Storyteller Overland’s Crew Mode is a rugged adventure van for the whole family

There's a legit bathroom, a spacious kitchen, endless creature comforts, and room for five adults

Storyteller Overland's Crew Mode campervan parked with its rooftop tent popped up.
Storyteller Overland

The best camper vans these days are nothing short of amazing, proving that it really is possible to do more — a lot more — with less. Storyteller Overland is among our favorite van builders, but the brand just announced the availability of its first-ever five-passenger adventure van, and it’s a beauty.

Convertible rear bedroom/lounge inside Storyteller Overland's Crew Mode adventure van.
Storyteller Overland

The all-new Crew Mode is Storyteller’s first adventure van to be built on the AWD Mercedes-Benz 170″ High Roof Dually Sprinter Chassis. That extra length is part of what allows the family-friendly model to both transport and sleep five comfortably. The addition of a powered hard-sided rooftop tent is the other part of the equation. Sure, it might be a little tight, but the layout feels and is surprisingly spacious with room for you and the family or your four closest friends.

Like all of Storyteller’s builds, the Crew Mode is well-appointed, especially compared to most “ordinary” campervans. This is a true adventure van, through and through. At the front are two captain’s chairs with three additional chairs forming a reconfigurable second row that adapts to your needs and the total passenger count on the fly. The middle of the Crew Mode is outfitted with the brand’s clever BoomBox — a wet bath that combines a cassette toilet and full shower into a compact compartment with pop-in shelving and a clothing rod for maximum versatility. Plus, the standard exterior shower ensures you, the family, and the dogs keep clean before climbing inside.

Across the aisle is a galley kitchen with a sink, a portable induction cooktop, a microwave/air fryer combo, and a 93-liter fridge/freezer. A flip-up counter extension maximizes the prep area with 122 inches of galley workspace.

Mountain bike on the sliding gear tray of a Storyteller Overland Crew Mode adventure van.
Storyteller Overland

Moving farther inside the Crew Mode, passengers will find a sleep/lounge space with an RV queen-sized murphy bed that converts to a generously sized dinette. Storyteller packs tons of other creature comforts inside, too, including dimmable LED lighting throughout, a full climate control system (with a diesel-fired heater and cabin AC), a high-powered ceiling fan, and a clever garage area beneath the bed with a 60-inch sliding tray that’s perfect for mountain bikes and other oversized outdoor gear.

The onboard electrical system is purpose-built for extended off-grid use. At its core is a 16.8kWh M-Power System that pairs a high-output auxiliary alternator and high-capacity inverter charger. With 345 watts of solar power, it’s easy to keep the Crew Mode topped up just about anywhere, and a 30-amp shore power cord allows you to fast-charge your rig at the nearest front-country campground.

Floorplan drawing of Storyteller Overland's Crew Mode adventure van camper.
Storyteller Overland

Fresh on the heels of its debut at the 2025 Florida RV SuperShow just a few months ago, the Crew Mode is now available for order. With a starting price of $249,377, it certainly ain’t cheap. But that cool quarter-mil secures you and the fam one of the most off-road-ready factory campervan builds on the market, and plenty of bragging rights to boot.

Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
