Rad Power Bikes launches lighter, simpler, lower-cost RadKick e-bike

Rad Power Bikes' RadKick is a bicycle-like e-bike for everyday, casual use.

Two people walking Rad Power Bikes RadKick e-bikes on a sidewalk on a college campus.
Rad Power Bikes has been building sturdy e-bikes since 2007. Rad has remained focused on rugged reliability, versatility, and safety, with models ranging from the RadExpand folding e-bike to the Rad Wagon 5 cargo e-bike. Rad adds a new style to its e-bike lineup with the RadKick, a lighter, simpler, and less expensive e-bike that resembles a standard bicycle.

Why the RadKick?

Rider putting on a helmet standing on a city sidewalk to ride a RadKick belt drive model.
According to product managers we spoke with before the RadKick’s launch, the 55-pound e-bike was inspired by rider feedback. Rad customers asked for e-bikes they’d use around town for casual use, the same way they’d use a conventional unpowered bicycle. Buyers wanted a more accessible price point but didn’t want to give up safety, durability, or reliability.

Rad responded to the riders’ requests with the RadKick, available in two versions: one with a traditional chain drive and the second with a carbon belt drive. Both RadKick versions are step-thru models appropriate for riders from five feet, two inches to six feet, one inch tall.

The features that make the RadKick special

RadKick chain drive e-bike.
Both RadKick versions weigh less than 55 pounds and are Class 2 battery-powered e-bikes with a 20 mph top speed using pedal power assistance or a twist throttle on the handlebar. Range per battery charge is up to 35 miles.

The RadKick’s standard equipment includes hydraulic disc brakes, a front suspension fork, fenders, a headlight and tail light, a kickstand, and a rear rack that can hold up to 55 pounds.

The e-bikes have easy-to-read LCD displays and have Rad’s Safe Sheild battery technology for thermal management. The RadKick is also certified by ACT to UL 2849 and UL 2271 standards.

The chain-drive RadKick model has 7 gears and uses a cadence sensor to apply battery power based on pedaling speed. The carbon belt drive is a single-speed e-bike with a torque sensor that adds power based on the rider’s pedaling force. The belt drive is quieter than a chain drive, requires less maintenance, and lasts longer.

The RadKick e-bikes can be ordered online, and deliveries will begin in September. The chain drive model in light Arctic Blue starts at $1,199, and the belt driver version in dark Midnight Blue starts at $1,399.

