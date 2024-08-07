Rad Power Bikes' RadKick is a bicycle-like e-bike for everyday, casual use.

Rad Power Bikes has been building sturdy e-bikes since 2007. Rad has remained focused on rugged reliability, versatility, and safety, with models ranging from the RadExpand folding e-bike to the Rad Wagon 5 cargo e-bike. Rad adds a new style to its e-bike lineup with the RadKick, a lighter, simpler, and less expensive e-bike that resembles a standard bicycle.

Why the RadKick?



According to product managers we spoke with before the RadKick’s launch, the 55-pound e-bike was inspired by rider feedback. Rad customers asked for e-bikes they’d use around town for casual use, the same way they’d use a conventional unpowered bicycle. Buyers wanted a more accessible price point but didn’t want to give up safety, durability, or reliability.

Recommended Videos

Rad responded to the riders’ requests with the RadKick, available in two versions: one with a traditional chain drive and the second with a carbon belt drive. Both RadKick versions are step-thru models appropriate for riders from five feet, two inches to six feet, one inch tall.

The features that make the RadKick special



Both RadKick versions weigh less than 55 pounds and are Class 2 battery-powered e-bikes with a 20 mph top speed using pedal power assistance or a twist throttle on the handlebar. Range per battery charge is up to 35 miles.

The RadKick’s standard equipment includes hydraulic disc brakes, a front suspension fork, fenders, a headlight and tail light, a kickstand, and a rear rack that can hold up to 55 pounds.

The e-bikes have easy-to-read LCD displays and have Rad’s Safe Sheild battery technology for thermal management. The RadKick is also certified by ACT to UL 2849 and UL 2271 standards.

The chain-drive RadKick model has 7 gears and uses a cadence sensor to apply battery power based on pedaling speed. The carbon belt drive is a single-speed e-bike with a torque sensor that adds power based on the rider’s pedaling force. The belt drive is quieter than a chain drive, requires less maintenance, and lasts longer.

The RadKick e-bikes can be ordered online, and deliveries will begin in September. The chain drive model in light Arctic Blue starts at $1,199, and the belt driver version in dark Midnight Blue starts at $1,399.