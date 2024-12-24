 Skip to main content
Segway’s ZT3 Pro e-scooter is the perfect backcountry sidekick for overlanders

With 6 inches of ground clearance, treaded tires, and a motorcycle-like suspension, it's built for everywhere

It’s a perennial problem for many overlanders: You follow a random backcountry trail to some epic spot, make camp, and then find a hiking trail or some other landmark that requires a drive to get to. For those times when you can’t be bothered to break camp (and have to re-set everything back up again), there’s Segway’s all-new ZT3 Pro. It’s an off-road-capable electric scooter destined to be your new backcountry companion transport.

Just like every other electric scooter on the market, the ZT3 Pro can handle pavement and city streets just fine. But where this beast really shines is off-road. It’s Segway’s first-ever multipurpose e-scooter designed for on- and off-road riding. That’s thanks to a combination of beefy, 11-inch treaded tires and an integrated dual suspension. It’s all part of the company’s SegRide system that uses a rear mono-shock and motorcycle-inspired telescoping front fork for rock-solid stability and rider dynamics over any terrain. What’s more, the ZT3 Pro offers a full 6 inches of ground clearance, making it the perfect auxiliary transportation to take you from backcountry camp to backcountry trail with ease.

It’s powerful enough to provide more than 43 miles of range in Eco Mode, or you can opt for Sport Mode, which sacrifices range for power to propel riders up to 24.9 mph. The onboard motor is even strong enough to tackle up to a whopping 25% grade!

Like many of today’s best commuter-friendly electric scooters, the ZT3 Pro also offers Apple Find My integration and Segway’s own Airlock system. The latter allows the scooter to lock or unlock automatically when the rider approaches or walks away.

