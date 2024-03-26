Audi updates A3 models with sportier appearance and more tach

Audi is stepping up its game with multiple vehicle lines, notably with Audi e-tron EVs and Audi Q8 SUVs. The VW group’s premium brand emphasizes performance with the new A3 compact premium coupe, sedan, and crossover modes. In addition to sportier design changes, Audi also gives the new A3 more standard equipment, upgraded materials, and an extended set of selectable digital apps and functions. The Audi A3 Allstreet, in particular, boosts the A3 platform for a near-SUV driving experience.

Why Audi’s sportier A3 and A3 Allstreet matter

Pumping up entry-level vehicles with design and experience features that align with Audi’s overall appeal solidifies the brand message by supporting higher-level Audi models while adding to the A3’s appeal. With sportier, more premium A3s, the brand’s mid and high levels benefit from their positions as severe upgrades from the starter models. At the same time, the A3’s appeal gets a boost from the reflected reputations of the larger, higher-performance Audis.

Audi A3 upgrades

Audi reworked the A3 platform exterior design with elements inspired by Audi RS performance models, with front and rear structural cues for a more comprehensive, lower, dynamic appearance. In addition, Audi upgraded the A3’s interior lighting, air vents, and even the gear shift design. Audi also increased its use of sustainable and recycled materials for interior fabric inlays and seating materials.

Standard cruise assistance features in the 2025 A3 include pre-sensing front collision avoidance, turn assistance, and lane departure warnings. Standard adaptive cruise assistance and longitudinal and lateral control assistance add lane-changing assistance. Driver assistance functions in city driving include parking, lane change warnings, vehicle exit warnings, and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Audi’s array of connected digital services and apps for the A3 includes standard functions, optional features, and subscription model functions on demand. Standard services include digital audio and Audi’s virtual cockpit, supplemented by a 10.1-inch touch display and wireless phone charger. Optional navigation and access to an app store for third-party apps and services are available.

With Audi’s functions on demand, buyers can add up to five app-based functions or upgrades with advanced navigation services, adaptive cruise assistance, high-beam assistance, and expanded air conditioning controls. Audi will also be able to add additional apps over-the-air (OTA). In a novel offering, drivers can subscribe to the expanded functions for one month, six months, one year, three years, or permanently. The idea, as presented by Audi, is that drivers may only care to use advanced cruise assistance and navigation when making long trips or traveling to new areas.

The Audi A3 Allstreet stands out by standing above

The Audi A3 Allstreet is a particular case in the A3 platform. The Allstreet isn’t an SUV but a cross between an SUV and Audi’s other A3 models. Remember the design elements in most new A3s that give the cars the comprehensive and low look of performance cars? The Allstreet takes the opposite path.

Audi wants the Allstreet to look higher. Part of Allstreet’s elevated appearance is the result of bodywork and accents. The A3 Allstreet’s suspension is also lifted by 15mm or about 0.6 inches, which isn’t much, but with one-inch larger wheels and giant wheel well arches, the ride feels a bit higher and in command than the A3 sedan, coupe, and Sportback models.

A3 Allstreet models have standard roof rails and can be optionally equipped with a power tailgate, removable tow hitch, and a storage and trunk package.

European buyers can now order the new Audi A3 models. Information on new A3 availability in the U.S., including powertrains and prices, will be announced later.

