E-bike pioneer ups the ante with safer batteries

Electric bike pioneer Rad Power Bikes recently launched four new e-bike models. At the same time, Rad announced lower pricing levels overall and support for Class 3 speed with select models going forward. In addition, Rad introduced UL 2849 Certified Safe Shield thermal-resistant e-bike battery technology.

Why the Rad Power Bikes heat-resistant e-bike battery matters

News reports of e-bike fires while recharging batteries have prompted many e-bike companies to pay for expensive UL Labs testing and certification. Rad Power Bikes’ new models are UL Certified to UL 2849 and Rad went further by introducing the Safe Shield Battery, a proprietary design with thermal resistant technology available in both external and semi-integrated 15 Ah battery packs for Rad e-bikes. Qualified recycling facilities can recycle the new batteries.

How the Rad Power Bikes heat-resistant battery works

Rad fills the cases of Safe Shield batteries with a heat-absorbing resin surrounding the battery cells. If an individual lithium-ion battery overheats, the resin prevents the event from spreading to other cells. The resin also protects the cells from collisions and punctures. Rad Power Bikes will also offer Safe Shield Batteries as upgrades for earlier Rad Power Bike models.

New Rad Power Bikes e-bike models

Rad introduced four new e-bikes for preorder, with shipping to start in April 2024. The four e-bikes include two new models and updates for two existing Rad e-bikes: the Radster Trail and Radster Road. The RadWagon 5 is the latest version of Rad’s cargo e-bike, and the RadExpand 5 Plus is the company’s next-generation folding model.

The newly introduced e-bikes are UL Certified to UL 2849 with Safe Shield batteries. All four models have hydraulic disc brakes, turn signals, brighter headlights, and torque sensors for intuitive pedal power assistance response. Rad designed the e-bike frames with a lower center of gravity than previous models, and the new bikes are rated IPX6 water-resistant.

In the past, riders on Rad Power Bikes couldn’t exceed 20 mph because the company limited the bike modes to Class 1 (20 mph with pedal assistance) or Class 2 (20 mph with pedal assistance or throttle). Three new models, the Radster Trail, Radster Road, and RadWagon 5, can switch between Class 2 and Class 3. Class 3 allows speeds up to 28 mph with pedal assistance, although the speed is still limited to 20 mph with the throttle alone.

Rad Power Bikes Radster Trail

The Radster Trail e-bike has fat tires and a hydraulic front fork suspension for on-road and off-road riding. It has 100nm of torque and a top speed of 28mph in Class 3 mode. Available in Fir Green or Copper Red and in two frame sizes, the Radster Trail starts at $1,999.

Rad Power Bikes Radster Road

Designed for commuting, the Radster Road has the same motor and 28 mph speed as the Radster Trail, but it has narrower tires, full-coverage fenders, and a chain guard. Available in Bay Blue or Lunar White, the Radster Road frame comes in regular and large sizes and starts at $1,999.

Rad Power Bikes RadExpand 5 Plus

The RadExpand 5 Plus folding e-bike has a maximum range of 60 miles, up from 45 miles with the previous model. Its total cargo capacity is 315 pounds, up from 275 pounds for the RadExpand 5. The RadExpand 5 Plus is available in Stone Tan or Slate Blue and starts at $1,899.

Rad Power Bikes RadWagon 5

The RadWagon 5 increases the cargo capacity by 25 pounds to 375 pounds from the earlier model and has a 60-mile maximum range, up from 45 miles. With a lower center of gravity and a highly noticeable Metallic Blue frame, the RadWagon 5 starts at $2,199.

