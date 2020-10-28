The 10 Best Electric Bikes for Every Kind of Ride

Electric bikes (or, depending on how hip you are, “e-bikes” or “ebikes”) were previously only for hipsters looking to nix the carbon footprint on their daily morning commute. In the last few years, electric bicycle technology and, most importantly, pricing have become more accessible for the everyman. If you’re thinking about shopping for an electric bike for yourself, here are ten of our favorites for every kind of ride and rider.

Best Bike Overall

Specialized Turbo Vado SL Equipped

Electric bikes run the gamut from around $400 to north of $7,000. Just about in the middle is Specialized’s Turbo Vado SL 5.0 EQ. At $4,500, it’s well beyond entry-level, but it’s not so outlandishly expensive that most buyers start considering buying a motorcycle instead. It boasts a long list of excellent features, including an ultra-lightweight motor capable of up to 28 miles per hour, a high-strength premium carbon fork, hydraulic disc brakes, and a hidden shock to cushion all but the nastiest potholes. Plus, the XS version weighs just 33 pounds — plenty light enough for apartment dwellers who need to lug it home daily up a flight of stairs or five.

Best Affordable Bike

Propella 7-Speed

For most “ordinary” bikers, $1,000 tends to be the sweet spot for what they’re looking to spend. Propella’s 7-Speed is a straightforward, entry-level e-bike that almost hits that price point with an affordable price tag courtesy of a direct-to-consumer business model. It boasts Shimano disc brakes, a Samsung battery, and a suspended seat. Plus, it weighs under 40 pounds.

Best Cargo Bike

Urban Arrow Family Electric Cargo Bike



Riders who often carry a lot will appreciate the Urban Arrow Family Electric Cargo Bike. It’s billed as “the Volvo wagon of the cargo bike world,” and its unorthodox design makes it both strange and versatile. The front basket is designed to carry just about anything from Ikea furniture to groceries to family pets. The CX Motor and 500W battery make this a great solution for long city haulin’.

Best Urban Commuter Bike

Wing Bikes Freedom 2

For urban commuters, Wing Bikes’ new Freedom 2 is a generational update to the company’s flagship electric bike. It features a clever alarm system, integrated lights, and a flush-fit removable battery. The 40-pound frame and sleek, Euro-inspired design make it a perfect fit for weight- and style-conscious city dwellers.

Best Fashionable Bike

Vintage Electric Roadster

If money is no object, Vintage Electric’s Roadster is guaranteed to turn heads unlike any other electric bike on the road. At just under $7,000, it should. It’s light, small, and stylish with a beautiful aesthetic reminiscent of a trimmed-down vintage café racer.

Best Overall Folding Bike

Gocycle GX

For urban commuters and apartment dwellers, space is paramount. Sometimes you just need an ultra-compact bike. The Gocycle GX has just two hinges, so it folds and unfolds equally fast. Plus, with a 300-Wh lithium-ion battery, it’s ready to go as far as you need it.

Best Budget Folding Bike

Jetson Metro Folding Electric Bike

Price is the most common barrier to entry for would-be electric bike owners. Jetson understands this, which is why its ultra-affordable Metro Folding Electric Bike is priced at just $800. While it’s not the most durable or rugged model on this list, it does boast all the essential features that most first-time ebike buyers are likely to care about. Did we mention it also folds?

Best Grocery-Getter Utility Bike

Bike Friday Haul-A-Day Bike

Bike Friday promises its Haul-A-Day Cargo Bike is the lightest and most versatile long-tail cargo bike in the world. The rear cargo deck is ideal for hauling groceries, takeout food, a briefcase, or even the little ones in your family. The frame is also height-adjustable and able to accommodate riders from 4’6” up to 6’4” so it’s one bike for the whole family.

Best Adventure Bike

QuietKat Jeep eBike

Riders looking to get off-pavement — like, way off-pavement — should look no further than QuietKat’s brand new Jeep eBike. Like its namesake truck, this rugged electric bike boasts serious off-road chops. Standard features include a firelink suspension, 4.8-inch fat all-terrain tires, and a battery good for 50 miles on a single charge.

Best Long-Distance Bike

Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2

If you value going the distance above else, look no further than Juiced Bikes’ all-new HyperScrambler 2. This compact electric bike delivers style, speed, and portability. Best of all, however, is its 100-mile range courtesy of dual 19.2Ah batteries.

