Lectric’s XP4 is the year’s best new folding electric bike under $1,000

With more power and a clever, feature-packed, folding design, it's the best two-wheeler at this price point.

A pair of young men riding Lectric's XP4 folding ebike on a neighborhood street.
Lectric

Lectric is among the most popular electric bike brands in the country, with more than 400,000 riders, and it’s indeed one of my personal favorites. Dollar for dollar, there’s arguably no better value model than its XP series of eBikes. This month, Lectric debuted the long-awaited XP4, the next iteration of the entry-level two-wheeler that improves upon its predecessor in every way.

Get the details on the XP4, Lectric’s newest entry-level folding electric bike

Man putting a folded-up Lectric XP4 electric bike into the back of a white vehicle.
Lectric

Like the previous generation XP3, the XP4 boasts a solid list of essential features — more than any bike I’m aware of in the sub-$1,000 price range. In its “standard” configuration, that means a 500W motor (with a 1,092-watt peak) and a 10.4Ah battery. The combined setup makes for a top speed of 28 miles per hour and a range of up to 50 miles. With the available upgraded battery, the XP4 maxes out with 50% more power and 68% more range. Either configuration is available as a traditional step-over or a step-thru model. The latter is designed with a lower center frame height, making it easier for shorter riders to mount and dismount.

Size-wise, the new ebike folds down to a very trunk-friendly 37″ x 17″ x 29″ and weighs just 62 pounds without the nine-pound battery. But, the frame is beefy enough to handle a surprising 330-pound payload capacity (enough for a full-grown adult and a small child on the optional rear-mounted buddy seat).

The XP has always been one of the smoothest value ebike models to ride, thanks in large part to its standard eight-speed Shimano Altus drivetrain and puncture-resistant 20″ x 3″ tires. Lectric’s proprietary torque sensor manages power distribution well, too, without the “herky-jerky” delivery typical in many other entry-level models I’ve personally tested. Also standard are premium 602 hydraulic brakes with nearly one-third more rotor thickness, ensuring smooth, predictable stopping. Other standard tech includes a rear brake-activated light and new turn signals with button-pad controls. The 3.5″ TFT color display is newly designed to be detachable for better security and fast charging via a standard USB-C port. It’s clearer and more concise, too, providing quick and easy access to the XP4’s five riding modes.

Lectric also has a deep catalog of add-ons and accessories, allowing buyers to customize their e-bike build. Families and pet owners can opt for a child-friendly rear buddy seat or pet trailer. Commuters can upgrade with smartphone mounts, cushier seats, and multiple on-bike storage options. Outdoor enthusiasts can add a bike cover, a surfboard rack, or a fishing rod holder. The list goes on.

Score your own Lectric XP4 electric bike

Side profile of Lectric's XP4 folding electric bike, parked on pavement.
Lectric

Lectric’s biggest selling point for its XP series has long been the price. At just under $1,000, it’s among the most affordable, feature-packed electric bikes on the market. The XP4 continues that tradition with a starting price of $999 with free delivery for the entry-level step-over model, available in Black, Tempest Grey, or Pine Green. Upgrading to the step-thru model adds an additional $300 and two additional color options: Stratus White or Raindrop Blue. Opting for the upgraded motor and battery adds another $300 still. First deliveries are expected in early to mid-June.

Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…

