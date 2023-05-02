Nostalgic for your Razor scooter? This new ebike is for you

 Skip to main content
Razor has a new eBike made specifically for adults

Sarah Joseph
By

Razor's newest electric scooter is the Rambler 20. 

Hold on to your handlebars because Razor has just introduced an affordable electric bicycle for adults. Say hello to the all-new Rambler 20, the retro-styled ebike that’s sure to turn heads. This Razor scooter is designed specifically for adults and boasts a retro style that is reminiscent of old-school cruisers. With this new addition, Razor continues its mission of providing affordable, high-quality products that inspire riders of all ages to get outside and play.

Razor’s new ebike

This fantastic new ebike comes in a mint and chocolate-colored frame with oversized balloon tires that make going over rough terrain a breeze. It’s packed with power, making it perfect for cruising around town, across campus, or even along the coast. The bike’s padded bench seat is also a standout feature, providing riders with a comfortable place to relax while they ride. 

Whether you’re looking to take it easy or get a workout, the Rambler 20 has got you covered. With its 500-watt hub motor and 37-volt lithium-ion battery pack, the Rambler 20 lets you cruise distances up to 16.6 miles without pedaling, and can generate speeds of up to 19.9 mph. If you want a little exercise, the ebike also features five levels of electric pedal assist.

Rambler 20 is the new ebike for adults from Razor.

The Rambler 20 also comes equipped with hand-operated front and rear disc brakes, LED headlight and taillight for increased visibility, and a dashboard display that shows speed, battery life, and power level. It’s the ultimate ebike for adventure seekers and city dwellers alike.

Ian Desberg, Razor’s Vice President of Design and Development, stated that the Rambler 20 is an excellent addition to Razor’s product portfolio. “It follows the successful introductions of the smaller Rambler 12 and Rambler 16 for kids and teens,” Desberg explained in a press release. “The addition of the new adult model reflects Razor’s desire to get the whole family moving and playing together.”

This is perhaps one of the biggest benefits of the Rambler 20: it brings families together. With this new Razor scooter and their diverse lineup of electric vehicles for adults, parents are able to finally join in on the fun and spend more quality time with the kids and teens in their lives. It’s time to hit the open road and enjoy the thrill of outdoor play, no matter your age. Let’s ride!

Anthony Carter is Cutting the Trail for a New Generation of Black Cyclists
anthony carter cyclist feature 0

In Washington, D.C., cycling was never a sport. At least not for Anthony Carter and the Black community. “Back then, bikes were just to get around the neighborhood, jump curbs, pop wheelies,” the 49-year-old tells The Manual. For Carter and his classmates, the future revolved around football, track, or basketball, all of which -- according to Carter -- were a one-way ticket out of poverty, and his mom's 10-speed was just a means of arriving at the courts faster. A bike, he says, was a bike.

It's far from that now. For Carter, who, with seven other athletes, was announced in February to be members of Italian cycling company Pinarello's Scuderia (literally "stable"), it's been one of the most transformational objects in his life. An accomplished criterion and gravel racer, a budding coach, and an evangelist of the good news of distance cycling in his community, there's little in his life that two wheels have not touched.
The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Mountain Biking
mountain biking guide a biker bikini at sunset

Venturing outdoors, enjoying nature, and being active have always been enjoyable things to do, especially now during the quarantine. As a matter of fact, riding a bike during the pandemic has been a common way for people to escape their houses, at least just for a little while. Perhaps you've even explored getting your own bike, going so far as to check out one of the best bikes for your desired type of riding. What happens when you're tired of the road, though, and want to really get out into nature? You'll want to consider mountain biking.
What is Mountain Biking?
Despite containing "mountain" in the name, mountain biking doesn't necessarily always have to involve mountains. As a general rule, though, it encompasses off-road bike riding of many types. It's generally accepted that the sport originated in the Northern Bay area, CA, in the 1970s. The first purpose-built mountain bikes were built by visionaries like Joe Breeze, Gary Fisher, and Tom Ritchie, who sought to develop frames and components that could withstand off-road abuse.
What is a Mountain Bike?
Mountain bikes have a frame, handlebars, wheels, tires, pedals, a chain, and brakes -- just like every other type of bike. So, what's different about them? Imagine a Honda Civic. It's very efficient on the road, with smooth tires, low ground clearance, and a gear range optimized for higher speeds. Now, imagine a brand-new Ford Bronco. What differences are there? The Bronco has thick, knobby tires, high ground clearance, and selectable low-range gearing to generate maximum torque. They're both vehicles that you travel in, but one is optimized for on-road travel, and the other is optimized for off-road travel. In our example here, mountain bikes are most similar to the Ford Bronco.

Compared to road bikes, mountain bikes have fatter, knobbier tires, a stronger frame, bigger + stronger brakes, and likely even front or dual suspension. They're built for the constant pounding and abuse that riding offroad can bring -- hitting roots and rocks, dropping off of obstacles, jumping, etc.
What Types of Mountain Bikes Are There?
It's best to select a mountain bike based on what type of riding you will do the most of. Here are a few of the most common:
Cross-Country Bike: Cannondale Trail 6

Jeep’s New $6K Fat Tire E-Bike Is Available for Pre-Order
jeep ebike

There’s almost nothing that can’t be made better by adding Bill Murray. That includes Jeep’s latest Super Bowl commercials in which the comic legend resurrected his role as Phil Connors from Groundhog Day. The star of those ads wasn’t Murray or even the new 2020 Gladiator, however. It was Jeep’s new, all-electric, go-anywhere e-Bike (and perhaps Poppy, the helmet-wearing groundhog).

Although official details are a bit thin, the aptly named Jeep e-Bike should be every bit as capable as its namesake’s legendary vehicles. The numbers are impressive: A 750-watt motor with a 40-mile range and jumbo 4.8-inch fat tires with a Fire-Link suspension designed to tackle the toughest terrain. Jeep rates it as a Class 2 e-bike. With a throttled, 10-speed drivetrain pushing 118 ft-lbs of torque, it’ll climb steep ascents and trudge through snow, sand, and mud with aplomb. Four-piston hydraulic disc brakes will help riders maintain precise control in any condition. At 79 pounds, it’s hardly lightweight, but that added heft should translate to a near-bulletproof, trail-ready frame.

