Solar power, full bathrooms, decked-out kitchens, and high-end finishes throughout—these rigs have it all.

Back in the day, camper vans were the original “shaggin’ wagons.” If your pappy or grandpappy had one, they could probably regale you with stories of cruising across the great US of A in a tricked-out van with dual captain’s chairs, a fold-down rear sofabed, and copious shag carpeting throughout (cue Steve Miller Band’s greatest hits!). But times have certainly changed. Today’s swankiest camper vans offer all the comforts of home, including fully applianced kitchens, pop-up rooftop tents, solar power for weeks, and even full bathroom setups. If that’s the level of opulence you’re looking for, these seven rigs are the best camper vans for luxe living in the great outdoors.

Storyteller Overland Beast Mode: Best for hardcore overlanders

Most of the luxury camper vans on this list are well-equipped to take you just about anywhere on-road and (mostly) off-road. But Storyteller Overland’s Beast Mode rig is an entirely different animal. It’s the most rugged, go-anywhere camper van in SO’s line-up with legit full-time four-wheel-drive powered by a turbodiesel V6 capable of towing up to 5,000 pounds. Beefy BF Goodrich K02 tires and overlanding-friendly tech, like LED lightbars, a side ladder, and a sizable roof rack good for hauling all your favorite outdoor gear, mounting a solar array, or both—your call—are all standard. We love the interior, too, which features a cushy, retro-meets-modern vibe that’s way cooler than even the most custom vanlifing rigs you’ve seen all over the Instagrams and TikToks. What’s more, the price includes all the fixin’s, so you needn’t worry about running up the bottom line with your favorite options. Starting at $232,586.

Airstream Interstate 24X: Best for heritage-loving nomads

For most of us, the Airstream name conjures up images of the Great American RV Road Trip. But the brand has expanded well beyond its roots as the original “silver bullet” travel trailer maker into the world of luxury camper vans. Its Interstate 24X is built on the legendary Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van chassis (you’ll notice the platform as a common theme on this list). Out of the box, this gives the 24X a long list of standard tech features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-change warnings, and more. True to pretty much everything in Airstream’s catalog, the cabin is uber comfy, with state-of-the-art climate control, a heated wet bath, Bluetooth-enabled Resonado speakers, a fully applianced galley kitchen, and—well, you get the gist. Every square foot of the sleeping quarters, bathroom, dining area, and convertible workstation has also been cleverly optimized to take full advantage of the compact space. Starting at $213,850.

Winnebago Solis: Best camper van for gadget lovers

Winnebago has almost as much brand-name cache as Airstream, especially among budget-conscious RVers. The Solis camper van is the brand’s take on premium RV’ing in the tightest space possible. Unlike many of its lightweight tow-behinds, the Solis is purpose-built for off-grid adventuring. At its core is a hardcore, 3,600-watt energy kit that Winny built in partnership with EcoFlow, a bleeding-edge power solution provider. It’s beefy enough to keep this rig and all of its appliances (including the climate control) humming for up to 72 hours, and even expandable by connecting up to two additional batteries without any fancy custom wiring. The cabin is also roomy enough to fit a kitchenette, a surprisingly spacious wet bath, and an entertainment area with room for a double bed. Bonus: It’s more affordable than most comparable camper vans on the market. Starting at $152, 169.

Outside Van Tails: Best for mountain bikers

Van-lifing and cycling go hand in hand. Both types of nomads love the open road, and whatever vehicle best helps them explore it. The Tails camper van from Portland-based Outside Van is purpose-built for van lifers who love taking their two-wheelers wherever they roam. Like most on this list, it offers a long list of features, all packed into a surprisingly compact space that feels much larger than it actually is. But what truly sets the Tails camper van apart is the mobile bicycle shop ’round the back of the rig. It comes standard with an air compressor, a fold-down work table, and customizable Molle panels to organize all your bike tools on the go. Most surprising, however? There’s room for half a dozen mountain bikes, even with the rear bed made up. The 4WD setup and M-B Sprinter platform ensure you’ll have no problem getting to the nearest single track. Contact for pricing.

Thor Motor Coach Sanctuary: Sleekest camper van

Most camper vans—even the most luxurious camper vans—look and feel like adventure-ready rigs. Thor Motor Coach takes a decidedly different tack with the minimalist Sanctuary. It’s appropriately named, given its sleek exterior and Euro-inspired interior. The monochrome cabin feels like the perfect combination of a Space X rocket and a modern luxury cruise liner. White and gray abound, alongside high-end lighting fixtures, a swivel LCD TV, and large opening windows on all sides. The design even includes a full-featured kitchenette and a stand-up wet bath with a shower, sink, and toilet inside the coach, so you can stay entertained, well-fed, and clean no matter how far off-grid you venture. Starting at $180, 460.

Ford Transit Trail: Best luxury camper van on a budget

There’s no getting around the fact that luxury camper vans often run well into six figures. If you’re looking for something a little more wallet-friendly, Ford has you covered. The brand’s new-for-2023 Transit Trail is a compact, full-featured camper van that punches well above its weight class. It’s entirely customizable with a kitchenette, legit camp furniture, and drillable walls for setting up your own shelving or cabinetry. Plus, you get a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a backup camera, too. The powerplant—a V-6 with 310 horsepower and 400 ft-lbs of torque with four-wheel drive and a 10-speed gearbox—is surprisingly capable, too. It’s biggest selling point, though? Price. You can score one for about one-third of the price of most of the competition. Starting at around $65k.

Boho Old Faithful: Best luxury camper van conversion

If you’re looking for a camper van that goes beyond the generic off-the-rack models offered by many of today’s biggest RV manufacturers, you need a legit luxury camper van conversion. Arizona-based Boho takes standard Ram work vans and turns them into Instagram-worthy works of RV art. The Old Faithful is the company’s most popular model, and it’s easy to see why. The interior features wood paneling and warm lighting throughout, providing a homey, “relaxing in a sauna” vibe. The sleek design is thoughtfully bookended with a kitchenette near the cab and a spacious bedroom at the rear that opens with double doors so you can take in the vistas of your latest National Park campsite. Starting at $40k (plus the cost of the donor van).

What to consider when shopping for your next luxury camper van

Camper vans—especially luxury camper vans—are a serious investment. Here are the most important things to consider before dropping your six-figure nest egg on a vanlifing rig.

Size and capacity : Above all else, you need to know that the camper vans you’re shopping for have the square footage to sleep you, your significant other, your kids, your pets, and whoever (or whatever) else you’re planning to take along for the ride. Most off-the-rack (i.e., non-DIY custom builds) rely on some version of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, Ram ProMaster, or Ford Transit vans. So, the dimensions of all three of those should provide a good starting point for you to shop.

: Above all else, you need to know that the camper vans you’re shopping for have the square footage to sleep you, your significant other, your kids, your pets, and whoever (or whatever) else you’re planning to take along for the ride. Most off-the-rack (i.e., non-DIY custom builds) rely on some version of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, Ram ProMaster, or Ford Transit vans. So, the dimensions of all three of those should provide a good starting point for you to shop. Features : As with buying a new car, there are dozens of features to consider. Today’s best camper vans, including many of those we recommend above, are tricked out with luxurious kitchenettes, full bathrooms, solar power systems, premium Bluetooth audio, and more. All of these high-end features can easily push the bottom line north of $200,000. Just know that, by forgoing some of these luxuries, you can easily get that figure down closer to $100,000 if you’re shopping on a budget.

: As with buying a new car, there are dozens of features to consider. Today’s best camper vans, including many of those we recommend above, are tricked out with luxurious kitchenettes, full bathrooms, solar power systems, premium Bluetooth audio, and more. All of these high-end features can easily push the bottom line north of $200,000. Just know that, by forgoing some of these luxuries, you can easily get that figure down closer to $100,000 if you’re shopping on a budget. New vs. used : With the popularity of van living, there’s never been a better time to shop for a used camper van if you’re looking to save a bit of money. RVs, in general, depreciate much faster than traditional vehicles, so you can save 50% or more off the sticker price of a new van by buying when others are selling. Just keep in mind that many used vans won’t come with a manufacturer’s warranty, so it pays to be extremely thorough when you inspect the vehicle before buying.

: With the popularity of van living, there’s never been a better time to shop for a used camper van if you’re looking to save a bit of money. RVs, in general, depreciate much faster than traditional vehicles, so you can save 50% or more off the sticker price of a new van by buying when others are selling. Just keep in mind that many used vans won’t come with a manufacturer’s warranty, so it pays to be extremely thorough when you inspect the vehicle before buying. Insurance: RV insurance can be a little tricky. You’ll need to figure out whether your new van will be an occasional vacation driver or you’re planning to live in it full-time. The answer to this question will determine your insurance needs and the total yearly cost.

Of course, there is a lot more to consider. But these are just a few of the most important upfront considerations. The buying process might seem stressful, but keep your eyes on the prize: the freedom of exploring and potentially living on the open road for the foreseeable future.

