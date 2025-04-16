 Skip to main content
Segway’s Ninebot eKickScooter F3 a smarter commuter scooter with stability control

The Ninebot F3 range, speed, and hill-climbing capabilities are spot on for commuters

Two people drinking coffee standing by Segway Ninebot F3 eKickScooters.
Segway

Segway introduced a new commuter e-scooter with multiple upgrades from earlier models. The Ninebot eKickScooter F3, like the Segway ZT3 Pro, another of Segway’s third-generation scooters, has improved speed, range, and other performance measures, as well as leading-edge smart technologies that enhance riders’ comfort, convenience, and connectivity.

Ninebot eKickScooter F3 performance features

Two people wearing helmets riding Segway Ninebot F3 eKickScooters on stone walkways in city setting.
Powered by a 477 Wh battery and a 1,000-watt peak electric motor, the Ninebot F3 has a maximum range of 44 miles. Range estimates are always subject to rider weight, speed, terrain, air temperature, and many other factors, with the greatest range typically based on slow speeds and ideal conditions. Even if you get only half the maximum range, that should be more than sufficient for most commuters and casual users.

The F3’s maximum speed is 20 mph, which feels significantly faster on a scooter than on an e-bike. The maximum slope angle is 20 degrees, which is higher than average thanks to the motor’s torque.

The F3’s stopping power is provided by a front mechanical disc brake and rear electronic brake. Segway’s SegRide Stability Enhancement helps with cornering, and the standard Traction Control System (TCS) is designed to prevent or minimize slippage with the scooter’s 10-inch self-sealing jelly tires. A larger-than-average footboard and dual front and rear suspension add to rider comfort and confidence.

The Ninebot eKickScooter F3 weighs 42 pounds but has a payload capacity of 265 pounds. The scooter is IPX6-rated water resistant and includes a six-watt automatic headlight, brake light, and front and rear turn signals. The F3’s feature list includes everything required for a micromobility solution intended for frequent use.

Ninebot eKickScooter F3 smart technology

Segway Ninebot F3 eKickScooter display navigation app pairs with smartphone app.
Segway is also generous with the Ninebot F3’s smart tech. A 2.4-inch diagonal measure TFT Smart Display integrated into the handlebar includes Map Navigation and Caller ID, which is especially handy when the scooter is paired with your smartphone. The F3 is Apple Find My compatible and includes AirLock proximity unlocking, so you don’t need to lock and unlock the scooter as you go about your day.

The Segway Ninebot eKickScooter F3 lists for $849.99, but is available at an introductory price of $699.99 from retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy and also for sale directly from Segway.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
