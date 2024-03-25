 Skip to main content
E-bike pioneer Rad Power Bikes debuts new models with thermal resistant battery

E-bike pioneer ups the ante with safer batteries

Bruce Brown
By
Two adults riding on Rad Power Bikes e-bkes, the adult in the foreground is riding a RadWagon 5 with two kids in child seats on the back rack.
Rad Power Bikes / Rad Power Bikes

Electric bike pioneer Rad Power Bikes recently launched four new e-bike models. At the same time, Rad announced lower pricing levels overall and support for Class 3 speed with select models going forward. In addition, Rad introduced UL 2849 Certified Safe Shield thermal-resistant e-bike battery technology.

Rad Power Bikes Safe Shield thermal resistant e-bike battery installed on a blue Rad Power Bikes Radster Trail e-bike.
Rad Power Bikes / Rad Power Bikes

Why the Rad Power Bikes heat-resistant e-bike battery matters

News reports of e-bike fires while recharging batteries have prompted many e-bike companies to pay for expensive UL Labs testing and certification. Rad Power Bikes’ new models are UL Certified to UL 2849 and Rad went further by introducing the Safe Shield Battery, a proprietary design with thermal resistant technology available in both external and semi-integrated 15 Ah battery packs for Rad e-bikes. Qualified recycling facilities can recycle the new batteries.

Rad Power Bikes Safe Shield thermal resistant external e-bike battery.
Rad Power Bikes / Rad Power Bikes

How the Rad Power Bikes heat-resistant battery works

Rad fills the cases of Safe Shield batteries with a heat-absorbing resin surrounding the battery cells. If an individual lithium-ion battery overheats, the resin prevents the event from spreading to other cells. The resin also protects the cells from collisions and punctures. Rad Power Bikes will also offer Safe Shield Batteries as upgrades for earlier Rad Power Bike models.

Rad Power Bikes RadWagon 5 cargo bike in a driveway with two adults and two children.
Rad Power Bikes / Rad Power Bikes

New Rad Power Bikes e-bike models

Rad introduced four new e-bikes for preorder, with shipping to start in April 2024. The four e-bikes include two new models and updates for two existing Rad e-bikes: the Radster Trail and Radster Road. The RadWagon 5 is the latest version of Rad’s cargo e-bike, and the RadExpand 5 Plus is the company’s next-generation folding model.

The newly introduced e-bikes are UL Certified to UL 2849 with Safe Shield batteries. All four models have hydraulic disc brakes, turn signals, brighter headlights, and torque sensors for intuitive pedal power assistance response. Rad designed the e-bike frames with a lower center of gravity than previous models, and the new bikes are rated IPX6 water-resistant.

In the past, riders on Rad Power Bikes couldn’t exceed 20 mph because the company limited the bike modes to Class 1 (20 mph with pedal assistance) or Class 2 (20 mph with pedal assistance or throttle). Three new models, the Radster Trail, Radster Road, and RadWagon 5, can switch between Class 2 and Class 3. Class 3 allows speeds up to 28 mph with pedal assistance, although the speed is still limited to 20 mph with the throttle alone.

A rider standing next to a Rad Power Bikes Radster Trail e-bike on a grassy hillside.
Rad Power Bikes / Rad Power Bikes

Rad Power Bikes Radster Trail

The Radster Trail e-bike has fat tires and a hydraulic front fork suspension for on-road and off-road riding. It has 100nm of torque and a top speed of 28mph in Class 3 mode. Available in Fir Green or Copper Red and in two frame sizes, the Radster Trail starts at $1,999.

A person riding a Rad Power Bikes Radster Road electric commuter e-bike on a city street passing in front of a store entrance.
Rad Power Bikes / Rad Power Bikes

Rad Power Bikes Radster Road

Designed for commuting, the Radster Road has the same motor and 28 mph speed as the Radster Trail, but it has narrower tires, full-coverage fenders, and a chain guard. Available in Bay Blue or Lunar White, the Radster Road frame comes in regular and large sizes and starts at $1,999.

Rad Power Bikes RadExpand 5 Plus electric folding bike.
Rad Power Bikes / Rad Power Bikes

Rad Power Bikes RadExpand 5 Plus

The RadExpand 5 Plus folding e-bike has a maximum range of 60 miles, up from 45 miles with the previous model. Its total cargo capacity is 315 pounds, up from 275 pounds for the RadExpand 5. The RadExpand 5 Plus is available in Stone Tan or Slate Blue and starts at $1,899.

Rad Power Bikes RadWagon 5 cargo bike with two child seats, front basket and bag, and a water bottle.
Rad Power Bikes / Rad Power Bikes

Rad Power Bikes RadWagon 5

The RadWagon 5 increases the cargo capacity by 25 pounds to 375 pounds from the earlier model and has a 60-mile maximum range, up from 45 miles. With a lower center of gravity and a highly noticeable Metallic Blue frame, the RadWagon 5 starts at $2,199.

Why we love the updated Rad Power RadRunner 3 ebike
RadRunner 3 review: It's kind of e-great with a little bit of e-verything
Rad Power RadRunner 3

Rad Power has been consistently on my radar ever since the beginning of the recent ebike revolution. The brand has quickly made a name for itself, producing the best ebikes that are practical, customizable, versatile, and, well, rad. If you live in a city, one of its sleek showrooms is quite possibly near you.

The company produces several electronic bike lines intended for different purposes — commuting, cargo hauling, off-roading, and more — regularly updating each as the tech progresses. Now it's released the RadRunner 3 — a versatile rider that has go-anywhere capability thanks to its fat tires — and I’ve had the pleasure of taking it for multiple whirls. And I do mean pleasure. While it leans into its role as a working bike, it’s also a lot of fun.

Read more
Rad Power E-Bikes Are Probably in Your Town: Are They Worth the Hype?
Should You Invest in a Rad Power E-Bike?
The Rad Power showroom

If you’re seen a growing number of bicycles whizzing by at unusually high speeds, it’s not your imagination. The e-bike revolution is here, and among the most popular brands is Rad Power, which manufactures a wide variety of e-bike styles to suit a range of purposes. One of the most unique aspects of Rad Power involves its shops and service centers, which are more like high-end car dealerships than typical bike stores. These shops are popping up all over the country, from Seattle to New York.

So the question is: Are Rad Power e-bikes worth the hype? I’ve not only had the chance to try out several of the models and have visited a handful of the stores, but I have also tested them alongside dozens of e-bikes from other leading brands. Here’s what I think about Rad Power.

Read more
Jeep’s New $6K Fat Tire E-Bike Is Available for Pre-Order
jeep ebike

There’s almost nothing that can’t be made better by adding Bill Murray. That includes Jeep’s latest Super Bowl commercials in which the comic legend resurrected his role as Phil Connors from Groundhog Day. The star of those ads wasn’t Murray or even the new 2020 Gladiator, however. It was Jeep’s new, all-electric, go-anywhere e-Bike (and perhaps Poppy, the helmet-wearing groundhog).

Although official details are a bit thin, the aptly named Jeep e-Bike should be every bit as capable as its namesake’s legendary vehicles. The numbers are impressive: A 750-watt motor with a 40-mile range and jumbo 4.8-inch fat tires with a Fire-Link suspension designed to tackle the toughest terrain. Jeep rates it as a Class 2 e-bike. With a throttled, 10-speed drivetrain pushing 118 ft-lbs of torque, it’ll climb steep ascents and trudge through snow, sand, and mud with aplomb. Four-piston hydraulic disc brakes will help riders maintain precise control in any condition. At 79 pounds, it’s hardly lightweight, but that added heft should translate to a near-bulletproof, trail-ready frame.

Read more