Audi has a new eMTB, and it’s looking as phenomenal as their cars

Audi releases new e-bike

By
A mountain biker jumping on the new Audi eMTB
Nathan Hoyt / Audi USA

You may have an Audi in your garage, but I’m guessing that it most likely isn’t a mountain bike. As mountain biking continues to grow in popularity, it isn’t a surprise that we see more companies getting into the dirt-oriented sport.

But Audi is no stranger to off-road pursuits. The brand made a name for itself in the 1980s at the World Rally Championships by introducing its Quattro All-Wheel Drive. Now, Audi is breaking into the mountain bike market with the introduction of its Audi e-bike.

The all-new Audi eMTB takes a page out of Audi’s electrified Dakar Rally-winning RS Q e-tron racecar, and all that I can say is that it looks pretty damn cool.

The new Audi eMTB

A mountain biker pedaling the new Audi eMTB up a hill
Nathan Hoyt / Audi USA

While the mountain bike category may be new, Audi is no stranger to bikes, as they have had a pavement-oriented e-bike lineup for quite some time now. Audi’s new e-bike, the Audi eMTB, was made in partnership with Italian motorcycle and e-bike manufacturer Fantic. 

The goal was to make an enduro-style e-bike based on Fantic’s XEF 1.9 Factory enduro e-bike. Although Audi didn’t share specific geometry numbers, they did share that the bike has modern, relaxed geometry that puts the rider in a comfortable position while allowing them to attack obstacles and features on the trail.

Audi eMTB’s frame is made from aluminum, offers a massive coil-sprung 180mm of travel, and is paired with a fork of equal travel. The frame is designed around a mixed-wheel setup—a 29-inch wheel up front and a 27.5-inch rear wheel—helping to put the rider in the optimal position for descending. A smaller rear wheel also makes the Audi e-bike snap around corners precisely.

For power, the Audi eMTB relies on a Brose S-MAG 250-watt motor, delivering up to 90 Nm of torque. A 36-volt lithium-ion battery pack is located within the aluminum frame. With four levels of pedaling assistance—Eco, Tour, Sport, and Boost—the Brose S-MAG can reach speeds of up to 20 mph and has a range of up to 90 miles. 

Component build

The Audi eMTB's drivetrain
Nathan Hoyt / Audi USA

Now that we know more about the Audi eMTB frame and what it is powered by, let’s hear what the e-bike will have hanging from it. 

For suspension, the new Audi eMTB went away from the two leading manufacturers—Fox and Rockshox—and chose to equip their bike with the tried and true race brand Öhlins. Up front is a 180mm Öhlins RXF38 m.2 air-sprung fork paired with an Öhlins TTX22m.2 coil shock.

The Audi eMTB’s drivetrain is handled by an SRAM GX build, while the bike’s brakes are Sunstar Braking’s F.I.R.S.T. calipers and S3 Batfly rotors. Audi didn’t mess around with rotor size, adding a large 220mm rotor up front and a 203mm rotor in the rear. E-bike-specific Mavic DEEMAX wheels are covered in Vittoria rubber and ready to take on any trail.

Audi plans to release the Audi eMTB this summer with a retail price of $9,795. For more information and to purchase the bike, check out the AudiUSA website.

Travis Reill
Travis Reill
Contributor
Hi! I'm Travis, a teacher turned stay-at-home dad turned freelance writer. Mountain biking is my passion. Fortunately, I've…
