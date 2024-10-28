 Skip to main content
Backcountry Puffy Blanket is cozy enough for home, rugged enough for overlanding

It's lighter, warmer, more affordable, more sustainable, and even vegan. What's not to love?

If you’re a camper and you like cozy blankets, chances are you’ve heard of Rumpl. The Portland, Oregon brand’s OG puffy blanket is still our go-to gear grab when we’re headed into the woods, to the beach, to a concert — anywhere outdoors, really. So, we were stoked to hear of its latest release: The new and improved Backcountry Puffy Blanket.

The next iteration in Rumpl’s wildly popular technical blanket series aims to be better than its predecessor in every way. It starts with a proprietary NanoLoft synthetic insulation that’s a vast improvement over traditional down for a number of reasons. Namely, it’s more affordable and more sustainable. The latter is thanks to Rumpl’s move to using 100% post-consumer recycled content in manufacturing the new Backcountry Puffy. By ditching old-school down, the blanket is also 100% vegan. Nice.

Rumpl - 2024 Backcountry Puffy Blanket Franchise Video

Most importantly for overlanders, backcountry campers, and anyone who likes exploring far off the beaten trail, NanoLoft performs better than down. It’s far more compressible yet snaps back to regain its loft more quickly. Plus, it guarantees the same heat retention, so it’s every bit as warm as down, even when wet. A built-in Cape Clip allows it to convert effortlessly from blanket to cape and back again, so you can retain every bit of warmth whether you’re huddled in your tent or around the campfire.

Lastly, Rumpl ups the durability factor by reinforcing the blanket with a diamond-patterned 50D ripstop nylon and a PFAS-free DWR treatment. Translation: It’s extremely abrasion- and water-resistant, making it great as both a blanket and a ground mat.

They said it would be more affordable. But just how much? Well, Rumpl’s previous down-based blankets started at $249. The Backcountry Puffy Blanket starts at just $149, and it’s available right now in five handsome colorways.

