun exploring!

A hiking trail through pine woods.

To celebrate Great Outdoors Month and National Trails Day (June 3), Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has designated nine new national recreation trails across the United States, adding 340 miles to the National Trails System. These hiking trails, located in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Wisconsin, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah, offer diverse landscapes and recreational opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts.

Here are the 9 newest trails to the National Trails System
If you already frequent one of these trails, you will likely see more trail markers, signs, and maintenance staff. Whether you're a hiker, biker, or runner, these newly added trails provide a gateway to explore the breathtaking beauty of the great outdoors. Check them out!
Vernon Bush Garden Trail in Alabama
Nestled in Jackson County, Alabama, the 1-mile Vernon Bush Garden Trail presents an opportunity for residents and visitors to reconnect with nature. With scenic lake views, picnic areas, and a rich variety of plant species, this trail offers a tranquil and ever-changing experience throughout the seasons. Whether you're seeking a refreshing walk or an immersive encounter with nature, the Vernon Bush Garden Trail is a must-visit destination.
Razorback Greenway in Arkansas
As the "Backbone of Northwest Arkansas," the Razorback Greenway stretches for 40 miles, connecting multiple communities. This shared-use trail offers access to local businesses, entertainment districts, world-class art museums, and the stunning beauty of the Ozark Mountains. 
Harris Greenway Trail in Georgia
The Harris Greenway Trail, spanning over five miles, is a paved multi-use trail that connects Tribble Mill Park to Harbins Park in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Perfect for recreation and exploring local parks, neighborhoods, and other trail systems, this trail offers a scenic and convenient path for outdoor activities. No matter what recreation you enjoy, the Harris Greenway Trail is a fantastic addition to the National Trails System.
Fabulous Fox! Water Trail in Illinois & Wisconsin
Spanning 158 miles and crossing the borders of southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois, the Fabulous Fox! Water Trail is a paradise for paddlers. With over 70 access points, this water trail allows visitors to explore the Fox River. Whether you're a novice or an experienced paddler, the Fabulous Fox! Water Trail promises an unforgettable adventure.
Crown Zellerbach Trail in Oregon
The Crown Zellerbach Trail, spanning 22 miles between Scappoose and Vernonia, Oregon, meanders through the stunning landscapes of the Coastal Range. This mostly gravel trail caters to hikers, bikers, and nature enthusiasts, providing exceptional recreational opportunities to enjoy Oregon’s scenic wonders.
Enterprise South Nature Park in Tennessee
Located near Chattanooga, Tennessee, the Enterprise South Nature Park encompasses 70 miles of walking and cycling paths that cater to all skill levels. With diverse terrains and lush woodlands, this park offers solitude and tranquility within close proximity to urban areas. Whether you're seeking a leisurely stroll or an intense mountain biking experience, the trails at Enterprise South Nature Park deliver unforgettable outdoor adventures.
Wilson Creek Trail in Texas
The Wilson Creek Trail in McKinney, TX, is a versatile trail system spanning nearly 10 miles. Along the trail, you'll discover amenities such as playgrounds, a disc golf course, an outdoor fitness court, and more. It's the perfect place to enjoy nature while staying active.
Iron Hills Trail System in Utah
Situated in the captivating landscape of southwest Utah, the Iron Hills Trail System spans an impressive 29 miles on Bureau of Land Management land. Renowned for its exceptional mountain biking opportunities, this trail system also caters to hikers, trail runners, equestrians, and wildlife enthusiasts. 
Old Highway 131 Trail in Wisconsin
Nestled in the heart of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, WI, the 4.5-mile Old Highway 131 Trail is a treasure trove of outdoor recreation opportunities. Whether you enjoy hiking, biking, snowshoeing, or cross-country skiing, this trail has it all. As you explore, you'll also encounter rich Indigenous culture and history.

