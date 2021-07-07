Dirtbagging Gets a Luxury Upgrade with the New Airstream Interstate 24X

Previous Next 1 of 2

Many people know Airstream for its tow-behind RVs that look like silver Twinkies. With the mirrored finish of a state trooper’s sunglasses, they’re ubiquitous on interstates, and the company, which was founded in the 1920s, is about as American as Harley Davidson motorcycles and the Ford Mustang. But lesser known is its long history of touring coaches. These all-in-one motorhomes may not have the iconic silhouettes of its better-known trailers, but they simplify the camping experience while dramatically reducing one’s footprint (as well as eliminating the need to back in a trailer to a campsite, which, let us tell you, is a learned skill). Announced on June 10, the company’s new Interstate 24X represents the epitome of the motorhome category, and for the traveling adventurer, there’s not a more feature-rich luxury experience available.

The new Interstate 24X is, as its name suggests, 24 feet long, but it packs a hell of a lot into that space. Built on a Mercedes-Benz chassis, under the hood you’ll find a 3.0-liter V6 Turbo Diesel engine with 188 horsepower and up to 5,000-pounds of towing capacity. It’s set atop six all-terrain tires with four-wheel drive that handle asphalt and dirt with equal aplomb. Ironically enough, with its raw specs alone, you could drive the Interstate and live in an Airstream trailer you’re pulling behind. The Interstate includes a built-in generator and a 400-watt military-grade solar system on its roof for off-road expeditions.

But indoor comfort and convenience are where Airstream made its bones, and the Interstate’s interior is where it truly shines. With a six-foot, two-inch interior, most guys will be able to stand up straight, allowing them to access its refrigerator, freezer, and two-burner stove. Built-in storage from ceiling to floor is standard, allowing you to stow and organize all your outdoor gear, while a pop-up workstation is super handy for rope splicing, dry fly-tying, and ding repair. While some may prefer to use its massive 16-foot center area for a clean, minimalist living space, it will fit many of the largest outdoor pieces of gear, from kayaks to surfboards and SUPs, en route. Four Bluetooth-enabled Resonado speakers mounted above each of the rear doors let you get hyped before your next activity. At the end of a long day of adventuring, you have a heated wet bath, including shower, sink, and toilet, fed by 23-gallon freshwater and 24-gallon grey water tanks, and when you’re ready for a good night’s sleep, its pop-out king bed (which can also be converted to a twin) is the largest in its vehicle class.

Of course, all this functionality (not to mention Airstream’s 100-year history) means that the Interstate 24X is not cheap. The company’s tow-behinds, which don’t include this one’s autonomy, start in the mid-five figures. The Interstate’s MSRP is $213,850. But if you’re looking for the ultimate in adventure-mobiles, a motorhome which you can drive onto the beach, into the backcountry, or up the mountain, then there’s not a better brand with a longer history than Airstream. With its new Interstate 24X, dirtbagging gets a long-overdue luxury upgrade.

