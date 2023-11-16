 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

NAVEE launches the V40 Pro electric scooter as an urban mobility alternative

Get around town for less than you think

Bruce Brown
By
Two people wearing helmets and riding NAVEE V40 Pro electric commuter scooters on a paved path through a grassy area beside a lake.
Courtesy of Navee / Navee

Electric bikes may get more attention, but electric scooters are amazingly versatile micro-mobility personal transportation alternatives. E-scooter manufacturer NAVEE Tech recently introduced a new electric commuter scooter, the NAVEE V40 Pro. The NAVEE V40 Pro is a mid-level e-scooter in NAVEE Tech’s lineup that balances speed, range, safety and security features, and price.

NAVEE V40 Pro performance

The NAVEE V40 Pro has a 300-watt continuous output, 600-watt peak performance, front hub electric motor rated to carry a rider at speeds up to 20 mph. NAVEE rates the electric scooter’s maximum range at 25 miles when its 36-volt, 7.8Ah battery is fully charged, but range always depends on multiple factors such as speed, incline, passenger and cargo weight, wind speed and direction, and air temperature. According to NAVEE, the V40 Pro can ascend inclines up to 15%, which is a reasonable grade.

Recommended Videos

NAVEE joins a growing number of electric scooter and e-bike manufacturers whose products are Underwriter Labs certified. The V40 Pro is UL 2272, UL 2271, and UL Worldwide Environmental Regulatory Compliance Solutions certified. This level of testing and certification lends confidence that the e-scooter will be safe during charging and operation. Because the weather isn’t always predictable, the V40 Pro’s IP55 dust and water resistance rating is also reassuring.

The V40 Pro doesn’t have discrete suspensions front and rear, but its 10-inch low-resistance pneumatic car-grade tires should have some give for relatively smooth riding. This is a smooth surface e-scooter, so you won’t want to take it off-road or on the beach, but it should perform well on natural paths and sidewalks, streets, and bike lanes. If you ride early and late in the day, the V40 Pro’s auto-sensing headlight and taillight will help you see and be seen.

A person standing on a NAVEE V40 Pro electric commuter scooter with their right foot on the deck and left foot on a paved path.
Courtesy Navee / Navee

NAVEE V40 Pro features

The V40 Pro’s generously sized deck is 25 inches long by 6.5 inches wide, which should be large enough for most riders. The maximum 265-pound cargo weight includes a rider and anything they wear and carry.

Front and rear brakes provide stopping power for the V40 Pro. As with any new e-scooter, riders should practice soft and hard braking from various speeds so they won’t be surprised by how fast or slow the scooter can stop.

The NAVEE V40 Pro has a digital display used to show speed and battery levels. Additional features include a mobile app with the scooter to track performance and an integrated compartment to secure an Apple AirTag for convenience and security.

Small overall size for easy transport or storage is one of the most significant benefits e-scooters have over e-bikes. The V40 Pro had a dual-folding handle design with a rotating handlebar, making it easier to store in a car, a closet, or even under a bed.

The NAVEE V40 Pro’s handle folds down and latches to the rear fender aid carrying. The scooter weighs 35 pounds, more than some but less than many comparable e-scooters.

Carrying a NAVEE V40 Pro electric commuter scooter up stairs with the handle folded.
Courtesy of Navee / Navee

Electric scooter riders quickly discover a world of opportunities to ride for convenience, to beat the costs of driving or public transport fares, and just plain fun. E-scooters aren’t only for city dwellers, as more people who live in the suburbs realize the two-wheeled conveyances provide a quick and easy way to get to the mailbox, visit a neighbor, or drop off lunch, homework, or forgotten permission slips at a forgetful child’s school.

NAVEE Tech introduced the NAVEE V40 Pro to sell with Best Buy, either at stores or online. The NAVEE V40 Pro is currently on sale for $430.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Subaru previews flying car concept that basically looks like a giant drone
Will that Jetsons life ever be a reailty?
Flying subaru air mobility concept rear

The futuristic concept of flying cars has just inched another step closer to reality. Following on from Alef Aviation’s “Model A” gaining an airworthiness certificate earlier in 2023, a more well-known manufacturer has debuted its own flying vehicle concept. However, unlike the “Model A,” Subaru has eschewed traditional styling on its Air Mobility concept and instead opted for something that could best be described as looking like a large drone.

The flying vehicle was unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show in October and is apparently designed to help customers bypass gridlock traffic. It appears the vehicle will use six downward-facing propellers to take to the skies and maneuver itself.

Read more
New MINI John Cooper Works Countryman, MINI’s first proper SUV, makes its North American debut
MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Countryman

MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Countryman MINI

MINI, a car company long synonymous with small cars, is debuting its all-new Countryman in North America, a totally redesigned vehicle that is now classified as an SUV.

Read more
This is how virtual reality and simulators are used in F1 racing
Hours in the simulators can save seconds on the track
McLaren F1 racing simulator driver's view from inside the simulator

Automotive-related video games are challenging entertainment for most of us, but for F1 racing teams, racing simulators are serious business tools. In elite Formula 1 racing, each team's race car and expert simulator drivers log thousands of laps in elaborate simulation rigs for every Grand Prix event in the busy F1 schedule.

F1 drivers use simulators to practice their skills and to experience how their cars will perform on specific racetracks in predicted race-day weather conditions. Formula 1 development teams use simulators and virtual reality to create and test new car and parts designs and to analyze the effects of adjusting or changing anything possible without breaking F1's multiple and complex sets of rules and regulations.

Read more